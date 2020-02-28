Princess Beatrice is on a ‘strict diet’ & taking barre classes ahead of her wedding

Princess Beatrice’s wedding is about three months away. Royal weddings are usually planned and organized in about four to five months, but I get the feeling that Beatrice was actually doing a lot of the planning before she even got to announce the date. She’s also preparing her body for the wedding, because UGH, I hate that engaged women go on a diet to “fit into the dress,” but here we are. Beatrice is on a diet and she’s doing a new workout:
Brides-to-be always worry about fitting into their wedding dress, but Princess Beatrice is taking absolutely no chances – our gym spies tell us that she’s signed up for classes that combine pilates, intensive workouts and ballet. With her wedding to Edo Mapelli Mozzi just a few months away, we hear that Bea, 31, is taking Paola’s Body Barre classes at a trendy Chelsea gym every day.
It’s just the latest stage in her pursuit of the perfect look for her big day. She has been on a strict diet and exercise regime for six months, including lots of green juice that looks just like pond water!
It makes me sad that Beatrice is going to diet & exercise herself into oblivion for her wedding day. I’m sure Eugenie also tried to lose some weight before her wedding, but I loved how she really did look like the same person, you know? It wasn’t extreme at all – Eugenie just looked a bit trimmer, a bit fresher.
Also: Hello Magazine has a piece on which tiara Beatrice might wear for her wedding day, and they brought up the fact that no one has seen the York tiara since 2001 – Sarah Ferguson wore the York tiara on her wedding day and for many big, special occasions, but I bet the tiara is currently tucked away in the Royal Collection archives right now. They say another contender is the Queen Mother’s Strathmore Rose Tiara, which hasn’t been seen for decades. I’d say the York tiara might be a better bet?
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red and Backgrid.
I think all the pressure is unfortunate, but for me it provided good motivation that I needed, and I did it slowly. I had gained a ton of weight by taking new necessary medications that changed my appetite and left me lethargic. I couldn’t go off of them (still haven’t) because they work the best of all that I’ve tried. My wedding was finally the time where I was able to pull myself up by my bootstraps. It got to the point where I had momentum and could have lost another 5 pounds but I didn’t want to look like a different person, as noted here. So I went back to my exact weight before the medication weight gain, and I maintained it since.
I hope she does not get sick trying to lose the weight and I hope her fiancee is not pushing her to lose weight.
Most brides diet and exercise before their weddings! Also, the stress of the wedding alone usually causes some weight loss. She is just being normal….common like the rest of us.
Unfortunate. Whenever Beatrice comes up, that is the word that always pops into my head. Don’t know why. Weird.
It’s how she dresses I think. She comes across as matronly. The Fergie Pedo combo did not work out for her.
They are the Frump Sisters.
Yes, I think she’s unfortunate too but for a different reason. Has to do with her parents and in particular, having a child rapist as a dad.
Let’s hope Fergie wears a size or 2 bigger so her undies don’t bunch up in weird wrinkles.
Let us hope, indeed!
It’s just a good thing she’s not getting married in Italy. Takes five years to get out of a marriage over there. I just can’t see this one going well, and that’s not wishful thinking, nastiness or holding her culpable for her father’s crimes; I simply don’t see how, after they drove away Meghan with their racist spitefulness, any of the toxic RF will welcome a mixed race child into their frigid arms, let alone his mother. And young Edoardo doesn’t seem particularly loving. Time will tell
The royal family will embrace Beatrice’s mixed race stepson to prove they weren’t racist against Meghan and Archie.
I dont think the mixed race stepson will ever be widely mentioned.
He will be a footnote.
I do feel bad when brides feel like they need to go to extreme measures before their wedding, but hopefully Beatrice goes fairly easy on herself. I think her bigger issue is how she dresses to be honest – look at her in the picture from Eugenie’s wedding and then from Ascot. she looked much better at Eugenie’s wedding and I think that was all about the outfit she was wearing.
I bet she wears the York tiara, but we all know I’m wrong about this stuff, lol.
