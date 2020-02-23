The Sussexes announce their spring exit plan, and it’s justifiably terse

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted a lengthy statement to their SussexRoyal website on Friday, a series of confirmations about many things which had already been widely reported or confirmed by Buckingham Palace. I’m not going to get into every single thing they discussed, because it was a lot, but you can read the full “Spring 2020 transition” post here. As previewed throughout all of last week, the Queen has yanked their “royal” branding. There is no argument to be made here other than “it’s a punitive action.” Especially after you read the SussexRoyal post, it’s clear to me that they were planning to build the SussexRoyal brand into a charitable organization, but they were explicitly told not to because of some completely make-believe “rules.” Here are the biggest newsmaker highlights (with my headings):
Media intrusion: The Royal Family respect and understand the wish of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to live a more independent life as a family, by removing the supposed ‘public interest’ justification for media intrusion into their lives. They remain a valued part of Her Majesty’s family.
The hypocrisy around the Sussexes making money: While there is precedent for other titled members of the Royal Family to seek employment outside of the institution, for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a 12-month review period has been put in place.
They’re still HRHs: As agreed and set out in January, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will retain their “HRH” prefix, thereby formally remaining known as His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex and Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer actively use their HRH titles as they will no longer be working members of the family as of Spring 2020.
Harry is still in the line of succession: As the grandson of Her Majesty and second son of The Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex remains sixth in line to the throne of The British Monarchy and the Order of Precedence is unchanged.
They’re still working with their patronages, even the “royal” ones: It was agreed that The Duke and Duchess will no longer be able to formally carry out ‘official duties’ for The Queen or represent The Commonwealth, but they will, however, be allowed to maintain their patronages (including those that are classified as ‘royal’ patronages).
STFU about security: It is agreed that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue to require effective security to protect them and their son. This is based on The Duke’s public profile by virtue of being born into The Royal Family, his military service, the Duchess’ own independent profile, and the shared threat and risk level documented specifically over the last few years. No further details can be shared as this is classified information for safety reasons.
They told their office staff in January that they were Sussexiting: Based on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s desire to have a reduced role as members of The Royal Family, it was decided in January that their Institutional Office would have to be closed, given the primary funding mechanism for this official office at Buckingham Palace is from HRH The Prince of Wales. The Duke and Duchess shared this news with their team personally in January once they knew of the decision, and have worked closely with their staff to ensure a smooth transition for each of them. Over the last month and a half, The Duke and Duchess have remained actively involved in this process, which has understandably been saddening for The Duke and Duchess and their loyal staff, given the closeness of Their Royal Highnesses and their dedicated team.
They’re starting a non-profit, not a foundation: As shared in early January on this website, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not plan to start a ‘foundation’, but rather intend to develop a new way to effect change and complement the efforts made by so many excellent foundations globally. The creation of this non-profit entity will be in addition to their cause driven work that they remain deeply committed to.
The use of “Royal” branding: While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word ‘Royal’, it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation will not utilise the name ‘Sussex Royal’ or any other iteration of ‘Royal.’ For the above reason, the trademark applications that had been filed as protective measures and that reflected the same standard trademarking requests as done for The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have been removed.
They could have used royal-branding but choose not to: While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word ‘Royal’ overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ or any iteration of the word ‘Royal’ in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020.
So many terse, shady, amazing asides in here. Of course they trademarked SussexRoyal, just as the Cambridges trademarked their names and the name of their foundation. Of course Meghan and Harry could have continued to call themselves Sussex Royal, because the Queen and her people are truly being petty and punitive a–holes. Of course they told their staff about Sussexit in January, it was always established that they would be ending their palace office back then.
The Sussexes also pointed out in this post that Harry will retain all of his honorary ranks but they “will not be used as they are in the gift of the Sovereign” and Harry “will not perform any official duties associated with these roles, given his dedication to the military community and ten years of service he will of course continue his unwavering support to the military community in a non-official capacity.” That’s how f–king petty the Queen is – Harry gets to retain his military ranks but she won’t allow him to do any work or events in association with the military.
Anyway, yeah. The coverage of this in the British press is extraordinarily bitter and nasty. They cannot believe – AGAIN! – that Meghan and Harry won’t just sit there and take their endless abuse. The press is absolutely flabbergasted that the Sussexes are obviously quite pissed off (and showing how pissed off they are) about the Queen continuing to find new ways to punish the them. The bitterness and nastiness started with Buckingham Palace, the Sussexes reacted and now the media is adding another layer of vile horror on top of everything.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
But how would the Wail and Dumb get their 10k clicks otherwise?
DM and in particular Piers Morgan. He is making a play to return to American television. His last go-round at CNN had him trying to carve a niche out with liberals by standing against gun legislation. Of course, his incredibly nasty personality made sure he didn’t succeed. I suspect he’s decided to go for right wing commentary now, (most likely Fox News) and one of his major strategies for this is Shredding Meghan Markle, to buy his way into the hearts of the fox demographic.
Meghan is nothing more than a symbolic figure for right wing hatred at the moment. A commodity to be used to demonstrate how “anti-woke” you are.
Agree. I was amazed to see that the American right wing media machine (Breitbart, etc.) had latched on attacking Harry and in particular Meghan. It helped explain why so many Trumpers are the ones raging against them on social media and the British tabloids. They’ve made Meghan a symbol to hate to justify their white supremacy.
She’s a woman of colour with opinions they hate in a position that they think is above her rightful place. She’s like a lightning rod embodying everything they despise.
Well Murdoch owns a great deal of media in the US as well as Australia I think. So, I’m sure Piers will bring his rabid frothing here as well. He’ll fit in just fine with the TRUMPitors. Also, I see Meghan’s father has just released a statement that he is going to CONTINUE selling photos and interviews to fund his retirement. That statement is a complete reversal of his saying for the last few years that he received no monies for what he does. He is such a liar. I would hate to get to the end of my life and realize that what I have spent it on is tearing down a young woman I once had a drink with ot a daughter.
They are russian bots. It’s very obvious. They close the comment section for prince andrew article.
Unfortunately Piers has already begun his stalking and harassment quest overseas. He’s since been on Entertainment Tonight special about H&M and also The Talk which I believe is due to his friendship with Sharon Osbourne. No one his challenging him on his clear obsession with Meghan either. I hope the American public isn’t poisoned against them too
According to the Daily Mail —and picked up by The New York Post where I read it, Jessica Mulroney copyrighted the following last Wednesday: SussexGlobalCharities.com.
