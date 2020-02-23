Rachel Brosnahan: ‘Sometimes I’ll sleep with earplugs in…or a noise machine’

As I get older, I wake up earlier. I feel like I’ve been sleeping harder too, at least for that five-hour chunk of time when I first fall asleep. But in the winter months and with two antsy cats (one of whom likes to cry at 4 am), I do get up earlier and earlier. It sucks, but I also work well in the morning, so I get a lot of sh-t done here. I’m also one of those compulsively on-time people. I’m actually compulsively early for appointments, it’s just who I am. And I hate compulsively late people, I find it so disrespectful. Why bring this up? Rachel Brosnahan, star of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, has a feature in Self Magazine where she talks about sleep habits, her compulsive lateness and more. Self is actually doing a recurring feature called “Sleeping With…” where they talk to celebrities about how they wind down in the evenings and more. I find it really interesting, but I love to talk about this kind of mundane sh-t. You can see the full feature here. Some highlights:
On her backward skin-care routine: “I shower at night, rather than in the morning. If I’m taking a shower at night, which I almost always do, then I will wash my face in the shower with Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser. When I get out of the shower, I’ll use the Cetaphil Gentle Makeup Remover. I do this very backward—I know you’re supposed to take your makeup off before you wash your face, but I wait until it’s kind of all over my face, and then I take it off.
On her post-shower essentials: “After I shower I’ll usually lie down with my dogs. I like to cuddle with my dogs at night—that’s kind of my consistent form of self-care. I have two dogs, and they’re not always allowed on the bed, but if they’re clean then they are. At some point I kick them off onto their own beds. I like to do a quick stretch to wind down, especially when I’m working in a corset and high heels all day long. At the end of the day, my feet hurt so much. Sometimes I’ll step on a ball, or I’ll do some twisting in bed.
She falls asleep with a script a lot: “Sometimes I’ll learn my lines in bed if I have a big scene, either while I’m doing a mask or just as I’m lying there. I have, many times, fallen asleep with a script on my face, especially with Maisel. But I do often fall asleep learning lines, which I know isn’t the greatest because it keeps your mind moving—that it engages your brain right as you’re trying to slow it down. I find that sometimes, especially if it’s a very stressful week at work, I wake up in the middle of the night running lines.
She doesn’t have a TV: “Once I’ve started my shower and skin-care routine, after that point, I don’t watch any kind of TV. I actually don’t have a TV in my house. I haven’t had one for seven years…I don’t think I would ever have a TV in my bedroom. I try not to look at my phone late at night, but I feel like sometimes, in the process of thinking and reflecting, I’m like, “Oh, sh-t, I forgot to answer this email.”
She has a noise machine: “Depending on what’s going on in the neighborhood, sometimes I’ll sleep with earplugs in as well, or a noise machine. It’s super simple, but I really love the Dohm White Noise Machine. It just has two settings; it’s not anything complicated. It’s just white noise on a high or a low setting so that if my husband is awake and doing things in the house or my dogs are moving around, I can still sleep. I love it, and I travel with it when I’m in strange hotel rooms or apartments. I’m not a great sleeper, in case you couldn’t tell.
She’s always five minutes late: “When I’m not working I set one alarm or I wake up on my own, if I have the luxury. But when I’m working I set three alarms because I’m so afraid that I’m going to sleep through one or be late for work, even though it’s never happened. I always set three, and they’re 12 minutes apart. I’m about five minutes late for things, no matter how much time I give myself. I could wake up five minutes before I need to walk out the door and I’d be five minutes late. I could wake up an hour before I need to leave and I’m five minutes late. I hate being late and I stress about it all the time. If anyone has any advice, it’s my New Year’s resolution every year.
