A mat to keep your pet occupied, reusable produce bags and stacking cups

Makeup remover swabs for a perfect eye every time



From Hecate: I am queen of the after-smudge. I finally get my eye makeup just right and my mascara drops on my lid or I find splattered shadow on my cheek. I use the Hollywood Fashion Secrets brand for their tapes, which work great, so I trust their products. These are cotton swabs filled with aloe vera and vitamin E to make little quick blunders without having to wipe the eye and start over. It earned 4.2 stars out of 52 ratings and an A on Fakespot Reviews suggest, “Also great to keep in purse or for travel,” and that, “If you travel or do makeup on the run they’re a must for quick touchups.”

An affordable strapless bra that will stay up



From Hecate: I’m a fan of slouchy, off the shoulder necklines so I am forever searching for a strapless bra that doesn’t pull my breasts down (gravity’s already doing that, thankyouverymuch). One issue I have is I can’t bring myself to pay $65 for a bra (even though I know I need to pay more for the quality I’m looking for.) This Warner’s strapless got good reviews on a few Best Of sites and it’s closer to the price I pay for my Target bras. It got 3.9 stars out of 620 reviews and Fakespot gave it a B. Among the comments that sold me, “I’ve worn it all day several times and never had to adjust it,” and “It doesn’t fall down, which is a big problem with many strapless bras, and it cannot be seen through shirts.” Also, it’s a convertible bra and I like the versatility of convertibles.

A fun and flattering two piece bathing suit with sleeves!



From Hecate: I found this suit on the #FoundItOnAmazon tab and I just love it. The bottoms are ruched and high-waisted for maximum coverage and the top is a long-sleeved, swim shirt crop top with molded cups. It comes in ten fun colors/designs and costs just under $30. Reviewers confirm, that it’s “Stylish, modest but chic at the same time,” and there are a lot of reviewer photos so you can see it on. I love being in the water but I hate swimsuits, I think this might just be the answer.

Stacking cups: the ultimate baby toy



From Hecate: I was thinking about this when I wrote up the Amy Schumer parenting hack of using a box as a toy. One of the things I didn’t know before I had kids is, “the simpler the better.” Hand to God, I took my son to Italy for a month when he was 15 months old without my husband (I was accompanying my parents who were attending a wedding and nervous about traveling overseas). Stacking cups were the only toy I brought. The set I had only had five cups. This First Years set has eight cups in different sizes and colors and holes in the bottom so they’re perfect for play time in and out of the bath. I swear, this will be the best $8 you spend on your baby. The only additional ‘hack’ I give you is buy two or three sets so if you lose any of the cups, you can replace them without the kid noticing. I did not do this and no matter how young your child is, I promise you, they know. Just in case my endorsement isn’t enough, these earned 4.8 stars out of 12,255 ratings and a B on Fakespot.

A special licking mat to keep your dog or cat calm and occupied



From CB: I was looking through the bestsellers in pet supplies and I found a product I didn’t know existed. The Lickimat is a special serrated mat you can put treat food on for your dog or cat. It’s said to be soothing and to help keep them occupied during stressful times, like when you’re leaving the house or vacuuming. People recommend putting wet food, yogurt, canned pumpkin, peanut butter, or banana chunks in it. It comes in different shapes meant for small to medium and large to extra large pets. This has 4.3 stars, over 3,000 ratings and a C on Fakespot, making the adjusted rating still very good. People say it really works to soothe their dog, that it helps slow down how fast they eat, and that it keeps them busy for at least 15 to 20 minutes. It’s also said to be easy to clean. Some pets will chew on it if you don’t take it away when they’re finished.

24 ounces of taco seasoning for under $5!



From CB: I still buy the individual taco seasoning packets for a $1 each, but this is 1/5th of the price! You get a full 24 ounces of taco seasoning for just $4.69. Nice. People say that it’s cheaper than at Costco, that it lasts a long time and that it’s versatile and can be used for seasoning chicken too. This does not have a great Fakespot rating, but I regularly use it as an individual product and it’s so inexpensive I think it’s worth a shot. You can also get chili seasoning in a 22 ounce size for under $12, which is still half the price of the packets.

15 reusable mesh produce bags for under $14



From CB: I usually skip putting my produce in the plastic bags and just leave them loose until they get home. These bags serve double duty at the grocery store and in your refrigerator to keep produce separated. They may also keep them fresher longer. They’re also said to be easy to scan through at the supermarket. These come in packs of 15 and in different size options, all under $14. They have 4.8 stars, over 3,600 ratings and a B on Fakespot! Sold.

Thanks for reading and commenting on our Amazon affiliate post. If you make any purchases through these links we get a percentage and appreciate it!