This. Bea isn’t fat, she just doesn’t dress well, like her mother. She needs a good hair and makeup stylist too.
Yup, exactly. Didn’t she run the London Marathon one year? or was that Eugenie? Regardless – standing next to Kate and Meghan she looks heavier, but I bet in real life she looks average. Maybe she is going more for toning than actually losing weight?
All things equal, Eugenie looked gorgeous at her wedding and her ceremony dress was perfect for her (I was less enthralled with the evening gown) and I hope Beatrice’s gown is pretty on her too.
@minx – exactly – she’s an average sized woman who needs to learn how to dress for her body shape. And who needs a stylist to help her pick less hideous clothing in general too. On a silly note I see that the boob dart dress has made an appearance in the end of article photos! Ha!
That was Bea. She got in shape/lost weight after those bikini pics came out, showing her getting out of the ocean. She had a voluptuous, hour-glass figure, and was getting called fat. Part of her slimming down was running, and she did do the marathon. She has gained a bit since then, but she is still very slim. she just doesn’t know how to dress/accessorize herself to save her life.
I bet she goes big on the Tiara. She’s had to push the dates back, accept a smaller venue, I have a feeling the Queen will let her borrow one of the Iconic ones. Or!! She will try the YORK tiara as a sign of unity for her …. family 😞😞😞😞😞
It is annoying that the BRF runs off a proactive woman who wants to do good with her new position while indulging these mediocre people. These privileged people need to retire from society and I used to like that family in a vague, sentimental way. Not anymore. Let William be the last to think of wearing a crown.
Agree with this, especially the part about the mediocre people. There is nothing interesting or admirable about this family.
I watched a documentary about Queen Victoria last night. I realized how much Beatrice looks like her!
Yup, I’ve always thought she looked like Victoria.
The Hanover genes are strong with Bea.
This reminds me that I wanted to sign up for barre classes.
The York tiara was bought for Fergie by the Queen for her wedding. That’s why it’s called the York tiara. It’s not part of the Royal collection and Fergie is rumored to have sold it ages ago. I would be very surprised to see it.
Lol…see my comment below! I knew it !😂😂
That’s what I was going to say too. The same was done with Sophie though some royal jewels were used in the creation of one. (I think she has 2, maybe 3? But she actually does a lot of tiara events unlike the duchess of Cambridge given the Wessexes basically attended all the overseas royal weddings which are actually much fancier.)
And, yes, I think it was sold years ago too though I guess her not having any events to wear it too could explain its absence. Or Andrew could’ve ‘bought ‘ it from her and it’s still around.
@Courtney – in general tiara terms you bring up a good point. Sophie has her sad wedding tiara (sorry, but it is sad, even though it got tweaked a bit lately) and I think she has two others that she wears, but she and Edward do SO MANY of the overseas royal weddings and some of those royal houses have some significant tiaras, and I don’t think any of sophie’s are especially significant as tiaras go (I mean obviously they’re better than anything I own, lol!)
Sophie’s tiaras aren’t great. The first two she was given look like they are missing pieces or something. Even after they redid her wedding tiara, it still looks like it’s missing something. The last one she got was pretty and looks like a whole tiara. It’s small, but I’d prefer a smaller tiara that I can wear over a giant tiara that gives me a headache.
The wedding one was from the anthemions from one of Victoria’s circlets. The recent remake of it is better.
The daisy/button one is still a question. Some say is was a loaner, others think it was leftover from the family tiara Philip raided for HM’s engagement ring and wedding bracelet.
The convertible necklace one is good, with the interchangeable giant stones in the middle. That might have been an anniversary gift from Edward, which thankfully he didn’t design. It reminds me of Queen Mathilde’s laurel wreath tiara.
Another one we’ve seen her in was the aquamarine bow, but she’s only worn that a few times.
Sarah still wears it, but it may have been remade with fakes if she sold off the diamonds.
