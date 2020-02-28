Gisele Bundchen: “I don’t like the word ‘stepmom.’ I like the word ‘bonus mom’”

Earlier this week, I saw a headline about Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady’s wedding anniversary and I had this weird gossip sixth-sense feeling that their split was imminent. It was the strangest thing! But this is not an announcement of their split. If anything, they seem very happy at the moment? Or performatively happy. Gisele decided to do an Instagram Q&A with fans yesterday and she was asked about Tom, her kids, her stepchild and where she and Tom are going to live now that they’ve sold their Brookline mansion and will likely be moving to another state. Some highlights:
How it feels being a “stepmom” to Jack, Tom’s son with Bridget Moynahan: “I don’t like the word ‘stepmom’. I like the word ‘bonus mom’ because I feel like it’s a blessing in my life. I feel so lucky that I got to have an extra wonderful little angel in my life.”
On spending time with the kids: “I think we just try our best to be present with the kids when we are with the kids,” she shared, stressing the importance of being “fully there with them” and “really listening to them…I think it’s not so much [about] the amount of time. I think it’s the quality of time. I think what’s really important as well is the energy that is around the children,” she said, explaining how she and Brady are “constantly giving them kisses and hugs” to ensure that they feel appreciated. “I think they really see how much we love each other and how much we support each other.”
On communication with Tom: “We never raise our voices. We never have arguments. We just talk things over if we have any issues.”
Where will she & the family live this year? “I would love to know where I’m going to be living this year but I don’t know that yet. But hopefully somewhere nice. And wherever my husband is happy playing, so we will see.”
Tom is moving into free agency at the moment, so he’ll be able to sign with any NFL team who wants him, although there are currently some issues with everybody’s contracts because the Players’ Union and the NFL are, like, renegotiating terms currently? But once the union issue is completed, Tom will be able to sign to a different team. And it will probably need to be a different team, because no one in Boston seems to think that Patriots Organization wants him back. But who knows.
As for what she says about being a bonus mom… I find it creepy when it’s LeAnn Rimes, but at this point, with Gisle specifically, I think everyone is used to it. Bridget was probably peeved about it in the beginning, but I totally buy that Bridget, her husband, Tom and Gisele have all found a way to successfully co-parent and provide two really loving homes for Jack.
I can’t believe it's been 11 years since we devoured this delicious cake after we came home from our wedding. Happy anniversary love of my lifey!!! Thank you for making life so sweet! Te amo ❤️❤️❤️ Não acredito que já faz 11 anos desde que devoramos esse bolo delicioso quando chegamos do nosso casamento. Feliz aniversário amor da minha vida !!! Obrigada por tornar a vida tão doce! Te amo!
I’m not particularly fond of either of them for a lot of reasons. But apparently they’re all parenting Jack as well as they can, and Gisele is good to him. So they can refer to themselves however they want. Not my business. And Gisele can stay out of the business of other moms and their decisions.
I know people have an issue with Giselle but I love how much she loves Jack.
I can understand the dislike of the word “stepmom”; the word unfortunately has unfairly earned that “wicked” connotation from fairy tales etc. “Bonus mom” sounds dumb but she has a sweet reason for it. She does seem to love the kid, not only in the answer, but when you see them all in public.
I think that photo of the two of them with the cake is the most attractive I’ve ever found Tom Brady.
I wonder what kind of cake that was… isn’t he notoriously strict with his diet? But it looks really good – maybe they made an exception for the wedding.
Pretty sure they took the day off from their diets for their wedding. And they both have said they love chocolate. She also has said she can’t be around Dunkin Munchkins because she’ll scarf down a whole box if other people don’t eat them first.
Not really a fan of Giselle, but I’m glad she seems to love Jack the way she does. As for Tom, I hope he stays in Boston. Or retires lol. Don’t be like Brett Favre.
Just a heads up, their Boston home hasn’t sold yet. It’s still on the market. But they have moved out and purchased a home in Connecticut, which I think is closer to Jack.
Much closer to Jack.
I find her obnoxious and annoying.
I also find her obnoxious & annoying. When she & her sister dressed in Complete birkas in France (where it is illegal) to hide themselves entering a Plastic Surgeons office was it for me. Although I did enjoy all the running back to Leo while dating Tom. I can’t stand Tom but that goes all the way back to his college days
Me too honestly. Always found her a bit overrated too.
She seems to really love Jack, so yeah, she’s a bonus mom probably. But my best friend’s “bonus mom” tortured her as a child with verbal abuse. So, she’s just the step bitch.
They’re a handsome couple. The Patriots are my team and have been waaaay before they were winning. He disappointed me for not renouncing the Orange Blob. You know she cannot stand that awful fake president.
I don’t like either of them but I respect all parties involved, they seem to work hard at co-parenting. They all clearly love the kids.
I find her presentation of her perfect marriage and perfect life annoying and smug. Plus I don’t believe anything is perfect.
My husband and daughter have been referring to each other as Bonus Dad and Bonus Daughter since the day we got married seven years ago. I think it’s very sweet.
I despise the term bonus mom in some contexts. I feel like it suggests an equality between the mothers, which is fine if it’s there. But if it’s not, if stepmom is married to the disney dad for instance, I feel ways.
My daughter sees her step mother three times a year, max. They have no involvement in her life when she’s with me, barely do anything with her when she’s there so bonus mom wut?
Hey Just remember that Leann Rimes calls herself a bonus mom as well. Hopefully Gisele isn’t as crazy and delusional as LR.