Sounds like —as usual— the Sussexes have their game plan moving forward. I thought their point-by-point statement was articulate and well written. I especially liked the statement they made about their staff. In that brief paragraph they mention they are saddened as they move through the process of separating from their BP team One thing I find so true to form with the rabid bottom feeding press is they have taken that word — saddened — and lifted it out of the context of the paragraph pertaining to staff. Press headlines are all about how the Sussexes say in their updated website how SADDENED they are to leave. This is NOT how they used the word saddened. The press — I refuse to call them journalists—- really have some karma coming their way. Team Sussex for me and hooray for SussexGlobalCharities. The Sussexes are going high!
In Canada we have very concentrated ownership of media also. It is so, so, so dangerous. Control the media you control the message. Like Facebook … it is okay to lie to throw elections? Media these days, true reporters are the unsung heroes of our time.
March 31 cant come soon enough for me.
The only issue I have is this stupid one year review. The Prince and Princess of Kent already do what the Sussexes want to do so what is the big deal?
That’s why the Sussex’s made a point of saying others do it but we have to have a one-year review??? I see that they left out WTF? but in my mind it’s there
Well if the Sussexes are completely financially independent by then the only hold the Firm will have over them is that the level of security they must have has to have access to government. All I can say is ‘beware the Ides of March 2021.’
It will be interesting to see the interactions when they return in in March. Wonder if they bring Archie? Personally if I were MH I would be extra fabulous to show everyone what they are missing.
I hope their time, especially Meghan’s time in the UK, is super short. Doria can help with Archie for a few days or any of their friends can………I want Meghan out of that country as fast as possible where the loud people are racists, sexists and underachievers and white mediocrity is praised . The despicable Trump called some countries shit hole countries, he only forgot to include the UK in it. I am still waiting for the ‘non racists’ British to say something; A few are speaking out online, and if you notice most of them are minorities……..
If I were her, I would not go back. Harry can deal with his family alone………..anyway Meg is out; she should let those people destroy themselves with Brexit!
I wouldn’t bring Archie back to the UK if I were them. It’s not just Harry who is in the line of succession to the throne – Archie is, too. Meaning legally his guardian and custodian is the monarch. I doubt they were able to negotiate that away during the “Sussexit Summit.” If Liz is this petty about using the word “royal” for branding purposes, you think she’s above blocking Archie from leaving the country again?
WORD.
If I were her I wouldn’t go back either. Why all the pretending to accept her and them as a couple just for it to be like this? Trifling.
@ Enny – that has been debunked repeatedly. The TQ is not in any way Archie’s guardian and has no ability whatsoever to hold him hostage in the UK.
I don’t care…..Meghan is american and if the queen thinks she is so powerful, she should try to take Archie away from his mother! I doubt she is that dumb
@Yago you are correct, in that it does not extend to great-grandchildren of the monarch. I misspoke. It has been an area of great confusion, though, with many reporting that it does, and many reporting that it does not! Even reputable publications have recently been reporting that there could be custody issues. Not from Liz, apparently. Charles May be another matter, but let’s hope not. Apologies for confusing myself and others!
@ Enny – no worries! There has been soooooo much coming out in such a short time and I almost need a flow chart to keep things straight. Happy Sunday!
VS —- I’m an American and I don’t think my country is looking so good right now. But I also don’t think that makes the USA a shithole. Can we not oversimplify this and call Britain —and thus every single person in that country — names. There are many wonderful people in Britain.
@JA Lowcountry Lady ——- I am american as well. We aren’t looking good at the moment but on the topic of race, at least we aren’t hiding our head in the sand. Do we have a Piers Morgan in the US free to hate? yes we have fox news with their BS but to every Fox news ‘journalist’, there is an MSNBC one
Where are the NYT, WP, Boston Globe or CNN? So far in the UK, the FT and the Economist are reputable but probably read by a select few. The Guardian is also not bad, the rest is all tabloids; TMZ like……….
I am sure there are wonderful people in Britain, of course they are. The Hubb ladies or Luminary Bakery ladies or Smartworks and Mayhew crew. I do know some in the city as well, so yes you are right, I oversimplified but the press is a pretty good representation of part of the UK. Those trashy tabloids make money because people buy THEM
VS come on now…
1) You celebrate hard work? That’s why your president is the same as our prime minister – got to where he is because of what he was born to not of the work he did.
2) I actually totally agree with you there – we like to pretend that there isn’t a problem with racism here but of course there is – but don’t confuse us all for people who read the Mail. That’s like me thinking because of the way you’re talking about America you must be a MAGA….
3) Our respectable news is the BBC (which has its own issues) and things like Channel 4 news. If you think that the Daily Mail and Good Morning Britain is where we get serious news from – well that’s like me thinking that Fox News is all you have.
4) It is getting called out. Watch the performance of Dave at the Brit Awards.
Girl yessssss! Hair and wardrobe on fleek. Personality turn up . smiling and living my best life.
I am so tired off the royal fighting and Brexit.
I want something nice to look forward to here in UK.
Yup. It’s like multiple incredibly vicious “divorces”, all playing out at the same time. So exhausting!
To me this emphasized how much they’re leaving had to with British media on every platform insisting and feeding to the public that they owned rights to Archie because of tax money. We talk about how Harry sees his mother’s treatment for Meghan, but the bigger trigger is seeing how his son’s treatment by the palace and the media would mirror his own. Harry knows what it is to grow up as the scapegoat. Originally when Andrew was finally forced out by his own stupidity I though that might make things easier for Meghan since she wouldn’t be stuck sitting next to Andrew for decades if they stayed in the firm. But it appears it also made the double standard so obvious I don’t know how anyone with self-respect could.comtimue after watching the Queen on down protect Andrew. Imagine Harry’s rage at being blocked from speaking to the Queen directly, while they still regularly allow Andrew to be photographed going to church and riding with the Queen.
Us black women are even more powerful than we think! The mere presence of Meghan shook these flaky, racists, inbreds to the core of their being. Honestly, I’m glad this is all happening out in the open. Let the world see how strong we are black women, and that people are so threatened by us that they are willing to go to extreme measures to dim our light. But we’re fighters, we are warriors, and Meghan is no different!
