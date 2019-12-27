Elizabeth Hurley’s 17-year-old son Damian looks exactly like her, only prettier

I really admire how Elizabeth Hurley managed to tone down the scandal around the birth of her son Damian Hurley. For those of us old enough to remember, it was a BIG story. Liz was dating Steve Bing, she got pregnant and Bing pitched a fit and tried to claim that the kid wasn’t his. Paternity tests and drama ensued and Bing looked like such an a–hole. Hurley reacted by returning to England and raising her son somewhat quietly, with a series of male friends and boyfriends stepping in to help raise the boy (including Hugh Grant). Plus, she was married to Arun Nayar for several years, and I got the feeling that he cared for his stepson too.

Anyway, this made me feel so old – Damian Hurley is now 17 years old. He’ll turn 18 next April. And his mother is encouraging him to become a nepotism model. You know why? Because Damian is prettier than Elizabeth! Good lord, this kid is just lovely. Gorgeous skin, a pouty mouth like Angelina Jolie and beautiful hair. He signed on to a modeling agency (Tess Management) last year, and in 2019, he became one of the faces of Pat McGrath’s cosmetics line. He’s basically the British Kaia Gerber! Only in Damian’s case, he actually looks SO MUCH like his mother. Kaia Gerber wishes she looked this much like Cindy Crawford.