If either girl was going to wear the York tiara, it would make sense for it to be Beatrice, since she’s older. Now Eugenie can have her wedding tiara to wear on the rare occasion she needs a tiara (Charles’ coronation, I’m pretty sure there’s a private white tie dinner at Sandringham, stuff like that) and Bea can have the York tiara. I think that’s her most likely choice, but it wouldn’t surprise me if she went with something like Queen Mary’s diamond lozenge tiara either. I’m fairly certain the Strathmore Rose – if it even still exists – is one of Camilla’s, but is supposedly to delicate to be worn. It was given to Cams with some of her other tiaras when the Queen Mother died.
I thought the QM loathed Camilla? From everything I’ve learned about her, there’s no way she would give Camilla such a gift. Or do I have Camilla confused with someone else?
Maybe the queen mother didn’t specifically leave it to Camilla in her will, but after she died, Queen Elizabeth gave Camilla some of her moms tiaras. It would make sense since Camilla is the next queen consort that she would wear the tiaras belonging to the last queen consort.
The QM left a lot of her personal jewelry to Charles when she died. He gave them to Camilla when they got married a few years later. Even her engagement ring was the QM’s.
Yes, Queen Mum left some directly to Charles. The Boucheron and another one, maybe from the Greville collection? Camilla’s engagement ring also used to belong to the Queen Mum.
Sorry didn’t explain myself clearly – left to Charles, but Camilla wears them because obvs Charles can’t (at least not in public lol). The Greville Tiara and the Boucheron Honeycomb tiara are the one we see most often, but she is also believed to have been loaned the Teck Crescent and the Strathmore Rose. All four were famously worn by the QM and thought of as “hers” but the latter two are both part of the royal collection (so they passed to the Queen when the QM died and they’re hers to loan out, but property of the monarchy as opposed to the Queen as an individual) and the former two were part of the QM’s personal collection and so are Charles’ personal property. I don’t think the Strathmore Rose would be likely though even if it hadn’t been loaned to Cams, just bc it’s apparently so delicate and couldn’t be worn without essentially a total rework.
I read awhile ago that the Strathmore tiara would need a lot of restoration to be worn so unless that was done, that’s not a tiara anyone will be wearing in the future.
Since nobody has seen the York tiara since 2001, I suggest Bea check the pawn shops. Fergie probably hocked that sucker years ago.
@Chilly…good thing I was not drinking coffee, probably would have burned myself. Lol! So, if York tiara doesn’t show up at oldest daughters’ wedding, we can pretty much surmise what happened to it.
Just sounds to me like she’s doing what many other brides have done before her.
It’s unfortunate. But, really, she’s already enduring enough scrutiny being Price Pedo’s daughter; she probably wants to avoid the inevitable fat-shaming on top of it.
+1
+2
+3
Are they sure that Fergie hasn’t pawned the York tiara on the downlow? There might be a good reason it hasn’t been seen in ages. . .
Unlike Eugenie and Jack, I honestly don’t think Bea and Edo have any chemistry. Like none. The seem exactly like the Cambridges — friendly acquaintances who happen to show up at the same events.
I wish Bea the best and hope it lasts for her, but . . .let’s just say I wouldn’t be surprised if it didn’t.
I could have sworn that Fergie wore it to some Elton John thing in 2001. That’s still ages but she did wear it after the wedding.
As cruel as the media is towards her, I can understand her desire to give them one less thing to mock her about. It’s unfortunate, but hopefully she isn’t dieting herself too much and is really toning her body. This is the last chance before Charles’ coronation for the York tiara to be showcased. I think she’ll wear it.
Seeing a pretty tiara is probably the only thing I am looking forward to about this wedding.
I would bet on the York tiara, however keep in mind it officially belongs to her mom now (she kept it on divorce as it was designed specifically for her.). So it doesn’t really scream “look what I got from the Queen”! Maybe Lilibet will have something designed for her too though because the poor thing has had to cancel the wedding twice now over family drama and maybe grandmama will make it up for her in jewelry.
