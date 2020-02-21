Prince Harry’s ‘text’ with Jon Bon Jovi has already been viewed 2.8 million times

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, attends the launch of the team selected to represent the UK at the Invictus Games The Hague 2020

The 2020 Invictus Games are not until May, and they’re being held at The Hague, which sounds ominous but it is not. I actually got the feeling that many cities around the world want to host the Invictus Games and Harry is spoiled for choice. Between now and May, Harry will continue to do promotional events and photocalls for Invictus. It’s one of his signature events as a prince and he’s incredibly proud of what he’s put together (with a lot of help, of course). Harry also understands the use of stunts to promote his events, which is where Jon Bon Jovi comes in. Jon Bon Jovi has been an activist for many causes over the years, and now he’s lending his name and voice to Invictus:

It’s cute. It’s just a cute little video of “Harry” and “Jon Bon Jovi” texting each other. The real appearance will be on February 28 (a week from today) at Abbey Road Studios. They’ll be joined by the Invictus Games Choir and they’ll record a song called “Unbroken.” The song will be about veterans living with post-traumatic stress disorder.

As I’m writing this, the Instagram post has more than 2.8 million views. Yeah… the Sussexes are going to be fine, with or without the “royal” in their brand. But I’d still like to say that all of this controversy over HRHs and Sussex-Royal was so unnecessary. And it absolutely was punitive.

Bon Jovi Performing at Liverpool Anfield Stadium

Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.

13 Responses to “Prince Harry’s ‘text’ with Jon Bon Jovi has already been viewed 2.8 million times”

  1. Becks1 says:
    February 21, 2020 at 9:44 am

    I think the song is already out and JBJ is just going to re-record it. If you look at his twitter there are promotional items for the song back in November.

    I thought this was something fun and certainly caught people’s attention, and the haters on their IG just make me laugh. go away. If I don’t have something nice to say on the Kensington Royal IG, I just come here and say it, LOL.

  2. JennyJenny says:
    February 21, 2020 at 9:49 am

    Couldn’t they just rename it Sussex Royale??

    Like the Quarter Pounder with cheese in France…. ; )

  3. GuestOne says:
    February 21, 2020 at 9:49 am

    Apparently pre sale tickets for the opening ceremony and closing ceremonies of the Invictus games sold out instantly yesterday.

    I’m curious which media will be invited to Invictus if they aren’t working with the royal rota anymore.

  4. KBeth says:
    February 21, 2020 at 9:51 am

    Jon Bon Jovi is still adorable.

  5. Snap Happy says:
    February 21, 2020 at 9:56 am

    I saw it. Thought it was a little too cutesy.

  6. HK9 says:
    February 21, 2020 at 9:59 am

    I saw it, and I thought it was fun. Since it’s been viewed millions of times, I think he’s gonna be ok.

  7. Lila says:
    February 21, 2020 at 10:05 am

    Good. I hope a dozen of those views are Rose Trimming Bill writhing in jealousy that Harry has famous people that actually WANT to work with him.

  8. Lily says:
    February 21, 2020 at 10:17 am

    Both handsome guys ; )

  9. Jaxonmeh says:
    February 21, 2020 at 10:20 am

    Oh my god that was so cheesy! But I love it!!!

