Prince William says the Cambridges spent their week off at a Welsh dairy farm

Okay, this is really, really funny to me and I need help!! All of last week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in the wind. No one knew where they were. The Cambridge kids had a week off from school, and it was widely expected that they would set off as a family to some ski resort of tropical island for a holiday. It was also expected that the Cambridges would be in the wind while all of those nasty stories about the Sussexes broke. Can’t have the Future King’s fingerprints all over another smear job, you know? So, where did the Cambridges set up their perfect alibi? A… dairy farm. Seriously?? William attended the Six Nations rugby match this weekend, and he apparently chatted with some people about how he and Kate and the kids spent the week on a Welsh farm.

Prince William has hailed Welsh dairy farmers as ‘seriously tough’ after he spent the week lambing with his family in Norfolk. Speaking in Cardiff ahead of this afternoon’s Six Nations clash against France, the Duke revealed how George revelled in the experience, Charlotte was initially hesitant, and Louis ‘loved the tractors’. The royal was pictured cheering with the crowds packed inside the Principality Stadium, where Les Blues sneaked a four-point win. Ahead of the match, William carried out his duties as patron of the Welsh Rugby Union and met with injured players such as Rhian Roberts, 34. Mrs Roberts, a primary school teacher, told William she had married into a dairy family in West Wales. She has been supported by the trust after suffering damage to her neck during a tackle in March 2018. ‘We’ve been lambing with the children this week,’ William told Mrs Roberts, who played with club Y Piod Pinc for two seasons. ‘Charlotte wasn’t sure at first but George was straight in there. Louis loves the tractors. They love seeing the lambs and feeding the lambs. Dairy farming – you are all seriously tough.’ Mrs Roberts, who was meeting William for the first time, described him as ‘down to earth’ and said he took a real interest in farming. ‘We were talking about the land where he was and the land where we are, which is a mining area,’ she said. ‘He said they’ve been lambing this week up in Norfolk. They want the children to see the country way of life as well as the city way of life.’

The Cambridges were not behind any smear over the past week, they swear! They were on a farm! They were feeding lambs! They did not have Farm WiFi! They were totally not on the phone to anyone, making sure that punitive steps were taken to remove the “royal” from the Sussexes’ branding. Never, ever, ever. In all honesty, whatever. Maybe it’s even true. Maybe Kate and Will and the kids frolicked with the farm animals all week and they had no idea what was happening.

