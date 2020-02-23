Rachel Brosnahan: ‘Sometimes I’ll sleep with earplugs in…or a noise machine’

As I get older, I wake up earlier. I feel like I’ve been sleeping harder too, at least for that five-hour chunk of time when I first fall asleep. But in the winter months and with two antsy cats (one of whom likes to cry at 4 am), I do get up earlier and earlier. It sucks, but I also work well in the morning, so I get a lot of sh-t done here. I’m also one of those compulsively on-time people. I’m actually compulsively early for appointments, it’s just who I am. And I hate compulsively late people, I find it so disrespectful. Why bring this up? Rachel Brosnahan, star of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, has a feature in Self Magazine where she talks about sleep habits, her compulsive lateness and more. Self is actually doing a recurring feature called “Sleeping With…” where they talk to celebrities about how they wind down in the evenings and more. I find it really interesting, but I love to talk about this kind of mundane sh-t. You can see the full feature here. Some highlights:

On her backward skin-care routine: “I shower at night, rather than in the morning. If I’m taking a shower at night, which I almost always do, then I will wash my face in the shower with Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser. When I get out of the shower, I’ll use the Cetaphil Gentle Makeup Remover. I do this very backward—I know you’re supposed to take your makeup off before you wash your face, but I wait until it’s kind of all over my face, and then I take it off.

On her post-shower essentials: “After I shower I’ll usually lie down with my dogs. I like to cuddle with my dogs at night—that’s kind of my consistent form of self-care. I have two dogs, and they’re not always allowed on the bed, but if they’re clean then they are. At some point I kick them off onto their own beds. I like to do a quick stretch to wind down, especially when I’m working in a corset and high heels all day long. At the end of the day, my feet hurt so much. Sometimes I’ll step on a ball, or I’ll do some twisting in bed.

She falls asleep with a script a lot: “Sometimes I’ll learn my lines in bed if I have a big scene, either while I’m doing a mask or just as I’m lying there. I have, many times, fallen asleep with a script on my face, especially with Maisel. But I do often fall asleep learning lines, which I know isn’t the greatest because it keeps your mind moving—that it engages your brain right as you’re trying to slow it down. I find that sometimes, especially if it’s a very stressful week at work, I wake up in the middle of the night running lines.

She doesn’t have a TV: “Once I’ve started my shower and skin-care routine, after that point, I don’t watch any kind of TV. I actually don’t have a TV in my house. I haven’t had one for seven years…I don’t think I would ever have a TV in my bedroom. I try not to look at my phone late at night, but I feel like sometimes, in the process of thinking and reflecting, I’m like, “Oh, sh-t, I forgot to answer this email.”

She has a noise machine: “Depending on what’s going on in the neighborhood, sometimes I’ll sleep with earplugs in as well, or a noise machine. It’s super simple, but I really love the Dohm White Noise Machine. It just has two settings; it’s not anything complicated. It’s just white noise on a high or a low setting so that if my husband is awake and doing things in the house or my dogs are moving around, I can still sleep. I love it, and I travel with it when I’m in strange hotel rooms or apartments. I’m not a great sleeper, in case you couldn’t tell.

She’s always five minutes late: “When I’m not working I set one alarm or I wake up on my own, if I have the luxury. But when I’m working I set three alarms because I’m so afraid that I’m going to sleep through one or be late for work, even though it’s never happened. I always set three, and they’re 12 minutes apart. I’m about five minutes late for things, no matter how much time I give myself. I could wake up five minutes before I need to walk out the door and I’d be five minutes late. I could wake up an hour before I need to leave and I’m five minutes late. I hate being late and I stress about it all the time. If anyone has any advice, it’s my New Year’s resolution every year.