I did look up the aforementioned rose tiara and it is very unusual ……some may find it too “old timey” but I thought that gave it quite a distinctive look.
She could exorcise her ephebophile father out of her life, if she wants to lose some extra weight. That would be a start.
I have no sympathy for this person, who essentially supports a criminal. She can diet and exercise all she likes, but she can’t diet away her true ugliness- which is essentially supporting the rape and abuse of girls.
I feel sorry for the British taxpayers who have to foot any amount of money for this pre-divorce party (yea Ed and Bea are gonna be done in 5 years. Desperation and gold digging aren’t good foundations for a happy marriage).
There are real victims in my family that were wrecked by pedophilia and I would like to thank you for using proper terminology. Alliteration is fun and all but not when undermining entire sections of victims of heinous crimes.
Down is correct. That is the term for someone who “favours” adolescents (teenaged) victims. Pedophilia is the term for those whose victims are pre-pubescent.
Every bride wants to lose weight before the wedding. That’s fairly normal and part of the wedding industrial complex. Easier to control that than your wayward dad. Just wonder if Edo will get the Meghan treatment, or if will they try to pit Bea against his child’s mother. I don’t have much hope the tabloids will leave them alone but it will never get to Meghan level.
I wish this unhealthy, sexist idea would go away. Diana starved herself before her wedding and they had to keep taking the dress in. They also made a big deal of Kate, already a slim girl, going on a diet. You rarely hear anything about a man going on a diet before a wedding (and I do know some do, it’s just not a media staple like these stories are.)
Well said Mumbles
Agreed. One of my best friends also did this and she looked so frail at her wedding. I was shocked when I saw her. It’s normal for brides to want to look their best, but starving yourself is dangerous.
Agreed.
her face still be the same
Eugenie’s tiara was gorgeous – my favorite of the Cambridge, Sussex, and York weddings. Are there any truly bonkers looking royal tiaras, because that’s the one I’d put my money on Bea selecting. Girlfriend likes eccentric fashion.
Are there any guesses on the title the Queen will offer to Bea and Edo? I’m assuming there is a set amount of titles that are available (sort of like how everyone knew that Sussex was likely for H&M)?
They won’t get a title from the Queen. Eugenie didn’t so why should Bea?
She could also lose weight due to stress. Meghan lost a pretty good proportion considering her slight frame in the weeks, and especially days, running up to her wedding. It was thought that was why her dress seemed a bit large. If so, Beatrice can thank her sleazy father as well though, unlike Meghan, the public attention isn’t on her so much as her father. But it’s still got to be stressful.
If I were Beatrice, I’d have fixed my teeth years ago. Then again, I would not be marrying Philippe Junot II LOL
Thank you for the Phillipe Junot reference. Made my day.
OMG. Both Beatrice and William. I know William had braces but both of them needed and didn’t get maybe palette expanders in addition to regular braces. I think their jaws could be too narrow? OK maybe it’s not fixable without plastic surgery but I feel bad for both of them..
Unfortunately, she can’t exercise away the stain that is her father.
I don’t think she’ll wear the York tiara, even if it’s still around. Just look at her parents’ relationship. It’s like Big Blue – the thing is tainted. But this is a York daughter we’re talking about so who knows. I do hope she brings something spectacular out of the vault. The dress and tiara are the only reasons I’m giving this wedding any attention.
I can’t imagine the stress she is under due to that “stain” as you so aptly put it.
I’m not overly familiar with the Tiara collection, but I suspect she will go with something particularly rare and “special”. Not the York tiara. The queen is gonna reward Beatrice for sticking by Andrew, and the York girls have allegedly always been sensitive about being “blood royals” compared to the Duchesses that married their cousins. I predict a gaudy tiara and multiple peices of large jewelry borrowed from HM.
Honestly I think both York sisters have nice figures. I’m torn between feeling pity and dismissive contempt for Bea, but I hate how every woman seems as though they have body issues. Even me (and I’ve always been confident about my body). Even Bea.
I do hope her gown is gorgeous though and not on level with what she usually wears.