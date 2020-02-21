“Jon Peters is engaged to another woman, one month later” links
  • February 21, 2020

  • By Kaiser
Jon Peters got engaged to someone else on the one-month anniversary of his fake-marriage to Pam Anderson. He basically got back with his old girlfriend, the one before Pam. [Pajiba]
The secret to Harrison Ford’s marriage to Calista Flockhart? According to him, it’s “don’t talk, just nod your head.” Ugh. [JustJared]
Vogue did a “73 Questions with” Camila Cabello. [OMG Blog]
Beyonce really just disappears for weeks/months at a time. [LaineyGossip]
Chrissy Teigen’s little blue Valentino is okay. [Tom & Lorenzo]
I’ve never seen the entire First Wives Club, so this means nothing to me. [Dlisted]
Donald Trump was unhinged during Roger Stone’s sentencing. [Jezebel]
The latest Alice Temperley collection doesn’t look so duchess-y actually. [GFY]
My 600 Lb Life has some marriage & cheating drama. [Starcasm]

7 Responses to ““Jon Peters is engaged to another woman, one month later” links”

  1. minx says:
    February 21, 2020 at 12:33 pm

    Peters certainly has a type.

    Reply
  2. Flamingo says:
    February 21, 2020 at 12:39 pm

    Is he going for a world record?

    Reply
  3. Andrew’s Nemesis says:
    February 21, 2020 at 12:42 pm

    Ew, ew, ew.
    I’m astonished he got one woman to marry him, let alone multiples. Perhaps the $200 million helps

    Reply
  4. L4frimaire says:
    February 21, 2020 at 12:43 pm

    Marriage is definitely an institution designed for men’s benefit, no matter how we dress it up.

    Reply
  5. What. . .now? says:
    February 21, 2020 at 12:44 pm

    Is it just me, or does he resemble Richard Gere in the above picture?

    Reply
  6. Nev says:
    February 21, 2020 at 12:54 pm

    Stop this.

    Reply

