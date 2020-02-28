Queen Letizia in patterned Maje at a Madrid art fair: cute or cloying doll-wear?

It always surprises me that posts about Queen Letizia’s fashion are usually quite popular around here. I tend to believe that most Windsor-family-watchers like a bit of Spanish pizzazz to round out their royal-gossip, and I also think that most of us enjoy gossiping about Letizia’s style because she gives us a lot to discuss. She’s no shrinking violet, she does tons of events in Spain, and she’s not constantly on vacation or begging off work for months at a time. Some might even consider Letizia the “anti-Kate.” Except… maybe not when they see these photos?

Letizia attended the ARCO modern art fair in Madrid yesterday. It must be awesome to be a queen and just attend art fairs and such all day. But really, look at her style here!! She looks like she was styled by the Duchess of Cambridge. The doll-curls, the heavy eye makeup, the pinched, almost-costume-like dress. It’s very Kate. The dress is Maje, a French label. It’s terrible? The business on the sleeves is horrid. The neckline is too high. The pattern is too small as well, especially for a long dress with long sleeves and all that extra fabric. At least the dress is (somewhat) affordable at £232.

Letizia has made a bunch of appearances in the past week. On February 21st, she was doing meetings at Zarzuela Palace, and she repeated this wonderful Hugo Boss dress. The colors on this feel very autumnal, but it works for a spring dress too, I guess.

And on the 25th, she was once again doing meetings and appearances at the palace, and she wore this Indi & Cold floral blouse. Indi & Cold is a Spanish label, and this is apparently the first time she’s worn a piece from the label. From what I’ve seen, Letizia does a pretty good job supporting Spanish labels, but she mixes it up with a lot of affordable pieces from European labels too. Also: I’d love to see Kate mix in some peasant blouses like this, she would look so cute in looser, casual stuff.