“Jon Peters is engaged to another woman, one month later” links

Jon Peters got engaged to someone else on the one-month anniversary of his fake-marriage to Pam Anderson. He basically got back with his old girlfriend, the one before Pam. [Pajiba]
The secret to Harrison Ford’s marriage to Calista Flockhart? According to him, it’s “don’t talk, just nod your head.” Ugh. [JustJared]
Vogue did a “73 Questions with” Camila Cabello. [OMG Blog]
Beyonce really just disappears for weeks/months at a time. [LaineyGossip]
Chrissy Teigen’s little blue Valentino is okay. [Tom & Lorenzo]
I’ve never seen the entire First Wives Club, so this means nothing to me. [Dlisted]
Donald Trump was unhinged during Roger Stone’s sentencing. [Jezebel]
The latest Alice Temperley collection doesn’t look so duchess-y actually. [GFY]
My 600 Lb Life has some marriage & cheating drama. [Starcasm]
Peters certainly has a type.
Is he going for a world record?
Ew, ew, ew.
I’m astonished he got one woman to marry him, let alone multiples. Perhaps the $200 million helps
Marriage is definitely an institution designed for men’s benefit, no matter how we dress it up.
Is it just me, or does he resemble Richard Gere in the above picture?
That was my first impression too!
Stop this.