Did you hear that ‘a door is being left ajar’ for Prince Harry and only Harry?

A few days ago, the Daily Telegraph had an article about the formalizing of the Sussexit deal and how Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will probably have to take off the “royal” from Sussex Royal. The point of the story was not that, though. The point of the Telegraph story was that “a door was left ajar for the Duke.” A door was not left ajar for Harry AND Meghan, mind you. But in one year’s time, if Harry agrees to abandon his wife and child and come crawling back to his bully brother and his rapist-protecting grandmother, Harry will find that a door has been “left ajar” for him to come back into the royal fold.
That’s where we are now. That’s the official messaging from Buckingham Palace and what I assume from Kensington Palace as well. It wasn’t just the Telegraph with that same message and that exact same wording either – “a door being left ajar for Prince Harry solo” was in the air and part of a lot of the Royal Rota commentary. They didn’t pull it out of thin air. For example, look at this curious statement from (you guessed it) Dan Wooten, the guy getting all of those suspicious leaks from Camp Cambridge.
More details surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departure from the Royal Family have emerged. Harry and Meghan will formally step down as senior royals from March 31 and will no longer carry out duties on behalf of the Queen. However, the arrangements will be reviewed after 12 months with royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams telling talkRADIO’s Dan Wootton this may be the monarch “leaving open the possibility” for their return.
Mr Wootton told his listeners: “Prince Harry and Meghan will be turfed out essentially from March 31; no office at Buckingham Palace, no staff at Buckingham Palace. But what did interest me quite a lot about this announcement is that there is this one year Megxit transition period in which it seems like there’s a little bit of hope from the Royal Family that maybe, just maybe, Prince Harry will think ‘I’ve got it all wrong, I’ve made a terrible mistake, let me come back’. I think the chances of that right now remain low.”
The thing is, I absolutely do not doubt that this is the way the Queen thinks, and the way the fussy, musty courtiers think. They truly believe that if they play it right, if they are more strategic in their bullying and smears, maybe they can drive a wedge between Harry and Meghan to the point where just Harry will come back. It’s pathetic, isn’t it?
As for the continuing conversation about the Queen taking away the “royal” from Sussex Royal, one intrepid Fox News royal commentator – Neil Sean – has a source who claims that Harry and Meghan are actually quite torn up about it:
“After weeks of talks, the queen and senior officials are believed to have told the couple the term ‘royal’ is inconsistent with their ‘branding,’ U.K.-based media correspondent Neil Sean told Fox News on Wednesday. “This has not gone down well with the couple who truly thought they were fine with… re-branding themselves. Now the queen has other plans, too, which will make the ongoing push to be [independent] harder than they first thought.”
According to Sean, a palace source told him: “They have not banked on this move at all from the queen. What she has effectively done is close down any type of royal branding. This will create problems, particularly in the U.S. where the term ‘royal’ means so much in terms of branding.”
I honestly don’t think Harry and Meghan are sitting there, crying into their Subway veggie 12-inchers, thinking about how much money they’re going to lose because they can’t sell Sussex Royal tchotchkes. That being said, I actually don’t agree with the Sussex Squad on the whole “Harry and Meghan were totally prepared for this and they’re totally fine with it” argument either. I think the Queen and her people are petty AF and the royal-brand switch-up was probably a surprise to Harry and Meg.
What was for the fairies in 2020 – part time royal, part time earner of serious money – may prove more palatable in 2021, when the Queen turns 94.
— Peter Hunt (@_PeterHunt) February 19, 2020
It’s striking that Harry’s honorary role of Captain General Royal Marines isn’t being filled for 12 months. The royal door remains ajar: https://t.co/ma09Wxm7vK
— Peter Hunt (@_PeterHunt) February 19, 2020
I really loathe the Royal Family now. Hope the monarchy falls apart after Liz dies.
They certainly seem to be digging their own graves as fast as they can. Too bad it’s at H&M’s family’s expense.
