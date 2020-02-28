Prince Harry & Jon Bon Jovi met up at the Abbey Road Studio today

Embed from Getty Images

Prince Harry is back in London today. He was in Edinburgh a few days ago for an event with Travalyst, the eco-tourism site (?) he introduced last year. And today’s event is for another ginger-prince brainchild: the Invictus Games, which are happening in The Hague in May. Harry has been doing photo-ops and stunts for his signature event for months already, and today, Jon Bon Jovi joined him at Abbey Road Studio. This was what Harry was promoting with his Instagram a week ago – Bon Jovi, with the Invictus Choir, recording a version of the song “Unbroken” to benefit the Invictus Games.

Harry looked cute in his blue shirt and what looks like simple black pants (I don’t think they’re jeans). Jon rocked his leather coat, because of course he did. Harry is looking very trim these days, right? Healthy eating, clean living, lots of walks with Meghan and Archie.

Jon and Harry even did the Beatles-walk across Abbey Road.

The new Fab Four. Stopping the traffic in Abbey Road the Harry and @jonbonjovi way #royal #prince harry pic.twitter.com/FEMlUzZGIo — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) February 28, 2020

The Duke meets the @InvictusGChoir following performance of the new track Unbroken pic.twitter.com/nDyYEQk1WT — Invictus Games Foundation (@WeAreInvictus) February 28, 2020

After being inspired by hearing stories of US veterans with #PTSD, @jonbonjovi wrote the song Unbroken, which was first released last year in support of the film, ‘To Be Of Service’. Jon wrote to The Duke last year to offer the re-record of the song for @weareinvictus pic.twitter.com/GiJf7aCzGZ — Invictus Games Foundation (@WeAreInvictus) February 28, 2020

