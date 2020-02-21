Justin Bieber says words about Billie Eilish, Hailey Baldwin & maybe Selena too

Justin Bieber gave an interview to Zane Lowe at Beats 1 to promote his new album, which… doesn’t seem to be very good, at least from what I’ve heard. It’s a little bit funny to me that there was this huge build-up and anticipation and conversation about when Justin would do new music and here it is and people are like “meh.” Anyway, this interview… I’ll admit, I only watched it for a minute because I’m not a Bieber fan, so I’m trust these assorted quotes/highlights:

He wants to protect Billie Eilish: “Yeah, so um, yeah — I just want to protect her,” Bieber told Beats 1 interviewer Zane Lowe, wiping away tears, taking deep breaths and sniffing loudly. “I don’t want her to lose it. I don’t want her to go through anything I went through,” he told Lowe, having admitted elsewhere that his path of self-destruction from finding fame so young almost killed him. “I don’t wish that upon anybody. So um, yeah, if she ever needs me I’m just a call away.”

The start of his first relationship with Hailey: “I’d let her know prior to the tour when we were hanging a lot. I said, ‘Listen, I’m still really hurt and still trying to figure out my way, and I’m not ready to make a commitment to you in a way that … I just don’t want to say something and do the opposite. I was at the point where I’d done that in the past. And I just was honest with her, I was like, ‘I’m not in a place to be faithful,’ and all this sort of stuff, that I wanted to be – but I just wasn’t there yet.”

Is this about Selena? “I think I was just hurt from my previous relationship. In my previous relationship, I went off and just went crazy and went wild, just was being reckless. [With Hailey] I took the time to really build myself and focus on me, and try to make the right decisions and all that sort of stuff. And yeah, I got better…. But either way, [Hailey] loved me and seeing me with other people hurt her. And so with that being said, she went out and did things that hurt me. And so just this hurt, I’ve hurt her, she hurt me. And then before [the Purpose world] tour we just really stopped talking, I was really upset.”