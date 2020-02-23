Prince William says the Cambridges spent their week off at a Welsh dairy farm

Okay, this is really, really funny to me and I need help!! All of last week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in the wind. No one knew where they were. The Cambridge kids had a week off from school, and it was widely expected that they would set off as a family to some ski resort of tropical island for a holiday. It was also expected that the Cambridges would be in the wind while all of those nasty stories about the Sussexes broke. Can’t have the Future King’s fingerprints all over another smear job, you know? So, where did the Cambridges set up their perfect alibi? A… dairy farm. Seriously?? William attended the Six Nations rugby match this weekend, and he apparently chatted with some people about how he and Kate and the kids spent the week on a Welsh farm.
Prince William has hailed Welsh dairy farmers as ‘seriously tough’ after he spent the week lambing with his family in Norfolk. Speaking in Cardiff ahead of this afternoon’s Six Nations clash against France, the Duke revealed how George revelled in the experience, Charlotte was initially hesitant, and Louis ‘loved the tractors’. The royal was pictured cheering with the crowds packed inside the Principality Stadium, where Les Blues sneaked a four-point win. Ahead of the match, William carried out his duties as patron of the Welsh Rugby Union and met with injured players such as Rhian Roberts, 34.
Mrs Roberts, a primary school teacher, told William she had married into a dairy family in West Wales. She has been supported by the trust after suffering damage to her neck during a tackle in March 2018.
‘We’ve been lambing with the children this week,’ William told Mrs Roberts, who played with club Y Piod Pinc for two seasons. ‘Charlotte wasn’t sure at first but George was straight in there. Louis loves the tractors. They love seeing the lambs and feeding the lambs. Dairy farming – you are all seriously tough.’
Mrs Roberts, who was meeting William for the first time, described him as ‘down to earth’ and said he took a real interest in farming. ‘We were talking about the land where he was and the land where we are, which is a mining area,’ she said. ‘He said they’ve been lambing this week up in Norfolk. They want the children to see the country way of life as well as the city way of life.’
The Cambridges were not behind any smear over the past week, they swear! They were on a farm! They were feeding lambs! They did not have Farm WiFi! They were totally not on the phone to anyone, making sure that punitive steps were taken to remove the “royal” from the Sussexes’ branding. Never, ever, ever. In all honesty, whatever. Maybe it’s even true. Maybe Kate and Will and the kids frolicked with the farm animals all week and they had no idea what was happening.
Here are some photos of William at the rugby match:
I cant put my finger in it but there is something off about William.
I have the same feeling about prince louis . I dont know why.
He’s two, what seems “off” about him?
What is “off” about Louis?
Like I said I dont know. Sometimes when you look at someone and see something is off.
I’m not quite sure what you are implying. He is a baby.
Something cruel about William.
when I re-watched the video of H&M’s wedding recently, W’s sneering really startled me…a v ugly side of him, and for what, a show of exuberant love between his brother and his bride? something went wrong w him…
I wouldn’t say cruel but there is def a nasty bitterness about him,
I’m confused. Why are we attacking a baby?
It really sucks how divided they seem.My siblings and I don’t always get along but I’d never dream about holding this much tension between us.I hope somewhere down the road,they are able to surpass all this and have a semblance of a good relationship @tleast for their kids.
Do mail your comment to William since all the issues are from his side.
really? so that the Cambridges can use Archie to hide whatever is going on with their own kids? NO WAY IN HELL Meghan should allow her baby to ever be close to those snakes……….”show me who you are once, is all I need”
Prepping to be the next Price of Wales maybe?
Since Brexit it seems to be more of an effort to recognize and remind everyone of the royal connections to Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
What @Guest2.0 says.
Because Brexit is pretty much tearing everything apart (the Tories are now having the BBC in their crosshairs), you get the feeling that the BRF is supposed to step in to remind people of their britishness and the sanctity of the union.
But Johnson already gave up NI (the border is in the Irish sea) and Scotland is really looking to break away (good luck to them, because the UK is f*cked), I think it will be hard work, especially with Johnson gunning for us to crash out on Jan 01, 2021.
I hope William and his wife have what it takes to stand it when the double edged sword cuts them too. And it will sooner or later cos the kiddie pics won’t be enough to satisfy the monsters
It’s the kids in worried about. It won’t be that many years before Charlotte and Louis start getting the brunt of it.