Hate people who are late like that, but I think I have the answer for Rachel: it’s not some weird twist of fate that she’s forever five minutes late, it’s that she’s bad at estimating how much time it will take her to go somewhere. That’s my problem too, and it’s why I’m always early: I always overestimate how much time it will take, and she always underestimates. Just a theory. As for the white noise… yes. I CANNOT sleep when everything is silent, nor can I sleep when someone is moving around in another part of the house. I need white noise. I choose a box fan in my bedroom, kept on low, because not only is the white noise nice, but it actually circulates the air in my bedroom and I love that too. It’s nice to work with white noise as well – I have a fan in my office too.
I have to sleep with a fan because my ears are always ringing, I should probably go to a doctor and see if I have tinnitus but I don’t even think they can do anything about it.
I have tinnitus due to hearing loss from a severe ear infection. And yes, my doctor and my audiologist says there is no cure. However, the following suggestions they gave me have helped me manage it: 1) Increased exercise/bloodflow to ears 2) Reduced caffeine (I only drink green tea, no coffee or soda) 3) white noise at night like you described, like a fan.
Two years in, I really only notice it in the morning when I wake up and it’s totally quiet (inevitably my husband always seems to switch off the fan in the middle of the night) or when I pause in the middle of doing something and just *think* about it.
Good luck with your diagnosis… You’re not alone!
Tinnitus is capable of self diagnosis, and if you have it, chances are it will never go away. I’m sorry you have to deal with that
Bryn, I had the same issue a couple of years ago. When I finally went to the doctor it turned out I just had a lot of wax buildup; they flushed my ears out and the ringing went away completely!
I have a sound machine and a travel sound machine. I’m a very light sleeper and everything wakes me up. The soothing water sounds block out most noises, although I can still hear jarring noises like the sound of a door shutting. When my family of 5 goes on vacation, I’d never get any sleep without a sound machine and benedryl. Lots of people have sleep issues.
I have to sleep with a fan on. If I’m traveling I use a pink noise app on my phone. I can’t sleep if it’s too quiet.
I became light sleeper so now I use earplugs and mask for eyes, best choice ever, I started to sleep better, because I don’t hear anything, I don’t see anything.
I can answer her question: I’m always 5 mins late, even if I start earlier, because every time I start earlier, I ADD some step that I wouldn’t have done before.
It’s the strangest thing, but it happens EVERY time I wake up earlier. I don’t know why it happens. Like, I’ll feel great about myself for starting early, and think, “Wow, I have so much time, I’ll do this too!”
And then I’m back to being late. So Rachel, write down what you need to do to get somewhere, and stick to that. Procrastination is mostly just us prioritizing something else over coming on time.
I was going to say I think it’s an ADD type thing. My brother has it and he’s exactly like that. Not that everyone who does this has ADD, but I think it may be common for those who do.
Love my Dohm sound machine. Highly recommend.
Totally agree. I have the Rohm (the portable version) for my baby and for travelling and it is amazing. We got white noise machines for our infant, and then I started using them and will never go back to total silence.
Ugh, I should have stock in the Dohm. Currently have four and bring them everywhere. I am such a light sleeper and used to use earplugs but when I had my first I had to stop so I could hear her wake and I would wake up at every little sound she made so my anxiety and exhaustion went through the roof. Got the dohm when she was a few months old, initially for her just to sleep better because the vacuum would always soothe her, and haven’t looked back. Now we have one for every room and now that my kids are older I use earplugs in addition to the sound machine and I finally sleep for at least a few hours in a row lol. I freakin love the thing.
When I moved to Paris everything was too quiet to sleep. I used to think I was a heavy sleeper but if there was ever a blackout and the electricity went off I would shoot out of bed. In Texas we have ceiling fans, it’s a normal part of life so I guess I’ve just always had that in the background and when it stops, my brain freaks. The same with air conditioning. I’ve also noticed in America there’s a hum of electricity. It’s hard to explain but it’s consistent. That same hum isn’t in France. It drives me bonkers because it’s so quiet and because we’re packed like sardines, every door, every floorboard, everything bothers me. So I have this annoyingly loud white noise app on every night and fan. But I still have bad sleep. I hope it’s just me getting older. I used to be able to sleep for 12 hours, now I’m averaging 4-5 hours and it takes me more than 30 minutes to fall asleep. I’m hoping the move back to America (the space, no neighbors surrounding you) will fix that. I think mattresses in France are too firm as well. I have yet to find the equivalent of a pillow top. As you can tell I have no idea and I empathize with her. I couldn’t imagine trying to fall asleep with a husband or another person making noise in the house, much less my tossing and turning when it takes me an hour to fall asleep. I guess I’m destined to be forever alone.
