The Duke & Duchess of Sussex had their vacation on Vancouver Island?

For weeks, we didn’t know where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spending their six-weeks off. We didn’t even know if they were ordered to go away, or if they decided to go away of their own volition, although I tend to think it was a little bit of everything – they wanted to go away, but the Cambridges were very eager to have the holiday season all to themselves, and the older royals wanted less drama for Christmas too. Still, as soon as the vacation was announced, I knew that the British press would hit Meghan and Harry coming and going. If they had stayed and done the royal Christmas at Sandringham, there would have been endless “feud” headlines and more. With the Sussexes away, of course there were headlines about how selfish they were being, like this story from The Sun:
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been urged to return from holiday for what could be “one last family Christmas”. With 98-year-old Prince Philip in hospital for a fourth night and the Queen, 93, looking frail, some Royals have said Harry and Meghan should break their six-week long Canadian visit.
One family member told a friend: “Even before the Duke became ill, many were at a loss as to why Harry and Meghan would miss what could be one of the last family Christmases with the Queen and Philip. They are absolutely entitled to a proper break and privacy, but they’ve had six weeks off. What about some lovely family photos and memories with baby Archie? Many of the family were very keen to see him over Christmas, but were told they couldn’t as they were abroad. There is a feeling they are being inconsiderate and selfish, given the Queen and Philip’s advancing age. They’re in Canada to process everything — including whether they still want to be working royals. But they really should have thought about returning.”
Yeah. It’s what I said at the time of the announcement – the Sussexes were leaving themselves open to this criticism. It’s unfair and awful, but they knew it would happen. That being said, I think they decided to go away because they really, really needed that time away from all of this bullsh–t. As for Harry and Meghan’s location… they’ve been on Vancouver Island this whole time?
Prince Harry and Meghan celebrated Archie’s first Christmas in a luxury Canadian hideaway along with Doria Ragland as the rest of the Royal Family spent the day in Sandringham with the Queen. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reportedly seen hiking in Horth Hill Regional Park on Vancouver Island, and have been spotted jogging in the neighboring town, North Saanich, by locals, according to the Vancouver Sun.
They have since been spotted by locals exploring Vancouver Island and security guards had canvassed a local waterfront restaurant, Deep Cove Chalet, according to the Vancouver Sun. Bev Koffel, who owns the restaurant with her husband chef Pierre Koffel, told the paper that she had seen the couple out and about and had met with their security guards.
I wonder if they’ve been in/on Vancouver Island this whole time, or if they’ve moved around a few times in Canada. It feels like they would have been spotted before now if they had spent the entire six weeks there. Hm. Anyway… the Sussexes are living their lives and whatever. I think this “time out” was an interesting experiment for everyone involved. We’ll see what will happen in 2020.
Anne’s kids, Zara and Peter, spent Christmas away this year too, but the British press just wants to crap on M&H as usual.
That lady sounds like she just wants to advertise her business. I want at least a blurry pic before I believe any “sighting” story.
Yeah this was always going to happen.
But really, should they be spending Christmas with William, who keeps throwing them to the wolves?
Or the pedo uncle.
Or the queen who keeps leaking stories (of course she does let’s not kid ourselves).
Oh, no, it’s supposed to be for Phillip, who is racist AF and regularly mows down his subjects because he doesn’t want to curtail his “freedom”.
Yeah, I’d run too.
Last week people were insistent they had been in Toronto for a while, so maybe they are moving around some.
I genuinely don’t think the queen overly cared about them missing Christmas. Peter and Zara missed it too. If it were an issue they would have been there.
Now the pics of Prince Philip make sense. At first it didn’t click why they were making such a fuss out of him leaving hospital, but it now makes sense.
The UK press really are a bunch of shady racists and they are big mad that they can’t control the bi-racial commoner who has more class, grace, talent and more about her than they can collectively ever imagine to muster.
I hope they continue to drink the poison of their hatred and it eventually leads to their demise.
Sounds like a lovely getaway. Good for them. I hope they enjoyed every minute!
The royal reporters want to bully them back to England because they need stories to write, lol.
Those bills are due on the first and those Cambridge stories are not cutting it.
…maybe Harry and Meg should stay away for a whole year. Then someone will get truly desperate and start writing about that affair in not so veiled ways.
I think that this is a practice run for them for being semi private citizens. It’s been how long and only now is a location leaking? They have the money to only appear in public when they want or need to, but can otherwise live privately off his inheritance, her money and acquaintances vacation homes.
I’d be worried if I were the courtiers.
I am so tired of people attacking them! They live in England, they see the King and Queen frequently. Unlike her mom, who lives in another country!
Why should Archie’s first Xmas be around people that don’t like his mother?
The three of them looked darn happy on their Xmas card, not like the dreary Windsors on Xmas day.
If Harry is so far down the line, as we are told often enough, it does not matter if he is there are not, who knows if Philip did not stay at his cottage and enjoyed a quiet Xmas.
Charles, William and George are in attendance, but that is enough, no Harry and Meghan to kick around.
From The Sun article:
“Many of the family were very keen to see Archie over Christmas, but were told they couldn’t as they were abroad”
Dear Royal Family members,
Harry, Meghan and Archie live at Frotmore Cottage. If you were so keen to see the baby you could visit them. You had plenty of time (7 months) to do it before Chrtistmas.
Apparently, nobody was keen to see Zara and Mike’s kids? Lol
Oh, and using the word keen? This “many of the family” must be Kate, no?
It sounds like they are having a lovely time away from the drama. Good for them.
RF looked so miserable on the Christams day. Happy that the Sussexes weren’t there.
When you spend EVERY Christmas of your life with your family, it doesn’t hurt one iota to set up boundaries and spend one away from the family. Harry probably called everyone and skyped his grandparents. That’s what my family members did when they couldn’t come to my mom’s house with everyone else.
Also, my mom sold the family home 3 years ago. I am so happy to FINALLY have my own traditions during the holidays, rather than do whatever my mom wants. I still see her before Christmas, but now we go out to eat and have a quiet time. I LOVE it.