Prince Harry’s ‘text’ with Jon Bon Jovi has already been viewed 2.8 million times

The 2020 Invictus Games are not until May, and they’re being held at The Hague, which sounds ominous but it is not. I actually got the feeling that many cities around the world want to host the Invictus Games and Harry is spoiled for choice. Between now and May, Harry will continue to do promotional events and photocalls for Invictus. It’s one of his signature events as a prince and he’s incredibly proud of what he’s put together (with a lot of help, of course). Harry also understands the use of stunts to promote his events, which is where Jon Bon Jovi comes in. Jon Bon Jovi has been an activist for many causes over the years, and now he’s lending his name and voice to Invictus:
It’s cute. It’s just a cute little video of “Harry” and “Jon Bon Jovi” texting each other. The real appearance will be on February 28 (a week from today) at Abbey Road Studios. They’ll be joined by the Invictus Games Choir and they’ll record a song called “Unbroken.” The song will be about veterans living with post-traumatic stress disorder.
As I’m writing this, the Instagram post has more than 2.8 million views. Yeah… the Sussexes are going to be fine, with or without the “royal” in their brand. But I’d still like to say that all of this controversy over HRHs and Sussex-Royal was so unnecessary. And it absolutely was punitive.