Exactly, William and harry should have fought for the end of that “heir must be protected at the expense of their siblings “treatment but I think jealousy n ego blinded them. Now the cycle will continue n unfortunately Charlotte being a woman would be worse. William has failed as a father if its true he has a hand in his brother’s woes.
This. If things don’t change within this archaic, dysfunctional system, those kids will become targets of their own family’s sh*t.
Yeah right.
I am eyerolling so hard at their “perfectly normal, not guilty of drama” narrative but I sincerely hope that they did immerse the kids in the farm life. It can be such a fun experience for little ones.
It says they were lambing in Norfolk, so at Anmer.
He made some sexist comments about his own children. That Charlotte “hesitated” to go near the lambs while George plunged right in. I think Will should not go stereotyping his kids. But he will.
We have no idea if that happened or not.
How is that sexist? Maybe Charlotte just doesn’t like lambs.
Yea – there is a reading comprehension fail with that title. It’s clear they were in Norfolk.
They probably went to a farm one day and this article is making it sound like it was for the week.
Probably. Everything they do gets overblown.
Mum and Dad take three young children on age appropriate holiday at half term
I’m side-eyeing this a bit. Charlotte seems like she would be more into this than George. Charlotte seems like she’s more into everything than George. Did William confuse some details of his lie, ah, sorry. Not a lie. This totally happened because they love the country life and are totally normal people that frolic with lambs.
Meh, they’re little kids. Kids change all the time, they can like something one week and be in a mood the next and want no part of it. I hesitate to ascribe firm personality traits to kids this young.
This is so true. I’ve got one kid who is absolutely fearless but won’t go near cows. They scare her. Any other animal is fine, just not cows.
Maybe Charlotte figured out they’re going to eat the lambs for Easter? And how super convenient he ran into a woman married to a dairy farmer who was being helped by the foundation. No coincidence at all.
Looks like somebody has finally realized jetting off to Mustique isn’t a good look amidst the turmoil of Brexit and Sussexit.
I’m assuming Charles has laid down the law, perhaps as part of a deal, like, now that your brother is gone, you had better step up. Maybe careful what you wish for, eh?
If the dairy farm trip is true, and it might only be a day visit, I’m sure they were not WWOOFing lol, I’m sure we’ll see photos of them meeting Real People and cute lambs.
I actually think these type of events are very successful for them, where they both get to wear old boots and Barbour coats and sort of “play normal”.
The thing is they seem relaxed and comfortable at these types of events. They should stop all the posturing about their supposed passion projects and start getting more involved in the areas where they seem genuine.
The vacation itself isn’t remarkable. Maybe they did this, maybe not. The reason people side eye it and him is for his consistently shady, underhanded and untruthful actions in the past. No reason to think he has turned over a new leaf.
Whatever.
My god William looks old. He’s 37 but presents as 57.
He and Kate are developing the faces they deserve.
@Vava, yeah!
They say at twenty you have the face that you’re born with; at forty the face you deserve.
Serious question — I know the “Turnip Toffs” are all about posh “land work” and gardening, equine stuff, etc. Is lambing an aristocratic thing, like gardening is?
No it is called farming!! You get a lot of animal farming in the UK, especially sheep in Wales and the Lake District because the land is more suitable. There is a lot of arable farming in areas like Norfolk which is flat.
Can you explain what posh land work is? And most country stately homes have had gardens for centuries (although gardens is an understatement in those cases). But an enormous number of people in the UK have gardens you know. I even have one.
Lambing is lambs being born. It’s more of a season than a set activity since you can’t set a specific time for it to happen really. I think they just went to see the lambs that have been born rather than helping lambs to be born. I’m not sure that letting 3 small children help with that would be fair to the sheep. So, I doubt they were actually lambing because it sounds like just a day trip. There might be aristocrats who have it as a hobby, but it isn’t a popular hobby like gardening.
God that horrid picture of them at the top. She’s gone full witch-mole evil sorceress. He looks like a dolt.
To think they both used to be good-looking. Clearly their thought have soured their faces.
Meh, I think they look like fairly average people in their late thirties. We can pick on more substantial things than looks.
…. I wish they would stay there. The Welsh Dairy Farm that is.