That sounds absolutely awful, Ashley. I used to have horrid sleep but since I started Adderall I crash at the end of the day and hardly ever have bad sleep. I’m not saying to start Adderall but just that I empathize with you. When you can’t get enough sleep or quality sleep, it affects every area of your life. Hopefully things will change for you soon.
I can sleep the whole night most of the times but falling asleep i have to either listen to one of those sleeping stories on my phone or listen to some tv show like family guy or American dad to quiet my mind. Yea i know I shouldn’t sleep with laptop by my bed but I’m such an overthinker I need to distract it and just listen to some gibberish.
I just left instagram and facebook a little over a month ago and am back to reading in bed. When I read I can sleep right after without any sleeping aid.
Fan does nothing as I need something extra.
I’m trying to fight this process though.. 🙄😐
Oh my God. A chronic 5-minute delay is beyond disrespectful. Be an hour early if needed, and stop being an arsehole.
lol I sleep with earplugs every night because living in a dorm ruined me. Then we had a very old cat who yowled a lot at night so it just stuck.
I also have two fans going and a sound machine playing fan sounds. I’m a light sleeper and I don’t get enough restorative sleep even on a good day, so I’m not here to screw around haha.
I am a terrible sleeper. I can go to sleep, but have trouble staying asleep. Ever since I had kids, I can’t sleep with any other noise because then I’m extra-vigilant while I am supposed to be sleeping, for fear I miss one of them getting sick or needing help. It’s not rational, I know. I also have chronic migraine, so even if the stars align and all the conditions are perfect, after four or five hours my neck and head start to hurt so much I have to get up and stretch or lie on a heat pad. I end up sleeping in chunks – like 4 hours at the start of the night, two hour awake time, then one or two more hours (depending on the time) at the tail end. I’m perennially exhausted. Every doctor has told me I need more sleep (and I agree), but between the mental hyper vigilance and the pain, this is all my body can muster.
I think the Mom Sleep thing is something a lot of us deal with, tbh. My youngest two are 7 and 12, so it’s not as bad as it used to be, but I’m still having problems with being too light a sleeper. Here lately we’ve had bad winds and the neighbors’ windchimes have been signalling to my brain “It’s your alarm! Wake up!” All. Night. Long.
@meghannotmarkle, My kids are 5, 11, and 15, and I thought I would be beyond the “Is the newborn crying?” Stage at this point. Part of it is temperamental; I’m naturally a bit high strung and I know it. And I would be like you, hearing the wind chimes and wondering if it were my alarm! It’s harder in the summer when you want to open windows and cool off naturally at night; hearing every neighborhood dog and car starting starts to wear thin! We have AC and some nights I just keep the windows shut and the AC on (but at a higher set temp) so I sleep better.
Lucky me.. Silence is what I need to sleep… If there’s white noise from a fan or something I just have trouble falling asleep… . I couldn’t live in a big city, I would never sleep… Even the ticking of an alarm clock annoys the hell out of me and prevents me from falling asleep… After falling a sleep. not even an earthquake wakes me…. Earplugs make my ears ache with pain, I can’t even listen to music on my earphones.. It’s painful…
Same. Even a distant hum or buzz drives me crazy. My husband used fall asleep to music before we got together. Poor guy, he can’t do that anymore!
Music I can stand… It is not noise, so to speak… But the older I get, the worst it is.. I used to need music or TV to fall asleep, nowadays they keep me awake..
I don’t know how anyone can sleep in earplugs. They make my ears ache so bad that it’s all I can think about.