+100000000000000000000000
+1000000000000000000001
Yes Val. Preach. Maya Angelou’s “I Rise” comes to mind, when I see what Meghan is going through.
And still I Rise ….. Yes. Such a powerful anthem. I love Maya Angelou. Such an amazing spirit and such a loss to the world. But oh what a legacy she gifted us: we have her poems, her stories, her truth.
I think something else is happening here, beyond a horrible racist media, a brother saying nasty things at the wedding, and a father conveniently throwing H&M under the bus to bolster his own popularity. I think Harry knows something (William’s cheating, hypocrisy and smearing to the press?) and now it’s all out war.
That being said, I think this is all getting awful and making a post about it was a mistake. Harry, in particular, needs to take a break and focus on his mental health. (And I say that as a person with similar issues).
In all the attacks on Harry, people seem to forget that the guy also did two tours of Afghanistan, as well as have the childhood from hell. PTSD is no joke and I wish H&M would take a break from the toxicity and not engage for a while. I’m not sure they can prevail against both the media and the RF.
They need to let the feeding frenzy die down and let people realise that the royal family sucks without them and is full of toxic arseholes. Let them show themselves up without engaging (e.g. the tone deaf celebration of Andrew’s bday).
To be honest, I don’t think their posts on social media are helping their cause. For a while there, the Daily Fail had NO information with which to feed their troll army and they were reduced to taking pictures of fences to try and get clicks. Now the frenzy has started all over again. I know H&M obviously feel they need to defend themselves, but I wish they had better advisers…
so your solution is to have H&M just take it! every racist, sexist, xenophobic post thrown their way, they should just let people do it because they should be above it all; they are super humans who should understand other people’ life sucks therefore they should be happy to become a punchy bag for them! the HELL NO
If people can’t deal with the misery in their life, hoping hating someone else would make it better, they are about to get it real! March 31st can come here fast enough; all those haters would need another target because the latest outrage is how H&M disrespected the same queen who has no issue parading her pedo son to church!
I guess the British really have the RF they deserve. Glad we kicked those people to the curb!
VS can I ask what country you’re from that magically doesn’t have any racism? Yes Britain is really showing itself – I am ashamed of my country and what is happening here but let’s not pretend it’s better in the US.
@ Lara
I actually think a large portion of the racism we’re seeing is being served up specifically for the much larger US market. Imagine commentators used to serving just the UK market suddenly having the Fox News market as a new consumer of your product (racism in a can)……easily 10 to 20 times their traditional market in UK.
Not engaging and “just taking it” are very different things.
@Lara ——– I am from the US; I will tell you the difference between the US and the UK
1) we here admire hard work; we celebrate those who pull themselves from “nothing” and make something out of their life. nothing in quotes is appropriate because we sometimes forget that some get major boost from their family or parents’ money (talking about Trump here for instance; by the way Trump is not a Billionaire; i saw that lie here in another post )
2) we have a lot of racists in the US; a lot of them. Our past and present are filled of them BUT we never pretend NOT TO BE RACISTS. We talk about it sometimes using disgusting language and it is a subject that comes up in our day to day lives. We acknowledge it and don’t try to bury it.
3) We have respectable newspapers and channels. My goodness, can one even imagine a TMZ gossiper on CNN? but in the UK that seems perfectly normal
4) Minorities would have never allowed the way Meghan was treated in the UK in the US. NEVER!!! the BS would have been called much earlier on. Trump lost an entire working group made up of CEOs of various companies because of his racist comments about Charlottesville
etc….
The conclusion is trivial from here on
@ Bella DuPont. I also think the plan is to transfer the “racism in a can” wholesale to the U.S. via Fox News. Rupert Murdoch owns Fox News as well as the most racist and rabid U.K. tabloids. He’s not gonna allow his cash cows, Meghan and Harry, to escape his grasp so easily. One can expect the RRs, Piers Morgan, etc. to start peddling their nonsense on Fox News soon. Sussex supporters better get in formation and get ready to do battle with Fox News.
@ Guest 2.0
Such a scary proposition, but looks like that’s where we’re heading. I honest to God can’t wait for the demise of that entire organization, and most especially Rupert Murdoch himself, the real life (much worse) Mr Burns from the Simpsons. Pure evil.
Guest 2.0 “racism in a can”??????????? That is one of the best turn of phrases I have seen in awhile. XO
I actually agree with you. The Sussexes absolutely need to disengage for a good while now. They NEEEED to stay above the fray (and yes, it will require superhuman efforts), but they cannot afford a bare knuckle brawl with this ancient, incredibly influential and *vicious* institution.
Not while they’re still trying to build the foundations of something great. Between the family and the media, the determination to destroy them and their brand is immense and is becoming clearer and clearer and clearer by the day.
Well said!
Absolutely. Disengaging and working on their marriage, family, and their foundation should be their priorities.
Girl bye. That’s b.s the toyal family has been leaking mess, telling lies and sabatoging their work. Meg and harry were defenseless for three years. Rf wouldn’t let them speak. That mess is over. The media and royal family attacked them all this time for 3 years when they were silent. It doesnt matter. Harry is not taking their b.s. anymore. That family is losers without harry. They know it that’s why they set up that 1 yr review sowhen they fall they can try to renegotiate with harry. But after the petty way they handle meg and harry exit that’s over. Harry ain’t ever coming back. The royal family have already shown themselves as racists bigots. Where you been?
Putting out their side of the story is essential because the media is twisting everything that gets said. Only the people who don’t like them have an issue with them pushing back. Besides they aren’t putting out false information in this statement but clarifying lies put out by the tabloids.
Staying quiet hasn’t helped them prior to now. It lead to the plans being leaked before they were finalized, lies being said about what they would be doing and other false information.
They were just posting facts. There has been a ton of speculation in the media and on comments boards everywhere about what’s happening and why. Harry and Meghan told us not to believe anything unless it came from them, so they’re letting us know the facts. They didn’t editorialize them or write a blogpost about their feelings or anything. They gave out facts so that the reporting around them could be factual. I think it’s a good idea to get all this stuff out here now so the press can wring their hands about it and get over it by April, when they’ll probably come out with some information about their plans and their non-profit and what it’ll be called. That way, all the fuss about how it’s not Sussex Royal will be over by the time their new name comes out, and everyone can focus on the work they’re doing then rather than speculate about why the name changed.
