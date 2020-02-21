Kate Hudson says she’s seriously thinking about having a fourth child

I’ve said this before, and I guess people are still sort of surprised by it, but I’m a Kate Hudson stan. I just like her? She stays in her lane, she makes fitness clothes and has babies and she’s not trying to convince us that she’s the best actress or best mother or most successful Gooper or whatever. Kate keeps it simple. Anyway, because her acting career has largely fizzled, Kate has put a lot more effort into her side projects. Her latest is a new vodka label? Broke: people creating makeup lines. Woke: people creating liquor lines. Seriously, why don’t more celebrities do it? Kate’s liquor is called King St. Vodka, and that’s why she appeared on The Ellen Show this week, to shill for the vodka.

In this video, Kate and her brother Oliver talk about their kids – they both have three kids each now, and Kate talks about how she kind of wants another baby. Kate is 40 now, and her youngest, Rani, is 16 months old. Kate’s oldest is Ryder, who is 16! Anyway, they talk about Rani a lot and she seems like a cool baby.

In this clip they play Truth or Drink, with Kate’s vodka. The headline is that both Kate and Oliver have smoked pot with their parents. Which doesn’t surprise me at all! Also: I’m sure that when they’re talking about their parents, they mean Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, not Bill Hudson.

Embed from Getty Images