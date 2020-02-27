Duchess Camilla turned Charles from a ‘morose’ & sour prince to a happy future king

If you thought the Duchess of Cambridge was the only one with an Embiggening campaign, you were wrong. It seems like the Duchess of Cornwall is also getting some PR to assert herself into the larger conversation about the future of the monarchy. I’ve always wondered how Camilla actually feels about the Cambridges’ “future king and future queen” PR – it’s clear that Charles is irritated by it, but how about Camilla? The thing is, I actually believe that Camilla isn’t all about that Queen Consort Life. She’d be happier at her (separate) country home, mucking around with horses, dogs and grandchildren. Or better yet, she’d be happier on a comfortable couch with a bottle of wine. So in that way, I don’t even think that Camilla cares about her future role, whenever it may come. But maybe we’re overlooking something: Camilla might be defined by how she changed Prince Charles from dour to… funny?

Few are unaware of the turbulent history of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall’s relationship – a love story that viewers have been watching play out on Season 3 of The Crown. And now a royal biographer has offered further insights into the pair’s relationship. Speaking to Hello! magazine, Penny Junor, author of such books as Charles: Victim or Villain? and The Duchess: The Untold Story, believes that Camilla is responsible for eliciting a positive change in her husband. 71-year-old Charles and 72-year-old Camilla celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary in April of this year. Junor states that having once been somewhat ‘sullen’, it was the Duchess who imbued the royal with a ‘great sense of humour and fun’. Not only has the Duchess helped to make the Prince of Wales significantly happier, but more secure in himself too, according to Junor. She highlights that having once felt like he was always ‘in waiting’, he has come to feel a sense of certainty and security in himself and his role as future king. The royal expert described having ‘seen a huge change in Charles over these past years. He used to be quite a morose character; he was very serious and didn’t laugh a lot. Camilla snapped him out of that and she has completely transformed him. He is a much happier man and has so much more confidence these days. It’s wonderful to see’.

[From Tatler]

Charles’ PR experts rebranded Camilla and their relationship over the years as a “true love, finally together” story. Even given all that we know about Camilla’s journey from girlfriend to royal mistress to homewrecker to beloved drunk duchess, that’s still a whitewashed story. Camilla clearly wanted to marry Andrew Parker Bowles and she loved him a lot. I don’t even think she really WANTED to homewreck Charles’ first marriage. Charles did that on his own. What I’ve always bought is that for Charles, Camilla was the one who got away and the only woman who really understood him and supported him. So in that sense, I can see how Charles blossomed when he finally got to be with Camilla out in the open. So I guess I sort of agree with Penny Junor? I mean, Junor is still whitewashing the f–k out of all of this and trying to make it into some kind of realistic senior-citizen fairy tale. But this can also be true: Charles really is a lot happier and more content with Camilla.