@Amy Too —- don’t you know FACTS are bad……they should just be quiet!
Meghan should really grab coffee with MO and SW. Those are two women who have done something that they weren’t supposed to. I hope while they do so, MO post it on SM. That will blow the racists’ head off
I totally agree with you AmyToo. Also — SussexGlobalCharities.com was copyrighted by Jessica Mulroney on Wednesday.
SussexGlobalCharities …. I love it.
Kath2 , Harry and Meghan could disappear for 10 years and the media treatment would be the same. The British media are OBSESSED with them. That will never change. What Harry did was to remove himself and his family from a very toxic situation. That shows how serious he takes his mental health. I am sure they know the treatment will always be toxic but come April 1st, I think they can get a better handle on it. I also like the statement they made. They are frustrated( and rightly so) It was shade but in the most polite way. I don’t think the British media are used to two people standing up for themselves.
Marie … THIS!!!!!
Meg and Harry could disappear for a decade … they will still be lied about in some papers.
I LOVE the honest, intelligent presentation of facts. I understand why it might confuse some people. XO Absent of racist, misogynistic tones and all.
They need to state their truth clearly and in an unedited format which they do on their website. Otherwise it is all rumors and lies. Nothing in the info they just released is exceptionally personal except what they say about their BP staff.
I’m confused, can some British Bitchies help me out?
They just said there ARE rules around what can be “Royal” in the U.K. so is the argument that there are rules but because H&M are still part of the royal family they should be able to use it?
Also why are they retaining their titles? I don’t understand the benefit of this half in/half out arrangement for them. If they want total control, why don’t they make a clean break? Are they not allowed to?
You are still confused? wow, I am impressed, I really am!
I am not british, so I hope some who are can help with your ‘confusion’!
It’s a little early to be such a rude c*%#
BS…..I am all for debates but not stupid ones!!!
I’m not debating anyone. I don’t understand how we are saying here that they CAN use “Royal” but in the statement it says there are indeed rules. I’m just trying to understand the nuance there. I was also very unclear as to why, after all of this, they still wanted to be HRH/duke and duchess and not just 100% break away. It’s not a debate. I’m just asking.
In a nutshell – I think – there are rules about the use of “Royal” but those wouldn’t be enforceable outside of the UK, maybe Commonwealth nations but I doubt it. So yea, kinda rules but nothing that couldn’t be worked around and the only way it would be an issue is if TQ pressed it legally (is what I gather). So they agreed to that, though it doesn’t seem like it was a happy compromise.
Their titles were bestowed by the Monarch and cannot be removed without Parliament and surely no one wants to go there.
There is no half in/ half out….they offered to continue doing work for TQ and that offer seems to have been rejected.
I don’t understand the 12 month ‘review’ at all.
Where are you getting half in half out? This is a break from their royal duty so they can work and earn their living not a break from his family. They are still part of the royal family but won’t be working for the firm. So the title remains but won’t use them in any official way. Harry is still 6th in line, and God forbid something happens to the cambridges, he will have no choice but to resume his royal responsibilities.
Pink — I believe OP was referring to the original statement that they would continue to do work on behalf of the Crown when asked.
I keep reading this “entitled” Some are pushing, especially from British media and ignorant citizens or dailyfail crew. For two years if not, more, the royal family continue to feed the racist media lies about them to sew hate. They are actively being thrown to the vipers to cover every single of the royal family. At what point are they allow to defend themselves? The entire British royal family is built on entitlements. They were all born into a family that stole from others and rule over them. While the racist family, racist and corrupt media, and continue to put their lives in danger, I hope they continue to speak up. Harry knows his family is trash. The entire British family at the moment is pure trash.
They’re retaining their titles bc they were given to them by the Queen. Being titled has nothing to do with being a working royal or not.
Um …. IF Andrew can retain HIS titles I think a Royal snail or caterpillar should be allowed to. This is all an absolute joke. Racism in a can … as Guest 2.0 would say.
Its also important to note that they are KEEPING HRH, if TQ was truly pissed at them she’d remove it.
It is unfair about the use of ‘royal’ and the Sussex’s are quite right to feel aggrieved as the Princes’ Michael and the York girls use HRH and are not working members of the family who support The Queen – thou am sure the Michaels would LOVE to.
Once 31st March happens the press battles will be telling as to WHO has been behind this ‘must destroy the Sussex’s’ campaign. While I think that Andrew has been one force behind it (esp given the story the Fail has on him today), I think most of the nasty drama has been coming from the Cambridges. They have been very visible recently which is not usual for them this time of year – also the sudden new narrative they are pushing out is suspect IMO. There is a smugness to them that is rubbing me the wrong way – the court case will be interesting. Even if the truth is covered by am sure it will find a way into the public domain.
I don’t think Harry is going to take this lying down – if his brother is behind this he will find a way to make it known. He has already made is clear he won’t allow his family to be treated the same way his mother was.
I think that’s the crux: the “grey men” and the press don’t like the fact that neither Harry nor Meghan will just take it lying down.
How dare they make sure people know what both sides think! How dare they try and stop the tabloids from creating lies about them. How dare they. HOW.DARE.THEY!!
Whilst everyone else with a ounce of common sense is like, “fair play to them”.
I think they were originally going to keep SussexRoyal and build a foundation – at least those were the indications in the beginning.
Something happened that sparked this latest round of ‘talks’ and I wonder if it was the meetings with JPM and GS? This just seems so out of the blue.
There was no latest round of talks…………it is the FIRST thing they clarified on their website……….isn’t it easy to open it and read it for yourself? I am amazed how we are bombarded by info 24-hour a day and it has made some unable to just read and parse it!
It is on H&M website; CB even provided the LINK, so you don’t have to google it!
I’ve read their site – when it originally came up with more detailed information following their IG statement and I have read the updates that came out over the weekend.
I have no doubt that they continue to be in contact with the BRF about ongoing matters – security being a huge issue – and that they continue to work behind the scenes to flesh out how this is going to look.
