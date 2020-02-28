Queen Letizia in patterned Maje at a Madrid art fair: cute or cloying doll-wear?

It always surprises me that posts about Queen Letizia’s fashion are usually quite popular around here. I tend to believe that most Windsor-family-watchers like a bit of Spanish pizzazz to round out their royal-gossip, and I also think that most of us enjoy gossiping about Letizia’s style because she gives us a lot to discuss. She’s no shrinking violet, she does tons of events in Spain, and she’s not constantly on vacation or begging off work for months at a time. Some might even consider Letizia the “anti-Kate.” Except… maybe not when they see these photos?
Letizia attended the ARCO modern art fair in Madrid yesterday. It must be awesome to be a queen and just attend art fairs and such all day. But really, look at her style here!! She looks like she was styled by the Duchess of Cambridge. The doll-curls, the heavy eye makeup, the pinched, almost-costume-like dress. It’s very Kate. The dress is Maje, a French label. It’s terrible? The business on the sleeves is horrid. The neckline is too high. The pattern is too small as well, especially for a long dress with long sleeves and all that extra fabric. At least the dress is (somewhat) affordable at £232.
Letizia has made a bunch of appearances in the past week. On February 21st, she was doing meetings at Zarzuela Palace, and she repeated this wonderful Hugo Boss dress. The colors on this feel very autumnal, but it works for a spring dress too, I guess.
And on the 25th, she was once again doing meetings and appearances at the palace, and she wore this Indi & Cold floral blouse. Indi & Cold is a Spanish label, and this is apparently the first time she’s worn a piece from the label. From what I’ve seen, Letizia does a pretty good job supporting Spanish labels, but she mixes it up with a lot of affordable pieces from European labels too. Also: I’d love to see Kate mix in some peasant blouses like this, she would look so cute in looser, casual stuff.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
That red dress is pretty bad, but I think its the styling too – the curly hair just makes it look a lot more doll-like like you said. I like that camel pleated dress the woman is wearing in the first picture, I think Letizia could have rocked that.
The other looks are all ones I really like. One of the things I like about her fashion is that I think she dresses very appropriate for the events, and very accessible. Like, that outfit with the navy pants and the floral blouse – maybe I cant afford those exact pieces, but I could certainly pull off a similar look for work. Its very “working woman” appropriate, and I think that’s where Kate falters so much. She dresses like she thinks a duchess should dress, and meanwhile the actual queens and crown princesses are for the most part wearing clothes that working women would wear to the office or a business meeting (even if at a different price point.)
MTE Becks, it’s the styling with that red dress that ruins it. Change up the hair and makeup, shorten the skirt by 2-3 inches, and it would look so much nicer. Not spectacular, but less…bleh.
As for the rest of her outfits, I like them too though I generally like 99% of what she wears. (I’m still sighing with envy over that goth-ish black dress that she wore recently. I want it in my closet, hahaha.)
That camel coloured dress is amazing. I want to know where that’s from!
“Like, that outfit with the navy pants and the floral blouse – maybe I cant afford those exact pieces, but I could certainly pull off a similar look for work.”
I did really appreciate that, too. And I think that’s smart.
Yes, that red dress isn’t good. The shiny fabric looks like polyester, ugh. The worst though is that hairstyle. The other two outfits are nice!
She definitely considers the event, locale and palette. Omg, Becks1, I just had the same thought as you, I’m sorry lol! I swear I hadn’t read your post.
I really love her last outfit. I really like her and I think there’s a real connection between her and her husband. It’s nice too see.
She is so beautiful she can pull off almost anything, even grandma inspired attire.
I want to run my fingers through those curls just to loosen them a bit!
Sleeves aside, I do like the dress. Without the puff sleeves it could look quite sophisticated.
I’ve said this before – none of the royals are amazing fashionistas. They ALL wear plenty of misses, but a good deal of hits too.
I absolutely love some of Kate’s outdoorsy looks. I’d wear her casual style pretty happily. I do dislike a lot of her super fussy looks though. I also love most of what Meghan wears – she’s the jacket/coat queen in my eyes, but I still don’t love everything she chooses.
I like the color/print of the red dress here – but the cut/shape is so so bad. It looks like a grandma night dress or something and clashes with the print. And the way she’s leaning forward like she has bad posture plays up the grandma vibe. I like the autumn toned dress quite a bit though – it’s light, flowy but professional looking. I’m a fan of the floral blouse as well – but don’t like the pants. I think if they were full length, I’d be 100% on board though.
I’m also going to point out a lot of people say Kate’s still wearing sausage curls – even when they’re not actually sausage curls. Letizia has a similar level of curl going on in that red dress photo. Her hair does look pretty great in the blouse photo, though.
That dress needs to be burned with fire. It is the only solution. The sleeves are so, so, so bad!
I don’t like the first dress, but I love the print itself and if it had been executed in a different style, it could have been amazing.
She is a sophisticated, elegant woman, with good posture and who knows how to accessorize her outfits. Consequently she can remove all the clothes even the most hideous.
The red dress / bad hair is very reminiscent of Dustin Hoffman as Tootsie.
Even if you don’t understand the interest, thank you for putting some Letizia fashion up for us. I think it’s just nice to see how a royal woman near-ish my age handles fashion and her duties. She’s old enough to remember the 80′s. She’s seen things like parachute pants! Lol!
The crazy thing is, when I first became aware of her, I thought she and Kate were peers in terms of age. It’s not a snark on Kate, but a compliment to Letizia that she looks that good.
Now the red dress is extremely unfortunate. I think the waist doesn’t sit right on her. The long sleeves need to go completely and the neckline needs to be a “V” with just a tiny hint of cleavage. I think that would save at least the print and the flow of the fabric.
The other outfits are okay. I like them but I don’t love them.
She has gorgeous hair but sometimes she gets it wrong and wears it down when she would look nicer if she put it up.
It’s also a pleasure to look at her husband. It’s not that King Felipe is hot, I just get tired of looking at the ugly Windsor men. But here he looks like he borrowed Harry’s wrinkled light colored suit!
Love every one of these.
@ Emily. Me too. I’m not crazy about the hair with the red dress. I much prefer her natural straight look. But my very minority opinion is that the red dress is lovely. It fits her beautifully, and I find the sleeve detail gives it more interest than a standard boring sleeve.
And as always her best “accessory “ is the tall drink of water that is King Felipe.
I don’t care for the red dress, but I love the other looks. Honestly, though, she is so gorgeous I think she makes the dress look good.