Elizabeth Hurley’s 17-year-old son Damian looks exactly like her, only prettier
View this post on Instagram

happy christmas !! 🎄❤️

A post shared by Damian Hurley (@damianhurley1) on

I really admire how Elizabeth Hurley managed to tone down the scandal around the birth of her son Damian Hurley. For those of us old enough to remember, it was a BIG story. Liz was dating Steve Bing, she got pregnant and Bing pitched a fit and tried to claim that the kid wasn’t his. Paternity tests and drama ensued and Bing looked like such an a–hole. Hurley reacted by returning to England and raising her son somewhat quietly, with a series of male friends and boyfriends stepping in to help raise the boy (including Hugh Grant). Plus, she was married to Arun Nayar for several years, and I got the feeling that he cared for his stepson too.

Anyway, this made me feel so old – Damian Hurley is now 17 years old. He’ll turn 18 next April. And his mother is encouraging him to become a nepotism model. You know why? Because Damian is prettier than Elizabeth! Good lord, this kid is just lovely. Gorgeous skin, a pouty mouth like Angelina Jolie and beautiful hair. He signed on to a modeling agency (Tess Management) last year, and in 2019, he became one of the faces of Pat McGrath’s cosmetics line. He’s basically the British Kaia Gerber! Only in Damian’s case, he actually looks SO MUCH like his mother. Kaia Gerber wishes she looked this much like Cindy Crawford.

View this post on Instagram

escape to the country 🍃

A post shared by Damian Hurley (@damianhurley1) on

Photos courtesy of Instagram.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

7 Responses to “Elizabeth Hurley’s 17-year-old son Damian looks exactly like her, only prettier”

  1. Snazzy says:
    December 27, 2019 at 8:24 am

    Dear lord he is gorgeous. That hair! Those cheekbones! That is definitely a nepotism model I can’t be mad about

    Reply
  2. Iknow says:
    December 27, 2019 at 8:27 am

    For a while there, he looked like his father. But then his features settled and it’s Liz all the way. That’s a gorgeous person.

    Reply
  3. Diana says:
    December 27, 2019 at 8:27 am

    He is gorgeous!!! That face is perfect!!! 😍

    Reply
  4. Lucy says:
    December 27, 2019 at 8:29 am

    Ok but he’s actually a pretty great model??? Way better than most of the nepotism models we already know. Also, MAJOR hair envy!!!

    Reply
  5. Jerusha says:
    December 27, 2019 at 8:30 am

    Different strokes, I guess. I find him creepy looking.

    Reply
  6. Mignionette says:
    December 27, 2019 at 8:33 am

    Liz literally spit Damian out. I see ZERO Steve Bing. Which is thankful given how Steve has treated Damian.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment