Gisele Bundchen: “I don’t like the word ‘stepmom.’ I like the word ‘bonus mom’”

Earlier this week, I saw a headline about Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady’s wedding anniversary and I had this weird gossip sixth-sense feeling that their split was imminent. It was the strangest thing! But this is not an announcement of their split. If anything, they seem very happy at the moment? Or performatively happy. Gisele decided to do an Instagram Q&A with fans yesterday and she was asked about Tom, her kids, her stepchild and where she and Tom are going to live now that they’ve sold their Brookline mansion and will likely be moving to another state. Some highlights:

How it feels being a “stepmom” to Jack, Tom’s son with Bridget Moynahan: “I don’t like the word ‘stepmom’. I like the word ‘bonus mom’ because I feel like it’s a blessing in my life. I feel so lucky that I got to have an extra wonderful little angel in my life.” On spending time with the kids: “I think we just try our best to be present with the kids when we are with the kids,” she shared, stressing the importance of being “fully there with them” and “really listening to them…I think it’s not so much [about] the amount of time. I think it’s the quality of time. I think what’s really important as well is the energy that is around the children,” she said, explaining how she and Brady are “constantly giving them kisses and hugs” to ensure that they feel appreciated. “I think they really see how much we love each other and how much we support each other.” On communication with Tom: “We never raise our voices. We never have arguments. We just talk things over if we have any issues.” Where will she & the family live this year? “I would love to know where I’m going to be living this year but I don’t know that yet. But hopefully somewhere nice. And wherever my husband is happy playing, so we will see.”

Tom is moving into free agency at the moment, so he’ll be able to sign with any NFL team who wants him, although there are currently some issues with everybody’s contracts because the Players’ Union and the NFL are, like, renegotiating terms currently? But once the union issue is completed, Tom will be able to sign to a different team. And it will probably need to be a different team, because no one in Boston seems to think that Patriots Organization wants him back. But who knows.

As for what she says about being a bonus mom… I find it creepy when it’s LeAnn Rimes, but at this point, with Gisle specifically, I think everyone is used to it. Bridget was probably peeved about it in the beginning, but I totally buy that Bridget, her husband, Tom and Gisele have all found a way to successfully co-parent and provide two really loving homes for Jack.