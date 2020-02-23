The ‘Friends’ reunion show will happen on HBO Max, on the same old stage

Back in December, I covered some Jennifer Aniston-related stories when she just happened to make the covers of both People Magazine and Us Weekly on the same week. Us Weekly ran a nostalgia piece about Jennifer’s marriage to Brad Pitt and how they still talk and how they were, at that time, agreeing to bury the past (that was all part of his Oscar campaign). People Mag ran a cover story with an ancient photo of the Friends cast and “what their lives are like now.” I pointed out that Friends is still a thing, and all of the youths are completely obsessed with a show which was done and dusted more than 15 years ago. I understand gossip nostalgia, I really do. But obsessing over those old storylines and still putting Friends-related sh-t on the covers of magazines? I’m tired.
Anyway, all of that nostalgia had a point. It became increasingly clear throughout 2019, as Friends cast members kept joining Instagram and posting reunion photos. They were negotiating as a group, yet again. They wanted millions of dollars to do a reunion. And they got it.
The one where it’s all happening! A Friends reunion starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc is officially happening, HBO Max confirmed Friday.
“The one where they got back together,” HBO Max posted in an Instagram Story. “The Friends cast set to reunite for exclusive HBO Max special #FriendsReunion #HBOMax.”
The entire cast will return to the comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California, for a celebration of the series. The unscripted cast reunion special, along with all 236 episodes of the series, will be available to subscribers at the launch of HBO Max in May 2020.
“Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together — we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friends library,” Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max and president, TBS, TNT, and truTV, said in a statement.
“I became aware of Friends when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation. It taps into an era when friends – and audiences – gathered together in real time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans,” he continued.
Good lord. I’m sort of embarrassed for HBO and for all of the Friends actors, but hey, I kind of get it. They knew they could buckets of money for any kind of reunion show and – again – they negotiated as a group and they hustled on Instagram and they got it. Hell, it will probably turn out to be profitable for HBO. I just can’t believe that the show I watched when I was a teenager is still, like, relevant in some way to teenagers today?
And before everyone yells at me for not having enough nostalgia to appreciate this, just know that I would personally kick in $50 for another season of Life (with Damien Lewis), or a Band of Brothers actor-reunion show (with Damien Lewis), or a better Arrested Development follow-up season where they all interacted, or a genuine spinoff of The Closer starring Kyra Sedgwick doing investigative stuff at her new job. *sobs into my DVD collection*
My 21 year old niece posted today this makes her life complete lol
It’s like kids today feel THEY discovered the show😏
My 20 year old daughter and her friends have watched the show for years! They love it.
What a crazy amount of money for just a sit down.
I have always loved Friends, when it was on live and when I would pull up episodes to watch on Netflix. Every Thanksgiving while I’m cooking, I watch all the Thanksgiving episodes. Sometimes at dinner my 2 kids will eat something they don’t like and will sputter, “It tastes like FEET!” and we all crack up. It’s a funny show. I miss it because I’m not getting HBO Max on top of 3 other streaming services (might as well pay for cable again at that rate!!), but I’m sure I’ll catch the reunion on You Tube. They were smart actors in the 90s, to stick together, and they are still at it. Good for them!
FYI You can visit the original Friends set on the WB Lot. It’s expensive but worth it for big fans. I’m not sure how I feel about this reunion, but I have respect for their team work, media savvy and ability to get what they want. Very impressive.
I have never seen Seinfeld or Friends and I am really happy with my decision.
I watched just enough to learn they were not my cup of tea.
I watched Friends when they aired, watched endless reruns, bought the dvds, currently watching on netflix (they are still on where I live), and I don’t even consider myself a fan because this is just regular Friends behaviour in my generation.
They are just different than others – I remember watching them during a big break-up and they felt like family, because they made me laugh without asking me how I felt.
I AM SO EXCITED, I THINK THE TIMING AND THE BUILD-UP IS EXCELLENT.
I do love that they always stick together and negotiate as a group.
Also, please take my 50 for another season of Life!! Loved that show!
Yeah, they all seem to have a lovely off-screen relationship. Seems to me like their terms for the reunion were “all of us or nobody”.
Man, I really miss The Closer. I watch it whenever it’s on. Major Crimes didn’t do it for me.
I was never much of a fan of Friends but I’m happy the people who love it finally get their reunion. I hope it doesn’t disappoint.
Right? The Closer was AMAZING
I loved The Closer! Major Crimes was just ok. I rewatched The Closer so many times when it was on Amazon Prime. It’s own by WB too. So maybe it will be on HBOMax when it launches.
Disappoint? Fans would settle for face painted rocks tossed in a box.
Oh geez. Meh all around.
My 8th grade student watch Friends, The Office, and Grey’s Anatomy all the time. I know Grey’s is still on, but it started the year they were born!
I am one of those youths who started watching it now and I like it because it’s fun. As simple as that. I’ve never met anyone my age who thinks they “made some big discovery”, I can be critical of several aspects of the characters and the script, and yet I can still enjoy it. Maybe the reason we didn’t watch it before is because we were too young/not even born yet? Lol.
Give me another season of 30 Rock instead! Friends is so damn overrated.
Oh, 30 Rock is perfection.
Jennifer needs to switch up her hair since it’s looking too much like Melanoma trump’s surgery gone bad hair curtain.
I was a big fan when it was on its first run in tge previous millenium. For the first time in 10 years, at least, I watched an episode the other day on a looong flight. It was from the first season and it was delightful! Lisa Kudrow was magic and the whole cast was full of chemistry. And as for Matt LeBlanc, I so would. Also it was cute-dirty, in a way that might not be ok today.
Love the fact that they still stick together.
HBO Max seems… a bit off the beaten path.
I’m a little behind on The Good Place’s final season and I just want to say it was a lovely surprise to see Lisa Kudrow in an episode.
So they’re just gonna sit on the soundstage and talk about the show? I think that’s kind of a big yawn. I don’t think that’s exactly what the fans were hoping for. They wanted to see the characters again, not just the actors.
This is one of my fave shows but unless we’re getting unreleased footage, I don’t see the point. What are they gonna say that hasn’t already been said? Congrats to the 6 of them for those fat paychecks though.
I also thought it was just nostalgia but the rediscovery for the new generation is real. I’m a teacher in France and my 13 year-old pupils are fans, wearing t-shirts and whatnot. Thanks Netflix ! ( still on Netflix here)