Dropping SussexRoyal and NOT creating a foundation, but rather a non profit is a change, I don’t see the issue in discussing what may have precipitated that change.
some have already explained it! the constraints of a foundation vs non-profit
It won’t even make a difference because the first day they go live with it, it will create buzz, no matter what! I just hope the Non-profit is not based in the UK. It should be in the US or Canada…….the UK can deal with the cambridges foundation (good luck with that!)
On security, they have also addressed it on their website….as far as I am concerned, once they are all set, they should NEVER set foot in the UK ever again
I have no doubt it will be wildly successful regardless of the organizational structure or the name for that matter.
I’m speculating on what sparked the change that led to them not using SussexRoyal because I do believe that was the intention, as evidenced by the well executed website and based on the update, not being able to ( or agreeing to ) not use that moniker was not something they anticipated.
So something changed – we just don’t know the motivating factors behind it.
No harry said that wanted to release this earlier but the palace told them no yet the palace went ahead and release it. Shady. And its not JP morgan because william, charles , the queen and her nephew worked with jp Morgan before.
Given the hasty responses from both BP and the Sussex’s and all the mis information, I think this was leaked before it was ready to be announced. BP were as usual slow to react which further fuelled the press frenzy and when press releases were made it was too late as the damage was done.
Out of interest, who broke the story? As whoever leaked it to the press knows they can do whatever they like and NO ONE will call them out on it. Hmm, who has recently sold their children to the press???
Their statement was terse. It was aimed at the royal family and the press. I don’t blame them for it though.
I do think most of the ire is aimed at the press and how things are reported – the staff leaving, the trademarking of Sussex royal (which was completely in line with what the Cambridge’s did years ago, and the Sussexes started it before leaving), etc. they are definitely peeved that they cannot be PT royals, as there IS precedent for it as they note, but it seems clear that they have decided this is best for their family.
It’s aimed at the leaky press, but that circles back to the courtiers who are leaking to Wootton and Becky English, so basically William.
I’d dump the Sussex from the charity name too now. Go with Harry and Meghan’s Foundation or something. BRF is horrible, I’d minimize any literal association. Their first names are well known enough, they don’t need to lean on the Sussex. Especially if the BRF continues to shit on them and may as well punish them further in the future and yank their duke & duchess titles. Charles cannot become king soon enough, I hope at that point he has some marbles left to correct the mistakes of the previous sovereign. *evil side-eye to BP*
I agree with you on dumping the Sussex name too…….H&M are known for their first name; very few people outside the UK know them as the Sussexes. For me, she will always be Meghan or Meg. Someone suggested Spencer-Ragland or Ragland-Spencer or more simply Harry & Meghan (I just realized they can go with H&M non-profit…)
They could go with Mountbatten-Windsor Foundation (It is their non-royal last name I think?) and agitate the crown further, which would be funny to be. I doubt that they will go that way though. Btw I cannot wait for spring/summer 2021. I think they’ll spill some beans after the 12 month review date.
I liked the Spencer-Ragland or Ragland-Spencer foundation name suggestion and really wish they’d think of doing that. It would be paying homage to their mothers/the women who instilled their idea of family and who showed them the power of being a advocate. It would also be the perfectly polite way to flip off the firm and the media
I think they’d shy away from a short name of H & M foundation to avoid their branding being too close to that of a retail outlet
I meant to write they cannot go with H&M….sorry for the confusion. Indeed, it is probably already trademarked by H&M (the retail outlet)
Spencer-Ragland is a great suggestion!
There’s always “M&H” 🤪
NO!!!!!! I hope they keep Sussex. As a super petty human … I would have kept ROYAL as well. I applaud Meg and Harry for their restraint. At this point they should call the Non-Profit “Our Extended Family are Snakes”.
I’ll continue to see the value of hope for H&M. It would be terrific to see a complete exit by the end of year. I feel secure in saying, H&M have an attorney who has a clause in the contract, “H&M willingly give up the use of SussexRoyal on condition, no one else within or without the BRF can use it.” We’re well aware, William the Terrible and Vacuous Kate will do anything in an attempt to maintain superiority over H&M. Toxic f****!
The picture the Sussexes are painting is that there is a precedent for everything they are doing yet for some reason ( i.e. Will’s ego and jealousy) they are being policed unlike any other royal couple.
It also seems that the Sussexes are constantly being told to to hold off reporting info long enough for the Palace to leak it to the press with a negative slant.
Harry has to know at this point that his family is actively trying to undermine him and his wife. I don’t see him ever returning to the fold.
That’s exactly what it looks like. I’m hoping in a year’s time they’ll come to the table and say “We don’t need you. See ya.”
“It also seems that the Sussexes are constantly being told to to hold off reporting info long enough for the Palace to leak it to the press with a negative slant.”
I can’t imagine how infuriating that must be. Take the whole “royal” thing for example. If that was decided a while back and they were told not to announce… And then this week they see endless headlines about the Queen BANNING them from using it and then the follow up of evil defiant Meghan saying they’re going to use it anyway?!
It really does read as the palace telling them not to go public so the negative narrative can be set out behind the scenes and briefed to the press first.
That’s definitely what’s happening but I want to know WHY. We keep being told that the queen and Charles’ number one job and priority is to make the RF look good and perpetuate the monarchy forever and ever. But they have to know that they look horrible doing stuff like this. They’re pissing off everyone who likes the Sussexes, all of those new followers of the royal family, and a good portion of old followers who always loves Harry and really loved that he found Meghan, those people who were actually spending their own money and time to support the Sussexes and their projects. The people who suddenly liked Charles bc he walked Meghan down the aisle. Those people in the U.K. and common wealth who thought maybe the RF wasn’t so racist and elitist.
The idea that they’re punishing the Sussexes to make the RF and/or Cambridge fans happy seems stupid because the Cambridges and RF don’t have true fans. They have people who “like them more” than the Sussexes. But those people don’t contribute money, they don’t support their causes, they won’t even take a stupid 5 question survey to support “the good duchess.” Their “fans” are only their “fans” because they hate the Sussexes and like that there are people making their lives miserable. Their “fans” don’t actually love or respect the queen, Charles, or Cambridges. They’re going with a “the enemy of my enemy is my friend,” sort of thing.
