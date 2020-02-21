DM: Duchess Meghan told friends that they might still use ‘Sussex Royal’ anyway

Alright, I’m sure that people will have a lot of opinions about all of this, which is why I’m here. First of all, I don’t believe that “friends of Meghan Markle” are really running to the Daily Mail at this point. I do believe that freshly fired former employees of House Sussex might give some shady quotes to the DM though. And honestly, who knows. The Daily Mail claims that Meghan has been “telling friends” that the Queen can’t do anything about Meghan and Harry still using Sussex ROYAL.

Meghan Markle has told friends there is nothing ‘legally stopping’ her and Prince Harry from using their Sussex Royal name, despite the Queen banning them from using it, DailyMail.com has learned. The 38-year-old complained to her inner circle that using the name ‘shouldn’t even be an issue in the first place and it’s not like they want to be in the business of selling T-shirts and pencils,’ the insider said.

They added: ‘Meghan said she’s done with the drama and has no room in her life for naysayers, and the same goes for Harry.’

On Tuesday, DailyMail revealed the Queen and senior officials agreed the two could no longer keep the word ‘royal’ in their ‘branding’, despite the likely thousands of dollars Meghan and Harry have already sunk into their website and trademark applications. The news did not sit well with Meghan, as her friend explained: ‘Meghan said the global projects they are working on speak for themselves and they chose that name to protect the royal name, not profit off of it.’ The friend continued: ‘Meghan said the name of their brand pales in comparison to the foundation they are building and the enormously positive impact it will have on people and the environment.’

But, the insider added: ‘Meghan has told her inner circle that their success is inevitable with or without their current brand name. She said regardless of the name, Harry and Archie have royal blood and no one can take that away. And that as a family, they will always be considered royalty. She said they know what their true intentions are and that’s all that matters. They are creating a better world for Archie. And it’s Archie who keeps them focused on the big picture.’

The insider also revealed that Archie ‘already has a big personality, like his daddy’, adding: ‘He’s curious about every little thing and has the absolute, most adorable giggle. He’s just pure love and joy.’