Freddie Prinze Jr. explains why his 18-year marriage to Sarah Michelle Gellar works

One of the quietest and most interesting marriages in Hollywood is the marriage of Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. They’ve known each other since 1996. They started dating in 1997/98-ish. They got married in 2002. They have two children, Charlotte and Rocky. We rarely hear any gossip about their marriage or their kids. They keep their sh-t on lockdown, but even that’s done in a lowkey way – they’re not making a performance out of how secretive they are, they just don’t f–king talk about it. And it’s remarkable that their relationship has lasted 20-plus years IN HOLLYWOOD, the land of the three-month marriage. Anyway, with all that being said, Freddie Prinze Jr. is talking about his marriage and their home life. He chatted with Us Weekly recently. Some highlights:
On the key to a happy marriage: “There’s no keys. There’s no rules. There’s nothing like that. I don’t believe in false expectation. I just believe in knowing who you are when you start a relationship. And if you don’t, then that relationship probably isn’t going to work.”
They’re private people: “For Sarah and I, we’re very private people. We try to make each other laugh, and we both kind of knew who we were. Hollywood’s a crazy business ’cause there’s very few locals here. … And we can pick you out of a crowd. It’s like a lion seeing the weak gazelle. So, when you come out here, and you don’t know who you are, this business will define you and it will put its fingerprints all over you. It wants to do that. It needs to do that. And if you do know who you are, then you can kind of control your own destiny much more easily. The same rule applies in a relationship. If you don’t know who you are when you get in that relationship, odds are the other person is going to have a big hand in defining what kind of person you’re going to be. Or, and worse, if you pretend to be someone else, that’s a lie you’ve got to live forever if you want that relationship to work out forever. So, knowing yourself is sort of the key to doing it.”
His wife doesn’t mind that he’s a gamer: “I played video games since I was a little boy. Sarah knew I played video games. If she ever gave me a hard time about playing video games, Sarah and I would not be together. Period. There would be no us. We’d just be friends ’cause I’m not giving up something I love because you don’t think it’s cool. And conversely, Sarah likes what she likes. I don’t trash reality television. I don’t trash any. If she digs it, cool. If you love and respect someone, what brings them joy should make you happy, whether you’re involved with it or not. So, let your girls watch what they want to watch. Let your dudes watch what they want to watch. Don’t give them a hard time. And if you find yourself in one of those relationships, maybe it’s time to have a conversation.”
He cooks & cleans most of the time: “I was born here in California, so it was nice to finally learn the correct way to do things and it’s way easier [to use a dishwasher]. And it’s way less work for me. I cook and clean most of the time. Although, Sarah sometimes will do the cleaning. If I cook, she feels bad for me, takes pity on me. But most of the time I just try to do both just to knock it out and get it out of the way. And it definitely made our lives easier.”
So, he’s a gamer and he cooks and cleans and he’s presumably a hands-on dad, and that’s how their marriage works, basically. I actually like the basic gist of what he says: don’t get involved with someone if you’re going to try to change them, and go into relationships understanding that everything won’t be perfect all the time and that neither of you are perfect people. Oh, and know thyself. What’s remarkable about that is that – again – they were SO YOUNG when they met. Knowing yourself at that age is difficult, but they did it.
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
IIRC he helped her with her eating disorder early on in their relationship – she’s talked about that in the past. They both have a healthy outlook on life, which is not easy in HW.
The part about gaming and reality TV is straight out of my marriage. On the nights after kids’s bedtimes where we don’t watch something together, my husband games and I watch Real Housewives. It works for us.
They seem well adjusted and happy.
Yeah, he basically described my 27-year relationship. My husband and I used to take days off and spend three-day weekends playing and beating video games in the 90s. He and our sons are lifetime gamers. It simply is. I listen to my music loudly and belt out the tunes in the car, and nobody can complain whether it’s White Zombie, Shinedown or Zeppelin. They simply sing along too lol. I can’t imagine being in a relationship where you’re trying to change something about the other person.
I want him to make a McDreamy like comeback. Teen heartthrob turned silver fox. I’d watch the show. Someone just needs to make it.
These two are just adorable. I don’t think of them often but when I saw the pics it’s like, awwww look at them!
I still think WWE made a mistake getting rid of Freddie as their acting coach. He really did seem to be helping the lower-level performers improve in the time that he was there. The rumor is that John Cena didn’t like him much, and called him “Ashton Kutcher” for months.
I need to send this to my husband, he makes fun of me for watching trashy tv and doesn’t understand how I could possibly find it entertaining, yet he has no problem watching grown men chase a football for 14 hours a day, or binge watching depressing murder shows like law and order. I always tell him just let me do my thing and he can do his, nothing wrong with either but he’s not somehow better than me because he doesn’t watch reality tv!
You guys should come over,we can watch reality TV and our husbands can sit in the other room and shout at the TV for hours on end watching football 😂
And mine loves the dateline,20/20, American Greed all those shows too,lol.
We don’t make a big deal of it in our house,but on Sunday my daughter and I usually leave when he’s watching the Cleveland browns bc he just always thinks….it’s gonna be their year..shock-it’s never their year.
You just can’t help but like them, can you?
I LOVE that he talks about the importance of knowing yourself, and that he makes it clear that in their relationship it’s not just a one-way street, it’s give and take. It’s not that it ONLY wouldn’t have worked if she didn’t let him pursue his gaming or whatever. Even though I know they’re very happily married, I still found something in me going mmm when he said that about “we never would have worked if she ever gave me a hard time about my gaming”, because so often that’s where that ends! But then he went on to clearly state that equally, he has just as much respect for what makes her happy and will never knock her interests. Love that, so much.
I don’t know very much about him- I think the only projects I’ve ever seen him in were the Scooby Doo movies he did with SMG!- but he sounds like a really good guy, to me. Happy for them that they’ve stayed together and happy all this time.
I absolutely love them. They handle their place in the spotlight exactly how I think all celeb couples should (not that my opinion matters). I believe them when they say they’re happy. Also, they’re both just as gorgeous as they were when they were younger.
What he said about knowing yourself is spot on. And it can be applied to any relationship or situation. But I think it’s especially important in a marriage- alongside accepting the other person and not trying to change them. Which he also talked about in regards to accepting what the person you love is into and not making them feel bad about it.
They’re really cute.
In addition to privacy, I suspect part of it is that their careers have been more or less level with each other fame-wise. It’s allowed them to spend more time together and keep any issues out of the spotlight – and no big ego moments to contend with when one’s career shot past the other.
The part about not trashing each other’s hobbies is really important, though. That’s a kind of sly contempt that can work its way into marriages and really damage it. We all pour passion into silly things and acting above it can be hurtful.
He was my huge crush in high school and I’m so happy to see he is so normal and level headed. I think I watched She’s All That about a million times.
I follow SMG on Insta and she’s so cute and normal on there too. She never shows their kids’ faces on there but doesn’t make a big deal about it. I just love them and so happy they seem to be doing so well!