So what’s the point of all of this punishment and petty behavior on the part of the Queen? It’s not what’s best for the monarchy. It’s definitely not what’s going to get Meghan and Harry to come back in a year. It really seems like it’s just to lash out: we’re watching a private family feud play out in an extremely public way, to the detriment of the RF as an institution, when apparently the RF’s one and only goal and consistent modus operandi in the past has been to not make any waves and not enforce the “rules” previously for any of the many other royals who were breaking them because they didn’t want to draw any attention to themselves. The queen is famous for just letting everyone do their own thing and not letting anything get to her. What is different now? Is she senile? Is she letting Andrew make all the decisions? Is she letting her fussy and angry courtiers make all the decisions? Does she even know what’s going on? Just…. WHY?
In short, both Will and Charles are jealous of the Sussexes global popularity and trying to reign it in by policing their activities and undermining them with negative press.
William wants them gone, but he realised that he will not get rid of them, so he will destroy everything popping up from these two. He will check every name, every connection these two make and will sabotage it. He cannot win and that drives him mad. The press licking his boots. I wish Harry and Meghan would not come to the UK.
Agree Aurora. — they are told to stay silent while everyone else in the family leaks it. Trouble is the rest of them don’t leak the truth — they spin it to make the Sussexes look bad. I am completely on board with the Sussexes stating their game plan on their website in a professional, controlled manner. It’s the sort of press release BP should be making but for the last few years All BP does is stay officially silent and unofficially nasty. This is true for KP and Clarence House as well. I’m sure the Sussexes are counting down the days untin 12:01am, April 1rst. 🥳.
Why did the decree that they cannot use ‘Royal’ from Liz just come down and not at the January summit? My guess is the Windsor’s didn’t really believe how big this couple is globally and now they are getting it. They are use to putting out the word who is in or out of favor and the press carries it out. This just doesn’t work on a global scale in 2020. Megan and Harry are going to be huge and Liz can look petty or not. She chose to be petty and all the world sees it.
@Lizzie, It did come out in the January meetings but it’s just now being reported on.
I read a bunch of reports last night and read the Sussexes statement. For whatever reason their spokesperson made the statement and then the Sussexes followed up. I’m not clear on why they waited to report it but I think there’s probably still much more coming. Maybe they have been directed to piecemeal this out? It’s definitely keeping people interested while they continue to put things together. I will be very surprised if Harry gets to hold on to anything in the end.
He’s not holding on to anything. They have already taken everything they can legally take without an act of Parliament. What’s left for them to take?
I am glad they pointed out the inconsistencies. To stay silent holds no special virtue at this point in the game. Wills and the grey men were probably pushing for stripping as much as possible and I see H&M’s “terseness” as more a response to them than as disrespect to the Queen.
But whoa. Way to go overboard Royal Family on pushing out the American, bi-racial outsider. We see you.
My main concern is the security risk when back. There is much at stake with the lawsuits for the lying media if they lose. Millions of dollars at the very least. Plus the garbage RF has leaked consistently and will continue, they will not stop as the breaking away damages them all personally and the monarchy itself. It wouldn’t have gotten this bad if H&M’s family had stood up for them. Locations, dates and places leaks at this point are to be expected. Old Queen Petty has shown herself to be a racist, pedo-racist protector, Chuck and Bride of Chucky have never been good people with their treatment of Diana then there’s Will and Kate refusal to offer even one genuine word of support. H&M should only do exactly what they want regarding appearance in support of their causes and not let anyone know any details. That’s risky enough.
Please they don’t need any word of support from future future keen people………..people who should speak up are the queen and Harry’s father. They have decided against it, so be it!!!!
H&M are gone now……..
Agree. There is obviously a great security risk and it’s been amplified by the non stop hate and attacks driven by the British media. That’s the reason why the BRF has to provide H&M security. The BRF should have stood up for H&M and not allowed this situation to develop as it has. One can only imagine the threats and risk they face.
I find it amazing that people are taking issue with this clarification, mainly that it is terse. All the shit they have been through??? They deserve to be terse! I especially loved the part about the 12-month review cause yeah, the Kent’s are making their own money, rep the queen in a few capacities like H&M will be doing (hope they drop it once the queens dies but whatever), and the royal family website even links back to HER website where she sells books WITH her HRH title. It’s all about Harry and Meghan being too popular and none of the royal reporters AKA palace spokesmen want to say it.
I know @S808. I am surprised by how people think they should keep quiet and continue to accept lies been told about them………I am glad they set the record straight and expose the double standards we all already knew about.
I think a lot of people love keeping their head in the sand, hoping stuff would just go away! No it doesn’t; we have seen that with H&M, it just get worse and worse………those who hate them will continue to hate them no matter what. their hate has nothing to do with what H&M have done; they cannot even explain what they have done wrong except by repeating BS read online; those who love them will continue to, me included. They are exposing the RF to the world and that’s delicious!
All things considered – I thought their update was relatively straight forward and restrained.
As I was reading it, I found myself inserting all kinds of words that likely wouldn’t have made it past the mods.
I thought so, too. They got straight to the point and didn’t say more than needed to be said.
It isn’t just the Kents or Sarah Ferguson when married. As a poster wrote a day ago – Queen, Anne, Sophie all make private money while using their titles. Dog and horse breeding sales, horsing events at Anne’s estate, horse race prize winnings.
Sophie was running her PR business when she was first married and no one whined about her HRH nor did they for Edward’s production company. They only stopped working because of scandals relating to providing access, not because of the fact they were earning money.
Everyone keeps saying that there is a precedent to what they want, but there isn’t. No working Royal has ever tried to have a global Royal charity that is not representative of the Queen. If they wanted to work private jobs like Beatrice, Eugenie, Prince Michael, and such then that would be different. I don’t understand why no one seems to see the difference. They basically want to continue doing what they have been doing as representatives of the Queen without representing the Queen. So, the Queen wanted there to be a clear distinction. It’s not a punishment. I honestly don’t understand H&M’s stance on this. The statement wasn’t very professional and just fuels all the gossip and speculation they have been trying to stop.
Keep justifying pedo Andrew taking private cash off Pitch at the Palace while representing the Queen.
Your agenda is obvious.
Don’t accuse me of things that I haven’t said. Accusing people of supporting a pedophile when you don’t like what they have said is a huge jump and inappropriate. I have no such agenda and it’s really gross that you would just assume that. Andrew belongs in jail, but that doesn’t make H&M’s position less confusing. One has nothing to do with the other.
