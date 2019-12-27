Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt ‘agreed to bury the past & not analyze what went wrong’

One of the strangest things to me, as an Xennial, is seeing Generation Garbage Youth really embrace everything about Jennifer Aniston. Gen Z (aka the garbage youths) friggin’ love Friends and watch it obsessively and still fret about the storylines. Media outlets still push Friends-related articles too, because they know that people still care about how They’re Really Friends In Real Life. It’s actually the perfect cross-generational gossip story: people my age have nostalgia for that era, and the youths are fascinated with that pre-social media era when they were just babies or little kids. Just look at People Mag’s current cover! They could have run this cover 15 years ago (and probably did).
Beyond that, I’ve noticed that there is an Aniston-specific interest too, and there’s a renewed interest in her old marriage to Brad Pitt. Seriously, ask a young person today and they’ll tell you that a marriage that ended when they were six years old is still fascinating to them. So, that explains some of the move, in the year of our lord 2019, to push Brad and Jen back together. Pittiston 2.0 is going to one of THE gossip stories of the awards season, especially when Brad and Jen are both playing the game. They’re “still friends” you know. And Brad went to Jen’s Christmas-tree-trimming party. What will Ross think?!
Better than ever! Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are finally on good terms again. It took a long time for the exes to get to a friendly place after Aniston’s world was shattered when she and Pitt, 56, split in 2005 after nearly five years of marriage.
“A reason Brad and Jen get along so well now is that they’ve agreed to bury the past and not analyze what went wrong,” an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. Adds the source, “They’re both looking forward, not back.”
The Ad Astra actor has worked hard to regain The Morning Show star’s trust, which is why he’s apologized for his past actions. “He’s taken responsibility,” adds the insider about the star, who’s revealed that he started therapy and got sober in 2017. “He’s tried to make amends. He didn’t realize the magnitude of the hurt he caused Jen at the time. He was so swept up in Angelina Jolie, he couldn’t see outside that tunnel.”
Aniston and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor tied the knot in July 2000. They separated in January 2005 and finalized their divorce the following October. The Friends alum, 50, went on to marry Justin Theroux, but called it quits in February 2018 after less than three years of marriage.
One, Justin and Jennifer were fake-married and they never “divorced.” Two, Brad “didn’t realize the magnitude of the hurt he caused Jen at the time” – uh, yes he did, but why would Jennifer still want to be Poor Jen at the end of 2019?? As for Brad “taking responsibility” – I’ll believe it when I see it. Remember back in the hey-day of the Uncool Bermuda Triangle when we joked that it would still be Poor Jen and Uncool Brad when they were senior citizens? I feel like that’s really going to f–king happen. We’re still going to be relitigating the Pittistan marriage in 2030, aren’t we?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
We did it. We’ve invented a time machine!
Lol – sounds like she’s publicly giving him a pass in direct opposition to Angie thereby helping him to re-hab his message.
…patiently waiting on the development to this article when both women are finally on the same side…
Why would Anniston ever be on Jolie’s side? At best they both may shun Pitt but that does not appear to be happening
@MICHAEL
And why would Jolie ever be on Aniston’s side. Aniston used her friends to attack Angie and make racial slurs against her children. That might be fine with Brad since his adopted kids are done with him but Angie would never be friendly with someone who went after her kids.
These two are really obsessed with being in tabloids. Brad wants good coverage during the awards season so that we forget that his kids are indifferent towards him and Jen likes to be seen as magnanimous.
The king and queen of tabloids. No one in Hollywood likes to be in the tabloids covers like those two.
Lol generation garbage youth. I’m gen Z but I’ll let this one slide cause I don’t get the fascination with Jen. And I like Friends! I also like that the cast is still friends.
But this over the top investment in friends and Jen is BIZARRE! I don’t get it at all. Every time she posts random shit on insta it gets millions of likes. Every other day Friends is trending.
And for why? It’s all very..bland.
The only relationship he needs to work on & make amends & take responsibility is with his children & their mother who he stills smears & throws his kids under the bus. Not a marriage that ended over 15 years ago.
Hear, hear.
Exactly. I hope those types of intense tabloid media cover that BP gladly takes part in don’t affect the kids too much. It must not be easy.
He’s not doing that so this is obviously to cover THAT way more interesting story up. Why don’t the kids want to be anywhere near him and why does he only get an hr here and there. The media will never give us that until Angelina or her kids talk about it. They are paid not to.
I’m waiting for Zahara’s tell all about him tbh.
Yes and look at what he is focused on instead. No wonder his kids are pulling away from him one by one. Just sad for the kids.
First I am black. Watched Friends once maybe twice. Can not stand Aniston. Seems to me Angie has never looked Happier or healthier now that she has moved on. The kids look happy too. As for Pitt not being papped with the kids in three years. Please it is not he wants to be private, it is he doesnt want people to see how strained the kids are with him. It only distrubs mw how disrespectful he has always been to Angie and now to his kids. Phony he and Aniston deserve each other. Angie will be fine and she and her kids will continue to move on.
Now if only his kids would agree to just “look forward” and not expect him to analyze what went wrong! Then they’d be on good terms like Jennifer Aniston. He may be estranged from half his kids but at least he’s got Jennifer’s tree trimming parties to keep him occupied. *eyeroll* And they couldn’t help but make their dig at Angelina to explain why he was such an a$$hat to Jennifer. Pathetic.
Ah yes, awards season must be upon us when these fake romance stories start popping up.
Argh, it’s been FIFTEEN F@#$ING YEARS, let it diiiiiiieeeeee.
They are friends and it annoys a lot of people.
A lot of celeb ex’s are friendly but they don’t feed the tabloids with information.
I don’t think anyone would care if he didn’t use it to gaslight Angelina and her kids. Angelina is friends with all of her exes and even wrote the forward to bbt book while she was with pitt.
I’m gonna feel really sorry for Jennifer when award season comes and goes and finally Brad drags out his 20 year old girlfriend. Jennifer is just too old for him. Bet.
Annoying people? You wish.
It took three years before he could see his children without a minder being present.
Don’t you know this is the romance of the ages and that if they don’t find their way towards each other and ever lasting love again NONE OF US EVER WILL? HELLLO
Pitt and Aniston: the only couple more Ross and Rachel than Ross and Rachel.
He’s her lobster, everyone!
Seriously though- how did Christmas with 3 of your 6 kids go, Brad? I’m guessing they didn’t stay the night as hoped, or we’d be hearing about that.