Taylor Swift directed & stars in the music video for ‘The Man’: interesting or disturbing?

Taylor Swift’s latest single from her album Lover is “The Man.” She’s already performed “The Man” a few times at big events, and it’s one of the better songs off of Lover that I’ve heard. I was curious about what she would do for the video, especially when she announced this week that she was stepping into the director role. Well, she released the music video this morning and… it’s okay. It’s some uncanny valley sh-t, if I’m being honest. Taylor directed herself wearing a man-suit and man-prosthetics and she/he goes around acting like an alpha dude. Here’s the video:

It’s an interesting concept. I’m sure the Snake Fam has already watched this a million times and they 100% understand all of the Easter eggs and references. From what I gather, that weird hallway with the hands is some kind of reference to Kanye West’s house, and the nineteen hands… represent her age when Kanye Imma-Let-You-Finish’d her at the VMAs. I think she’s probably taking a shot at Kanye, for sure. The tennis part was interesting too, because as a fan of both men’s and women’s tennis, she’s 100% accurate. Male tennis players can act like sucky babies and have mantrums on the court and they’re barely punished, but if a woman calls the ump a “thief,” all hell breaks loose. Anyway, a memorable video from Taylor and good for her for moving into directing.

One small step for the man, one giant leap for #TheManMusicVideo…1.5 hours to go! I’m counting down with you on the premiere page: https://t.co/HnovGRN82i pic.twitter.com/rYrxqzNYwF — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 27, 2020