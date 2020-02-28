Prince Harry & Jon Bon Jovi met up at the Abbey Road Studio today

Prince Harry is back in London today. He was in Edinburgh a few days ago for an event with Travalyst, the eco-tourism site (?) he introduced last year. And today’s event is for another ginger-prince brainchild: the Invictus Games, which are happening in The Hague in May. Harry has been doing photo-ops and stunts for his signature event for months already, and today, Jon Bon Jovi joined him at Abbey Road Studio. This was what Harry was promoting with his Instagram a week ago – Bon Jovi, with the Invictus Choir, recording a version of the song “Unbroken” to benefit the Invictus Games.
Harry looked cute in his blue shirt and what looks like simple black pants (I don’t think they’re jeans). Jon rocked his leather coat, because of course he did. Harry is looking very trim these days, right? Healthy eating, clean living, lots of walks with Meghan and Archie.
Jon and Harry even did the Beatles-walk across Abbey Road.
The new Fab Four. Stopping the traffic in Abbey Road the Harry and @jonbonjovi way #royal #prince harry pic.twitter.com/FEMlUzZGIo
— Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) February 28, 2020
The Duke meets the @InvictusGChoir following performance of the new track Unbroken pic.twitter.com/nDyYEQk1WT
— Invictus Games Foundation (@WeAreInvictus) February 28, 2020
After being inspired by hearing stories of US veterans with #PTSD, @jonbonjovi wrote the song Unbroken, which was first released last year in support of the film, ‘To Be Of Service’. Jon wrote to The Duke last year to offer the re-record of the song for @weareinvictus pic.twitter.com/GiJf7aCzGZ
— Invictus Games Foundation (@WeAreInvictus) February 28, 2020
Photos courtesy of Getty.
The shallow part: Harry is looking great!
The less shallow part: This is a fantastic way to get the buzz going for the Invictus Games. The opening and closing ceremonies are already sold out!
Yes, he is looking great. Must have something to do with being away from the toxic rf.
Even more shallow note: I think he looks better without the beard. It makes him look much older than he is imo.
I’m sure people are going to drag him for this, but I think it’s fun and a great way to promote the games. Good on him.
No one should complain about Harry supporting veterans in conjunction with other people who offer to do the same. Of course I’m sure they will, which will be further proof that they are pieces of dog sh*t.
Yeah, I did a stupid thing this morning and clicked on the Fail’s article, which was benign I think, but the comments were horrible…how pathetic Handbag Harry is, how he’s learning how to be irrelevant from Bon Jovi … BON JOVI IRRELEVANT???
I think every Fail poster hasn’t had a proper sh@t in years.
@Mabs. So you’re saying the Fail posters are just full of it?😂
Mabs! Ma’am! 🤣🤣
@c-shell Right?! Bon Jovi! Who’s seen a million faces and rocked them all for over 30 years & counting.
Bon Jovi was irrelevant when he was hair band bubble gum pop (cute AF tho). In the *decades* since then, his music has matured, his political voice grown louder, and he’s evolved into fully relevant. Come at me anyone needing to die on this hill.
Hes helping wounded veterans all over the world. Harry took invictus to global status. Unlike other members of his former family he actually builds on his ideas. The British media can stew on that, because it’s all they have left
Yes, this is why I love Harry <3
Harry looks great – relaxed, happy, and no blue suede shoes! lol
I didn’t realize that bon jovi had reached out to Harry, I assumed it had been the other way around for some reason. That’s a great move on his part but also, in a petty way, just proves Harry’s star power and reach.
Harry looks way healthier and peaceful. Thank god Sussex left the miserable and toxic family for good. You can see he and Meghan was drained by their toxic family. Better looking than prince william. I bet this is one of the reason for William to start smear campaign that he married for love and harry marraige is happy and health than William.
It’s a shame because William and Kate are still boring. Harry and Meghan leaving won’t suddenly fix that. The media tried the Fab Four nonsense with the Cambridge’s and Cornwalls and even they saw that it was a hard sell. That’s why the media is hanging on to them for dear life because the money, clicks and access are done.
I sometimes get a bus that goes past the studio and always without fail it gets stuck because of the tourists recreating that pose – its annoying AF and dangerous as its a busy road and no-one seems to care about personal safety, esp when they deliberately walk out in front of cars and buses. / Friday grump over /
Anyway I can’t wait to see the footage and hear the song. Jon still has it
I was thinking about that this AM as I saw the video of them walking across….how annoying that must be for people trying to get around London.
The RF and BM are absolute morons. They had a goldmine with Harry and Meghan. Interest, Star Power, humor, glamour etc and they all blew it because of hierarchy, jealously, greed and an of control tabloid media. Harry and Meghan will be just fine without the RF and everyone knows it. March 31st is going to be an Interesting day especially for the haters.
Harry and Bon Jovi teaming up for Invictus is just fantastic. I’ve always liked Bon Jovi. He’s always seemed committed to giving back. And Harry does look great here. BTW, Omid wrote a great write up in Harper’s about the goals of Travalyst. It sounds like a game changer for the travel and tourism industry.
https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a31119360/prince-harry-travalyst-event-edinburgh/
Harry looks great, which has *got* to be driving some folks crazy. And, Jon Bon Jovi can still get it. Sigh. Kaiser, thanks for the eye candy this morning.
Me: *tries to stay on topic*
Me: *reads comments*
Me: Yaaas beautiful men this am!!
Harry has something the royals dont have. Personality and drive.
And empathy.
And hair.
hahaha @Clucky! I love Harry for his empathy not his hair but I love the bitchiness of your comment equally!
I am so weak for redheads. My SO claims his red hair (now fully brown) was a total liability in high school. But Harry is a prime example that gingers mature very nicely.
I have always liked Jon Bon Jovi and I can’t wait for the song to come out. Harry has always come up with neat ways to promote his work. The British press really lost a golden couple. Their loss.
The Instagram video SussexRoyal posted this morning is quite cute, Harry & Jon in the recording studio, getting ready to sing.
I said on the Travlyst post that his skin was looking great – more apparent here. Amazing what good rest, good food, and the moist air of the Pacific NW can do LOL or the love of a good woman? Thumbs up, Harry!