The Duke & Duchess of Sussex had their vacation on Vancouver Island?

For weeks, we didn’t know where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spending their six-weeks off. We didn’t even know if they were ordered to go away, or if they decided to go away of their own volition, although I tend to think it was a little bit of everything – they wanted to go away, but the Cambridges were very eager to have the holiday season all to themselves, and the older royals wanted less drama for Christmas too. Still, as soon as the vacation was announced, I knew that the British press would hit Meghan and Harry coming and going. If they had stayed and done the royal Christmas at Sandringham, there would have been endless “feud” headlines and more. With the Sussexes away, of course there were headlines about how selfish they were being, like this story from The Sun:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been urged to return from holiday for what could be “one last family Christmas”. With 98-year-old Prince Philip in hospital for a fourth night and the Queen, 93, looking frail, some Royals have said Harry and Meghan should break their six-week long Canadian visit. One family member told a friend: “Even before the Duke became ill, many were at a loss as to why Harry and Meghan would miss what could be one of the last family Christmases with the Queen and Philip. They are absolutely entitled to a proper break and privacy, but they’ve had six weeks off. What about some lovely family photos and memories with baby Archie? Many of the family were very keen to see him over Christmas, but were told they couldn’t as they were abroad. There is a feeling they are being inconsiderate and selfish, given the Queen and Philip’s advancing age. They’re in Canada to process everything — including whether they still want to be working royals. But they really should have thought about returning.”

Yeah. It’s what I said at the time of the announcement – the Sussexes were leaving themselves open to this criticism. It’s unfair and awful, but they knew it would happen. That being said, I think they decided to go away because they really, really needed that time away from all of this bullsh–t. As for Harry and Meghan’s location… they’ve been on Vancouver Island this whole time?

Prince Harry and Meghan celebrated Archie’s first Christmas in a luxury Canadian hideaway along with Doria Ragland as the rest of the Royal Family spent the day in Sandringham with the Queen. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reportedly seen hiking in Horth Hill Regional Park on Vancouver Island, and have been spotted jogging in the neighboring town, North Saanich, by locals, according to the Vancouver Sun. They have since been spotted by locals exploring Vancouver Island and security guards had canvassed a local waterfront restaurant, Deep Cove Chalet, according to the Vancouver Sun. Bev Koffel, who owns the restaurant with her husband chef Pierre Koffel, told the paper that she had seen the couple out and about and had met with their security guards.

I wonder if they’ve been in/on Vancouver Island this whole time, or if they’ve moved around a few times in Canada. It feels like they would have been spotted before now if they had spent the entire six weeks there. Hm. Anyway… the Sussexes are living their lives and whatever. I think this “time out” was an interesting experiment for everyone involved. We’ll see what will happen in 2020.