Still missing the point and supporting the idea the ‘rules’ to apply to only Harry and Meghan.
That’s a distinction without a difference. They don’t want the word royal involved in sordid things but the ones doing private work are having their HRHs being included in the promotion for commercial purposes. How is that worse than a foundation or charity? It’s not.
@Nic919 —- Love your post!
BUT stop making too much sense; you are going to “force” some people to hate them even more LOL….after all, don’t you know they should not have said anything on their website? it would have been better for them to say nothing at all, not engage and continue to let trashy trolls and gossipers disparage them online, in prints and on TV.
No, the Queen wants to make it clear that their charity doesn’t represent her. It’s in not representing her that they get the freedom to do whatever they want with their charity. No one thinks that Beatrice and Eugenie are representing the Queen while doing their jobs. So, while their titles shouldn’t be used, no one is thinking that they are there on behalf of the Queen. Harry and Meghan have been representing the Queen and so there is a need to redefine things now that they are no longer her representatives. Leaving the Royal in blurs the line.
Andrew already blurred the line with pitch palace so once again she’s letting Andrew getting away with things that suddenly become rules for Harry and Meghan.
While there is precedence for Royals earning money AND using their titles to do so – it’s comparing apples to an orange GROVE.
Writing a few children’s books and selling horses is not the same as a GLOBAL brand.
There are two prongs to this fork — the non-profit for charitable endeavors and the personal income side to build towards financial independence.
Andrew is scum and there is no justifying his existence, much less his grift.
I think the statement was professional and direct in laying out the facts in a way to squash some of the BS sensationalism in the reporting on this. But I also think it makes it clear they were caught off guard by not being able to use the SR brand.
Again, so Harry and Meghan being more successful than others is the reason why ‘laws’ and ‘rules’ only apply to them?
Take it back to tumblr, ‘Guest’.
They did offer to keep representing the Queen (not full time) and she declined.
@ anon — yes they did and I think it was a bad decision on TQ’s part to decline that offer. However, I can see where it would lead to confusion in relation to the non-Royal side of things. Is this charity function private or royal? How would funding be separated etc. What happens if they support a group or cause that conflicts with the crown, or something flirting on the line of political etc.
The part time aspect of this seemed the least likely to work and while they made the offer, I think they are relieved it was declined because it gives them the freedom to embark on their endeavors unfettered.
The part-time aspect that, as has been pointing out on here repeatedly, is done by many other members of the family. Whether working royals or not. But keep moving the goal posts when it is Harry and Meghan, ‘Guest’.
Would it be different? I don’t think the Firm thinks anything Meghan might choose to do — except stop breathing — is acceptable. They made the mistake with Diana and they have made it again with Meghan. Charisma and world interest cannot be defined, chosen, or controlled by the Firm. Not 40 years ago and not today.
“For the above reason, the trademark applications that had been filed as protective measures and that reflected the same standard trademarking requests as done for The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have been removed.”
Question here for the legal folks. Now that H&M have withdrawn their trademark applications, what’s to prevent some other entity/person from applying for those same trademarks? And then using those trademarks to sell frivolous stuff like cups, food, etc. Wouldn’t it have been better to allow H&M to own the trademarks to prevent their use by others?
In theory someone else could take the trademark if they relinquish ownership. I suspect that there may be a delay on that. It might be something they keep but not actually use for that reason.
I think the second they are available we ought to band together and buy it. Then use it. Use it to uplift H&M&A the true Royals in actions, words and deeds. The petty in me thinks we should use it to just get under RR & D&DoC’s skin and blow their minds. The more graceful part of me thinks we should use it to support and cushion and raise their profile and financials and give them all our support.
Their statement said all that needed to be said. No sugarcoating necessary.
I’m really hoping that in a year they’ll come back and be like, “Nah, we got this. Thanks, though” and go on their merry way. I choose to be optimistic about it all.
They specifically write in their statement that there is UK legislation governing the use of „royal“ in the UK. There were some articles on that in different media too. I think a lot of what is considered „punitive“ here has more to do with law. You cannot have a global charity that cannot use its name in the UK. That would make no sense. I don’t think any of the other non-working royals have founded entities that carry royal in its name, but I could be wrong. They initially wanted to carry out some representative duties to support the Queen and Commonwealth, but if you act representing the Head of State you have to accept certain conditions (eg access of the press to events where you represent the monarch) , which they were, understandably, no longer willing to do. I think in the end this clear cut will be better for them and for the monarchy. Ideally they would drop the Sussex too. They won’t need Sussex or Royal to succeed.
Heh. I sort of wish they’d use “royal” anyway, or “royale” since they are in a different country where there is no jurisdiction. Can you imagine the wailing and pearl clutching? While pedo Andy remains part of the inner circle with his military titles and church walks with mummy.
The BRF are showing their asses every time with this. At some point they will want to back track from all of this shit, because they will finally realize it makes them look so bad. But by that time I think it will be too late
I really don’t feel comfortable with the Queen being called an a-hole if I’m honest.
I’m not really comfortable with the queen protecting a teen rapist from getting justice.
but you are comfortable with the queen parading around with Andrew!!!!! this post needs to be bookmarked………as I am impressed by what makes you uncomfortable!
VS, at what point did I say I was comfortable with the queen parading around Andrew? As the victim of sexual abuse myself I really am not and I agree he should face the consequences of his actions and he is a paedophile. Equally I can be uncomfortable with the use of the word a-hole to describe a 93 year old woman. You have jumped down my throat and read things into my post that weren’t there!
@Gi —— given I accepted what made you uncomfortable, you should be able to accept how impressed I am by it.
Isn’t it amazing how the queen’s age is used now? I wonder if she had been another color, what would have been your level of discomfort? unfortunately we will never know; perhaps that’s a good thing!
I assume it is fine to be an asshole if you are old
@ Gi
When a 93 year old woman behaves enough like a real, vindictive A-Hole, I think it’s perfectly acceptable to drop the euphemisms and just call her what she is.
A 93 year old *A-Hole*.
I’m not that comfortable with the queen behaving like an a-hole – but here we are.
I am, since she acts like one.
Well, IMO, Ole Queenie is giving a$$holes a bad name.
Personally, I prefer calling her an *A-Hole*. Seems more fitting gently capitalized.
Then comment on a different site, Gi.
