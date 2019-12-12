Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston ‘are still friends,’ but they won’t be getting back together

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are both nominated for Golden Globes and SAG Awards. Aniston has been nominated for The Morning Show (in the TV categories) and Brad has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. By they time the awards shows come around, Brad and Jennifer will have been divorced for 15 years. It was just after New Year’s in 2005 that they announced their split. Fifteen years of this tabloid bulls–t, although to be fair, the tabloid bulls–t has been quieter in recent years. Except for February and March of this year, when Brad attended Jennifer’s big 50th birthday party in LA and the tabloids were partying like it was 2004 all over again, and Bradifer were getting back together.

It truly feels like Jennifer and Brad finally buried the hatchet for good after the end of Brangelina. And it’s not like the 2020 Globes and SAGs will be the first time they’ve been at the same awards show. It will just be the first time they’re at the same awards show post-Brangelina and post-JustJen. Remember Justin Theroux? Poor Justin, no one cares enough about him to speculate about him in the tabloids! So Brad’s single and Jen’s single and… well, a source wants us to talk about it, I guess.

Don’t expect any tension between famous exes Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston when they reunite at a string of glitzy Hollywood award ceremonies. They have both been nominated for Golden Globes and SAG Awards. But a source told Page Six: “There won’t be any issues, no tension.” Pitt even went to Aniston’s 50th birthday bash in February and joined a starry crowd of pals including his ex Gwyneth Paltrow, plus Aniston’s ex John Mayer. The source added: “Brad and Jen are still friends. They speak once in a while, and even though there are these fools who say they’re getting back together, of course they’re not. But they will always be fond of each other.” Pitt is still mid-divorce from Angelina Jolie, with a sticking point over access to their kids. Although the younger kids are mandated by a court to see him, it’s more difficult for him to see the older kids, we’re told.

“They speak once in a while, and even though there are these fools who say they’re getting back together, of course they’re not.” Don’t be so sure! I’m not sure that CAA won’t cook up some speculation just for old time’s sake. If Brad and Jennifer posed together for photos at any of these upcoming events, it might break the internet. Or something. But I have a general theory, and I’m curious if anyone will agree with me… it feels like after Jennifer’s fake-ass marriage to Justin Theroux, she’s just “over” the whole big, public romance speculation thing. Like, I could actually see Brad wanting to play those games a bit and Jennifer is like “you know what, I’ve over this.”