I don’t think you’ll have to hope too hard for that one. Britain is going to be dealing with Brexit fallout for a long time, so the patience for the Royal Family’s expensive bullsh*t is going to be extremely low.
Brits are brainwashed from birth about this family. They’re not going anywhere for at least another generation or two, sadly, despite their monstrous behaviour.
Agreed Bella. The Stockholm syndrome is real. After centuries of imposing themselves and terrorizing the serfdom the transformation is complete. The torture chambers are no longer necessary. The lower classes willingly accept their position and the divine right of the Windsors to be curtsied to and afforded the greatest luxuries and privileges known to man.
Jessica Agreed. Wouldn’t mind if it falls apart before old Lizzie does.
I think public opinion will change significantly after the Queen passes.
There are a LOT of people who respect for the Queen and they’re the ones not looking too closely right now. Remember that there are 3 generations who have only ever known her as monarch. They won’t hear a word against her because she just IS. There are a lot of people who say “I like the Queen but have no time for the rest of them.” Even a lot of republicans who have no time for the monarchy feel like they can’t say anything against the Queen because the public is overhelmingly in her favour.
Charles though, has a bad history that people still remember and he will get a lot more scrutiny when he gets the throne. I think there will be a change loyalty from the commonwealth and republicans will get more vocal.
That family is a bunch of vipers. If they think taking the word “Royal” away from them will stop charity work they have another thing coming. The work they’ve done to date proves one thing and one thing only-they work hard for their charities and they’re great at it and it won’t stop because you take a word away from them. Vipers…..the implosion begins…..
This strategy on the part of the royal family members underlines the fact that they do not really know Prince Harry. He always wanted to start his own family and never he will leaved them for a title or other financial avantage especially since he seems to be very happy with Meghan and Archie. He was not pedo Andrew.
It would have been easier for him if he WERE PaedoAndy. Dump your wife and inexcusably mixed-race child and come back to the fold, or you’ll be punished further. Rape, groom and traumatise innocents and get a birthday party
Per Tom Bradby interview after Sussex announcement …. Harry and Meghan are aware that they could possibly lose all titles and privileges and they are prepared for that and do not care.
Yeah, I’m sure H&M thought about worse-case scenarios while making their decision. Being a “royal” – even just for branding – isn’t worth the trouble.
My inner petty self kinda hopes that Meghan and Harry can have a 2nd kid during the next year in Canada just to cement this royal exit.
Same. Except I’m hoping she’s pregnant now and is far enough along that we can all see when they do their events over the next few weeks. Heads and headlines will EXPLODE! I want ALL the other royals to be invisible when the Sussexes come to town.
The BRF and RRs are so stupid with the “Harry, come return to your family” bull$hit. Harry’s family is now Meghan and Archie and he IS with his family. It’s pathetic that they just don’t get this. He looks happier than he’s ever been and isn’t going anywhere! I hope the rest of those vile a$$holes go down in flames with their surveys no one cares about and backstabbing leaks about each other. Harry and Meghan are so well out of it!
I hope there’ll be another thread about the Bon Jovi Invictus song so we can laugh about how it got millions of views in less than a day and Kate’s pathetic survey only got 200k. Keep your titles, royals, I just want their insignificance to become more and more apparent.
I hope she shows up to bea’s wedding obviously pregnant just to watch andrew’s head explode.
Guestwho, and since she was already vilified for supposedly telling the family at Eugenie wedding, when we know that she did not, I hope she shows up visibly pregnant, wearing a dress that says “ROYAL baby on board” in big neon letters, and makes her announcement to the family and the press right before the wedding. She’s already “in trouble” for doing it once (even though she didn’t), so might as well get some satisfaction out of it. Obviously, I know she won’t, but it would be so deliciously petty.
