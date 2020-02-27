DM: Duchess Meghan told friends she’ll ‘rise above the jealousy & pettiness’

The Daily Mail keeps getting “exclusives” with the Duchess of Sussex’s “friends.” The last DM exclusive with an unnamed Friend of Meghan (FOM?) was last Friday, just hours before the Sussexes released their clarifying statement on how they wouldn’t use “royal” as part of their branding. That Friday exclusive on the DM was about how Meghan told friends that she was peeved by the Queen’s pettiness (I’m paraphrasing) and that there really wasn’t any way for the Queen to stop them from using “royal” anyway. Which was sort of part of the Sussexes’ statement – they would no longer use Sussex Royal, but THEY COULD. So, take that as you will. I don’t honestly believe that the DM has sources deep within Meghan’s camp. I think people at the DM are merely making educated guesses and spinning those guesses negatively. So, what’s new? This exclusive which dropped on Wednesday:

Meghan Markle believes she and Prince Harry are being ‘picked on’ and the restrictions being placed on them are ‘payback’ for wanting to be independent, she told her close friends, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal. Meghan grumbled to her inner circle last week over the Queen banning the couple from using the word ‘royal’ in their ‘branding’, later issuing an extraordinary statement appearing to complain the palace was treating them differently to other family members. ‘Meghan said that [she and Harry] were left with no choice but to make a public statement,’ a friend explained. ‘She said if anyone should feel insulted, it should be them. They never intended to capitalize on the word royal, and to insinuate they were somehow abusing their privileges is absurd.’ Harry is now in Edinburgh for his last round of engagements as a working royal but Meghan will not be joining him there, instead meeting up with him in London. The insider said she has no qualms about being in the UK. The friend added: ‘Meghan is going straight to London, not Edinburgh because that’s Harry’s thing. She said she and Harry will continue to rise above jealousy and pettiness and focus on the good they are creating and on being the best parents to Archie. She said she will continue to champion Harry because out of everyone, he has the most integrity and the most loyalty.’ Meghan also believes the Queen was ‘under pressure to make those demands about the name change’, because Harry is the Queen’s ‘favorite and others just can’t deal with it.’ The friend added to DailyMail.com: ‘She said the reason they created their website in the first place was to be as transparent as possible. What was written was carefully worded and was in no way a jab at the Queen. ‘

[From The Daily Mail]

I mean… the idea that the Queen is going out of her way to be petty *because* the Queen likes Harry so much? That doesn’t hold up as a theory. I think the Queen was very fond of Harry, but not fond enough to actually protect him, his wife and his child when push came to shove. As for the idea that Meghan wasn’t taking a “jab” at the Queen with the statement… she was and it’s fine. The jab was completely justified, because all of the smears and attacks and, yes, the jealousy and pettiness. That whole “jealousy and pettiness” section sounds like a subtweet of the Cambridges. But what do I know. *nail polish emoji*