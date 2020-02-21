Justin Bieber says words about Billie Eilish, Hailey Baldwin & maybe Selena too

Red carpet arrivals for the Los Angeles Premiere Of YouTube Originals' 'Justin Bieber: Seasons'

Justin Bieber gave an interview to Zane Lowe at Beats 1 to promote his new album, which… doesn’t seem to be very good, at least from what I’ve heard. It’s a little bit funny to me that there was this huge build-up and anticipation and conversation about when Justin would do new music and here it is and people are like “meh.” Anyway, this interview… I’ll admit, I only watched it for a minute because I’m not a Bieber fan, so I’m trust these assorted quotes/highlights:

He wants to protect Billie Eilish: “Yeah, so um, yeah — I just want to protect her,” Bieber told Beats 1 interviewer Zane Lowe, wiping away tears, taking deep breaths and sniffing loudly. “I don’t want her to lose it. I don’t want her to go through anything I went through,” he told Lowe, having admitted elsewhere that his path of self-destruction from finding fame so young almost killed him. “I don’t wish that upon anybody. So um, yeah, if she ever needs me I’m just a call away.”

The start of his first relationship with Hailey: “I’d let her know prior to the tour when we were hanging a lot. I said, ‘Listen, I’m still really hurt and still trying to figure out my way, and I’m not ready to make a commitment to you in a way that … I just don’t want to say something and do the opposite. I was at the point where I’d done that in the past. And I just was honest with her, I was like, ‘I’m not in a place to be faithful,’ and all this sort of stuff, that I wanted to be – but I just wasn’t there yet.”

Is this about Selena? “I think I was just hurt from my previous relationship. In my previous relationship, I went off and just went crazy and went wild, just was being reckless. [With Hailey] I took the time to really build myself and focus on me, and try to make the right decisions and all that sort of stuff. And yeah, I got better…. But either way, [Hailey] loved me and seeing me with other people hurt her. And so with that being said, she went out and did things that hurt me. And so just this hurt, I’ve hurt her, she hurt me. And then before [the Purpose world] tour we just really stopped talking, I was really upset.”

Ah, so he’s talking about the first time he dated Hailey, when he dated her during one of his “off” moments with Selena Gomez. And then he’s trying to describe how reckless and crazy he used to be, which were (largely) the Selena years and maybe the single years when he was dating tons of girls in LA, including Sofia Richie. I don’t know. I get that Justin wasn’t in a healthy place before he and Hailey got serious about each other in 2018. But I still don’t think he’s in a healthy place? I do appreciate that he’s not throwing Selena under the bus and saying it’s all her fault.

Justin Bieber holds hands with wife Hailey Bieber after a lunch date

8 Responses to “Justin Bieber says words about Billie Eilish, Hailey Baldwin & maybe Selena too”

  1. Nahema says:
    February 21, 2020 at 11:15 am

    I feel like he thinks he’s in a better place but in reality he still has a long way to go. I think Selina is pretty much the same too but it’s good that he doesn’t seem to be blaming her and they’re both making progress.

    Reply
  2. DenG says:
    February 21, 2020 at 11:15 am

    Seems to me that Bieber looks directly at Hailey in their performed affection photos, and she looks away, toward the camera or down. I like comfort clothes and think Bieber needs some velour track suits.

    Reply
  3. Scollins says:
    February 21, 2020 at 11:16 am

    This kid has mental health issues and ends better minders whatever that may entail.

    Reply
  4. lucy2 says:
    February 21, 2020 at 11:16 am

    He does not look well.

    Reply
  5. MC2 says:
    February 21, 2020 at 11:17 am

    Everything about this guy is “meh”

    Reply
  6. Naddie says:
    February 21, 2020 at 11:18 am

    I hope all of these people find help, really. Growing up is not easy, under the spotlight must be unbearable.

    Reply
  7. Andrew’s Nemesis says:
    February 21, 2020 at 11:36 am

    Too much, too young.
    I hope he can recover eventually and know peace

    Reply