@Amy Too – the only thing she’d really need to do is wear the same dress as she wore to the other one’s wedding and rub her baby bump once in front of photographers. Game on. Hell, she should do that even if she’s not pregnant.
The ridiculousness about Beatrice’s wedding is already in full swing. And the attacks are against Meghan, not Harry.
https://mydaughtersarmy.org/tales-of-two-headlines-press-clickbaiting-of-meghan-proves-they-were-right-to-leave/
I hope they have another child. Meghan does not go around expounding theories about early childhood like her sister in law does. Kate majored in art history and is posing as an expert.
But she’s taken all of those “secret” meetings! How can she not be an expert?/s
I hope for her sake that she’s NOT pregnant while all this is going on. She has enough stress and anguish to deal with because of this family – adding a pregnancy to the mix will only make it harder for her.
The press is banking on a divorce because reporting that means a boatload of money. And Meghan hasn’t drop the lawsuit – another motivator for this new round of nasty press. The ratchet Markles are still not working. The BRF is stupid if it thinks Harry casting off Meghan is a good look for Harry or the The Firm. Meghan would have to cheat on him for Harry to have just cause. It would be another scandal hitting the House of Windsor – another the queen doesn’t want.
Are they playing from Trump’s playbook?
Re ‘Parasite’, Trump came out with the immortal line: “I’m looking for, like – can we get like Gone With The Wind back, please?”
🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮. It goes without saying that he would pick a movie that had active slavery on it.
So now racist sources are talking to Fox News. What a surprise!
All dots connect to Rupert Murdoch who is pissed about their lawsuit.
Does Harry’s family truly believe that he is the type of man that will walk away from his son? I think in his place that is what would offend me most about these leaks and stories that my own family would hope and believe I was the kind of person to abandon a child that I wanted and clearly adore.
I was surprised by the Queen’s decision. However, I have no doubt that they’ll still be financial successful without it. They might not make £££££, but they’ll still be making ££££…so I don’t think they’ll sweat it in the long run.
In the short term, however, I can see Harry being especially cut at how his family is behaving. He’s not naive to what they’re capable of, but it’s different now that he’s “on the outside”.
The more the royals try to curtail them, the MORE money they will make. The world loves an underdog, and the framing for this story is a piece of cake: Racist RF kicks out the only member of color, racist RF and jealous RF kicks out the only productive and dynamic members of the family, Royal Prince abandons racist family for love. The world loves a love story, and a love story with obstacles to overcome is the best kind. The courtiers are such idiots that they are literally creating the narrative that will make the Sussexes billions and make the Cambridges look small and petty. The Sussex story could be a love story for the ages. Diana became an even bigger star once she left the royal family. She dressed the way she liked, she repped the causes she wanted to (she would have never been able to campaign against landmines as a member of the RF, and that’s one of the causes she’s most known for). The wailing outpouring of grief for Diana was because people came to love her MORE once she escaped from the confines of the RF. Had she remained married to Charles and died young, I have no doubt that the grief would have been more sedate.
Americans LOVE the “us against the system” story. So many of our films follow this trope, and now the Sussexes are fitting into the same pattern. It’s a gold mine waiting to happen. Look at how rabid the press is for any crumb of information about the Sussexes. H and M are NOT going silently into that good night. Nope. And if they die in an “accident,” (which William might be dumb enough to hope for–and he wouldn’t be the first royal to want that) it’s curtains for the RF. Utter disgrace.
Can’t even tell how disgusted i am by this « family » . They donne think about Archie and Meghan as Harry and Meghan’s family they want them to break up.
I fell bad for Meghan. The level of disorder and the subtle insults are out of control.
She deserves better than that.
Their marriage is an indication that the royal family aren’t classy peoples.
But a bunch of entitled racist and disrespectful lazy parasites
What I can believe about the word “Royal” is that they were initially told they could use it, and now there is some serious backtracking and that’s annoying/upsetting. I think if they were told at the get-go they couldn’t use Sussex Royal, they would have been okay with that.