Lol at all the “Harry and Meghan are disrespecting the Queen” outrage. The Queen disrespected them when their newborn child was compared to a chimp… and she said nothing. She deserves all the terse shade they can throw.
Read an article in the Fail about how Meg has put a “sliver of ice” in Harry’s heart. Nah, it was his family and the media that did that.
This.
It needed to be done because this is their voice. This is how they tell their stoey so we are not confused by what is conjecture, truth or rumor.
They have been trying to get peace for sometime now and it’s obvious they were being ignored. As a result shots were fired. Boom, they dropped the website and started a war. Her Maj/Charles/Bill said fine, no toys for you and took away all their nice shiny things. The Sussexes let us know how punitive they were and are fine to move on. And I am satisfied that we know the facts now and the silly speculation can end.
I am actually really happy that they will chose to work with existing charities to help them grow, much along the lines of smart works and grenfell.
Tin foil tiara thought: The British Royal family has greatly underestimated Harry and Meghan. They assumed that when Harry and Meghan left to go make money that they were gonna do lame stuff like reality shows And that any charity work would be ridiculous stuff like Kate’s struggle survey. They assumed H and M would struggle and come crawling back, hence the one yr. review thing.
The JP Morgan/GS interactions showed they are gonna be fine and build a legitimate Global brand. The removal of Royal is an attempt to sabotage. The BRF knows it made a mistake letting them go, and is compounding the mistake by trying to ruin them so they’ll come back.
I don’t think this is a tin foil hat theory at all. I think it’s simple fact! 😁✌️
What are you talking about? Are you new to the concept of Royalty? The titles are associated with Harry being the grandson of the Queen and the son of the future King. This isn’t like being a VP at a corporation.
(p.s. This is response to a comment above…don’t know why it is showing up the way it is).
Yep. It’s also very obvious why there would be an issue about the HRH when there isn’t for Beatrice and Eugenie. The Yorks are working private jobs. You might argue that they wouldn’t get such plum ones without royal connections, but that applies to a lot of celebrity and upper-class offspring and the main thing is that it’s ostensibly not connected to being princesses. If Harry had gone to a desk job in the army and Meghan to a job in a bank, there wouldn’t be an issue. But they clearly don’t intend to work day jobs, they intend to build a brand. They even directly said in their first statement that one of the key reasons to step down was the prohibition on monetising themselves. They don’t just want to be global philanthropists, they want to make money. And they want to do that through their brand – which is expliticly connected to the royal family. And there are clear legal problems with that, even putting aside the potential image implications of Harry say giving a paid speech at a business event which the company then advertises as being ‘royal approved’.
This is kind of it for the British media and the palace in regards to H&M. This was their last chance to stick it to them publicly because after they leave, they will no longer be privy to anything they do and will learn about their new ventures like the rest of us – that has to sting. Palace insiders can no longer shape the narrative and use them.
QEII is only here another 5 years or so; all of this is about how H&M will function during the reigns of King Charles and especially King Normal Bill and the delightful Queen Keen. I think H&M saw how they would be permanently under the bus (Carole is going to be in charge) and were like, gotta go. And also Harry remembered a few things about misapplied finances and wandering scepters and put those cards on the table. Seeya, bye.
Really, this was inevitable. Can you imagine Bill and his inlaws putting up with Meghan and her stardust during his coronation???
One more thing – hey, QEII! I’m starting a new brand marjorieroyal! What you gonna do about it? So ridiculous.
The way Charles allows his son to be treated disgusts me. The Queen’s slobbering over her rapist son while doing this to her grandson disgusts me. Particularly because Harry’s big ‘crime’ is a) wanting to protect his family and b) wanting to do go in the world.
There’s an interesting question about where this leaves Harry as far as his position as a Counsellor of State – first, if he’s out of the UK long enough to not be considered “domiciled” there, but also, if he’s not to be considered representing TQ, although he maintains his place in the succession. A similar question for the next in the order, Andrew – if he’s withdrawn from public life/not representing TQ, is he out of consideration for counsellor should it be required? The fact that Andrew was next in line was one reason I didn’t originally think Harry would leave the family (there was a slim possibility Andrew could end up as Regent for George under certain unfortunate circumstances.)
https://ukconstitutionallaw.org/2020/01/21/craig-prescott-harry-and-meghan-regency-counsellors-of-state-and-a-slimmed-down-royal-family/
The official royal website at the moment has an odd entry about who the counsellors are : “The current Counsellors of State are These are currently The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge, Prince Harry and The Duke of York.” Looks like someone wrote this in a hurry? And Prince Harry, not The Duke of Sussex?
It may be a good idea to completely ditch the Sussex brand.
They may feel like it’s too soon to go as Harry and Meghan or that they need to use the titles to justify the security costs.
I hope they leave Archie home when they next visit so the family doesn’t get any part of him and there’s no press photos
I hope their patronage visits and public appearances have tons of happy supporters and there’s loads of those photos going around
I think they have tried to lay low and one update since the break seems reasonable. And it will be ~ 6 weeks until the next update when they go live. It’s the press keeping them front and centre.
At this point I too think they should not use the name Sussex but make a very clean break.
I’m curious/suspicious about the one year review. I wonder what Charles/the Royal family are thinking with that? Is it about finances? Resuming work as senior royals?
Can’t wait for their next appearances!! Will definitely be looking at all the body language.
@Anon. Post 28. It really is a shame.
its why there are so many new names – even neutrality is no longer allowed.
I’m confused. HRH Princess Beatrice and HRH Princess Eungine are not working royals. HRH Prince and Princess Michael of Kent are not working royals (and again make money using their HRH titles). Under your analogy they were never hired and yet have retain titles. Before Edward and Sophie were working royals, Sophie had a PR business AND her HRH title.
Good luck to Meghan and Harry. I hope they are nice and relaxed and just going with the flow like a sea turtle at this point. They know this is the crap they’ll deal with forever and keep it moving in positive directions.
It’s called double standards and hypocrisy but many are pretending that there are actual “reasons” for doing this to Harry and Meghan. Being too successful with their foundation seems to be the biggest one.
Being successful in any way is not wanted.
ETA: paedophilia is prepubescent children.
Calling Andrew a pedophile is demeaning all sexual crimes.
What foundation? They haven’t started it and now they confirm a foundation is no longer in their plan.