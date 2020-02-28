Prince Harry & Jon Bon Jovi met up at the Abbey Road Studio today

Prince Harry is back in London today. He was in Edinburgh a few days ago for an event with Travalyst, the eco-tourism site (?) he introduced last year. And today’s event is for another ginger-prince brainchild: the Invictus Games, which are happening in The Hague in May. Harry has been doing photo-ops and stunts for his signature event for months already, and today, Jon Bon Jovi joined him at Abbey Road Studio. This was what Harry was promoting with his Instagram a week ago – Bon Jovi, with the Invictus Choir, recording a version of the song “Unbroken” to benefit the Invictus Games.

Harry looked cute in his blue shirt and what looks like simple black pants (I don’t think they’re jeans). Jon rocked his leather coat, because of course he did. Harry is looking very trim these days, right? Healthy eating, clean living, lots of walks with Meghan and Archie.

Jon and Harry even did the Beatles-walk across Abbey Road.

29 Responses to “Prince Harry & Jon Bon Jovi met up at the Abbey Road Studio today”

  1. Belli says:
    February 28, 2020 at 7:49 am

    The shallow part: Harry is looking great!

    The less shallow part: This is a fantastic way to get the buzz going for the Invictus Games. The opening and closing ceremonies are already sold out!

    • carmen says:
      February 28, 2020 at 9:01 am

      Yes, he is looking great. Must have something to do with being away from the toxic rf.
      Even more shallow note: I think he looks better without the beard. It makes him look much older than he is imo.

  2. HK9 says:
    February 28, 2020 at 7:51 am

    I’m sure people are going to drag him for this, but I think it’s fun and a great way to promote the games. Good on him.

    • M says:
      February 28, 2020 at 7:58 am

      No one should complain about Harry supporting veterans in conjunction with other people who offer to do the same. Of course I’m sure they will, which will be further proof that they are pieces of dog sh*t.

    • C-Shell says:
      February 28, 2020 at 8:09 am

      Yeah, I did a stupid thing this morning and clicked on the Fail’s article, which was benign I think, but the comments were horrible…how pathetic Handbag Harry is, how he’s learning how to be irrelevant from Bon Jovi … BON JOVI IRRELEVANT???

    • Guest says:
      February 28, 2020 at 8:23 am

      Hes helping wounded veterans all over the world. Harry took invictus to global status. Unlike other members of his former family he actually builds on his ideas. The British media can stew on that, because it’s all they have left

  3. Becks1 says:
    February 28, 2020 at 7:52 am

    Harry looks great – relaxed, happy, and no blue suede shoes! lol

    I didn’t realize that bon jovi had reached out to Harry, I assumed it had been the other way around for some reason. That’s a great move on his part but also, in a petty way, just proves Harry’s star power and reach.

  4. Aria says:
    February 28, 2020 at 7:57 am

    Harry looks way healthier and peaceful. Thank god Sussex left the miserable and toxic family for good. You can see he and Meghan was drained by their toxic family. Better looking than prince william. I bet this is one of the reason for William to start smear campaign that he married for love and harry marraige is happy and health than William.

    • Brit says:
      February 28, 2020 at 8:08 am

      It’s a shame because William and Kate are still boring. Harry and Meghan leaving won’t suddenly fix that. The media tried the Fab Four nonsense with the Cambridge’s and Cornwalls and even they saw that it was a hard sell. That’s why the media is hanging on to them for dear life because the money, clicks and access are done.

  5. Digital Unicorn says:
    February 28, 2020 at 7:59 am

    I sometimes get a bus that goes past the studio and always without fail it gets stuck because of the tourists recreating that pose – its annoying AF and dangerous as its a busy road and no-one seems to care about personal safety, esp when they deliberately walk out in front of cars and buses. / Friday grump over /

    Anyway I can’t wait to see the footage and hear the song. Jon still has it :)

    • Becks1 says:
      February 28, 2020 at 8:10 am

      I was thinking about that this AM as I saw the video of them walking across….how annoying that must be for people trying to get around London.

  6. Brit says:
    February 28, 2020 at 8:02 am

    The RF and BM are absolute morons. They had a goldmine with Harry and Meghan. Interest, Star Power, humor, glamour etc and they all blew it because of hierarchy, jealously, greed and an of control tabloid media. Harry and Meghan will be just fine without the RF and everyone knows it. March 31st is going to be an Interesting day especially for the haters.

  7. Guest2.0 says:
    February 28, 2020 at 8:07 am

    Harry and Bon Jovi teaming up for Invictus is just fantastic. I’ve always liked Bon Jovi. He’s always seemed committed to giving back. And Harry does look great here. BTW, Omid wrote a great write up in Harper’s about the goals of Travalyst. It sounds like a game changer for the travel and tourism industry.
    https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a31119360/prince-harry-travalyst-event-edinburgh/

  8. C-Shell says:
    February 28, 2020 at 8:28 am

    Harry looks great, which has *got* to be driving some folks crazy. And, Jon Bon Jovi can still get it. Sigh. Kaiser, thanks for the eye candy this morning.

  9. Guest says:
    February 28, 2020 at 8:29 am

    Harry has something the royals dont have. Personality and drive.

  10. Marie says:
    February 28, 2020 at 8:30 am

    I have always liked Jon Bon Jovi and I can’t wait for the song to come out. Harry has always come up with neat ways to promote his work. The British press really lost a golden couple. Their loss.

  11. Suze says:
    February 28, 2020 at 9:20 am

    The Instagram video SussexRoyal posted this morning is quite cute, Harry & Jon in the recording studio, getting ready to sing.

  12. bluemoonhorse says:
    February 28, 2020 at 9:59 am

    I said on the Travlyst post that his skin was looking great – more apparent here. Amazing what good rest, good food, and the moist air of the Pacific NW can do :) LOL or the love of a good woman? Thumbs up, Harry!