Anyway, the whole “door being left open” thing is interesting to me because I think it is being spun exactly as DW says – Harry is going to realize he made a mistake and is going to run back into his family’s “loving” arms, sans Meghan and Archie. That’s not going to happen; everything else aside, Harry isn’t walking away from Archie.
But, I say its interesting bc of Peter Hunt’s tweet, which is what I’ve been saying for a while now. There seems to be this sense that next spring things will be different, and I don’t think they just mean that Harry will change his mind. His tweet doesn’t seem to be saying that Harry will change his mind, it says that the royal family will change their mind and give H&M what they originally wanted. So maybe after a year of will and kate and sad struggle surveys etc, the royal family may be more willing to negotiate.
I hope the BRF is more willing to negotiate or cave completely in a year and the Sussexes still tell them to go f-ck themselves!! I can’t see how or why they’d EVER want to come back after how that family has treated Meghan. And the abuse of Meghan around Bea’s wedding has already started. I hope the Sussexes never return (to the royal fold).
If QEII and Charles III want to see the Commonwealth of Nations remain intact for handover to William V the BRF must understand that Meghan and Archie are the most precious assets to obtaining this goal.
It also looks like a warning. The royal family is going to bully Meghan as much as possible through the press and everything in their possession to force her to leave her husbdand with her son.
Has no one learned the lesson by now that if you back Harry and Meghan into a corner they will fight, rather than submit. The tabloids did their usual blackmail thing where they go negative so hard that the person comes running to those very same tabloids begging for positive coverage. Instead Harry and Meghan fought back. The Palace kept trying to diminish them. They fought back, rather than submit under pressure.
It’s the Thomas Markle playbook, except more insidious – they’re trying to abuse / hurt H&M into giving up and acquiescing to royal demands. It’s…..an interesting choice.
I think he got the US part wrong, in the US PH will forever be Royal. His mothers title change didn’t matter at all in the US.
Yeah I guess this is what I don’t get. “Royal” is a statement of fact, it’s not status granted by a monarch (like the ability to hand out HRH’s). The Queen can ‘ban’ them from using it but it’s not enforceable. What, is she going to start denying royals in Spain or Denmark or Bhutan from using “royal”?
And if the argument is that this will dilute the Queen’s brand (for what it is worth, and on the decline), couldn’t they just require some sort of disaffiliation notice from the Sussex’s to state the independence of their foundation from the queen, and a guarantee that they would only use “royal” in a non-profit setting?
Honestly feels like they don’t know Harry at all. I mean I can’t say I do either but do they really think he’d up and leave his wife and child? The wife and child he fought to get out of the country and out of the position that was causing them all so much stress? After all the gaslighting do they really he think he’ll come running back one day?
👏🏽 Yes, this! No way is he leaving Meghan and Archie…you know, his FAMILY!
It’s interesting that some of these royal experts were on twitter asking for respect when the news about the Peter& Autumn broke but the same experts are relishing idea of Harry& Meghan splitting.
I’m curious about the parameters (if any) around this one year review& if there’s anything similar for Andrew’s inevitable return to royal duties. Also curious who was the senior royal quoted in the Times about Meghan being a degree wife. Seems it could be a shared view.
And yeah I very much doubt Fox has sources in the Sussexes camp or royal sources generally. Their info is probably rehashed from likes of Wooten, as they are all part of the Murdoch empire.
The double standards continue to piss me off. Empathy, privacy, hellotokindness, royal perks, etc. are for every other member of the family except the black Duchess and her son. I hope karma comes for them all. HARD.
While I dont think they were prepared for this – I do think that they were prepared for a lot. I really do think that even during wedding planning they were going “naaaaah” about the situation with the Firm.
That having been said, I think they will pick themselves up from losing royal branding just fine.
I do believe that the “year” is more about the Queen than H&M. I think the year portion is more about in a year the queen may possibly step down. I think Charles is trying to convince her to step down because he doesnt want to this distance between him and H&M to remain. But that’s just my tinfoil tiara moment.
Because at the same time he could have at any time come to the defense of them to the media, and didnt. Oddly enough the only joint statement we got was that weird one from Will and Harry about them using the word “Bully” (which was useless and completely beside the point.)
Maybe just go with -
“Sussex getting shit done”?
Love it! Or Sussex Forever
So I read this twice. I don’t think that anyone is encouraging Harry to leave his family or that Meghan isn’t welcome. The door was figuratively left open for both of them, even though only Harry’s name was mentioned. I don’t think it’s going to happen, though.
I still think that the trademarking of Sussex Royal was in part to prevent the use and abuse of their names and images by others. They should just re-brand as Sussex Global and be done with it. It’s a much more powerful name in any event and better suited to their projects.
I agree, I thought it was more about protection than business opportunities.
Ah the biggest sin of the black woman; existing on her own terms. I hope the BRF crumbles to dust in the next few decades.
The BRF attempts to gaslight H&M and it hasn’t worked and won’t. I’ve mentioned, I hope Meghan is pregnant soon and new baby is born in North America. I’d also like to see Harry apply for US citizenship. Easy to obtain, legal marriage, child with a US citizen.
Keen kate fans love to point out that Sussex are like Wallis and Edward, in that case, Wallis and Edward didn’t get divorced and they stick together in the end. Queen’s mother was horrible to Wallis, margate pay the price for her mother karma. Like princess Beatrice is paying for her father’s sin, I wonder who will pay for Cambridge sin? which child? The more they bully Meghan and Archie, the more harry is going to fight for them. It’s like forbidden love. The more they separate them the more the love is going deepen.
I worry because the obsession with Charlotte is already ramping up and she isn’t even out of pre-k.
Three different times now harry has come out swinging against the royal reporters and his family about his wife. Do they really think he will eave her because he wants to come back into the palace? For years we’ve heard harry wanted out. Now he had a way out, his wife and son. Even if him and Meghan split, hes not going to leave archie.
I doubt they will split. Wallis Simpson is more like Camilla than Meghan. Camilla though got all the marbles.
I’d be very very shocked if they ever split but yeah. He’s not abandoning his son and protecting Archie means protecting Meghan.
The 12 month review = ‘I can still pull Sussex titles back if I am not happy’.
That’s certainly the impression they are giving. Jeebus, they are just awful people.
Ps off topic but Gloria Aldred has a yellow bus driving around BP with her contact details for Prince Andrew https://twitter.com/delmody/status/1230842898012364800?s=21
I can’t imagine the heartbreak of realizing your own family is complete and utter garbage. Both H&M. I’m so happy they have each other.
I’m really and truly over the royal family at this point. I’m not British and have no connection; but this whole business with how they’re treating Meghan has completely turned me from setting alarms for royal weddings and cheering on their charity efforts to being furious and disappointed at each new headline. I’m just really done with them. Let the whole institution die out at this point.
Someone on twitter suggested they use the name: The Ragland Spencer Foundation. Can’t take those names from them.
That’s so sweet and loving.
Hmmm. Keep the door open if you leave your wife. Now where have we seen this before? Oh yes, pedo Andy who agreed to divorce lady Sarah to keep his privileges. He did it even though he still loved her and remained, I am guessing, a friend with benefits afterwards.
Mistake they are making is Harry has been through therapy, which forces you to look in the mirror and really look at yourself. Once it’s clear who you want to be, the choices come easy after that.
Sure. People think Meaghan is calculating and lovebombed Harry to climb the ladder. She didn’t understand there is duty that comes with being royalty and it is not about being a mega celebrity with all the perks.
If the Queen is leaving it open it’s because she thinks M is a fraud and that Harry might change his mind about ditching his life and values for someone he hardly knew.
And why does she have only fair weather friends??!!