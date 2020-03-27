It’s so weird how Dan Wootton at The Sun got another exclusive on the Sussexes

Last night, People Magazine broke the news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had already moved to California. This move was in the cards for a while – “sources” had told People Magazine for two months that Harry and Meghan wanted to create a base in LA and stay there through the summer, but most of us thought that perhaps the coronavirus pandemic had changed their plans, and they were staying in Canada for the time being. Turns out, not so much – they managed to relocate to LA at some point (soon) after Commonwealth Day.
Anyway, after I read the People exclusive, I thought “it’s interesting that Dan Wootton did break the news, weird.” Turns out, People probably got the exclusive from the Sussexes because the Sussexes knew that Wootton would be going to press on his story soon. Think of the timeline – the Sussexes quietly move to LA and don’t inform the viper courtiers in London. Then Charles tests positive for the virus this week and he has to get in touch with Harry. Through phone conversations with his father, William puts together the fact that Harry and Meghan are not in Canada. Willileaks and Poor Jason Knauf then call up their favorite journo, Dan Wootton at the Sun. And behold, the Cambridge-approved version of the “Harry & meg moved to LA” story:
Prince Harry and Meghan have fled Canada amid the coronavirus pandemic and have moved permanently to California. They took a private flight to the Los Angeles area before the borders between Canada and the US were shut. The Sussexes will set up a new home close to Hollywood, where we are told they are currently living in lockdown with their ten-month-old baby Archie.
Last night a royal insider said: “Harry and Meghan have left Canada now for good. The borders were closing and flights were stopping. They had to get out. But this move was planned for some time. They realised Canada would not work out for various reasons and they want to be based in the Los Angeles area. They have a big support network there. It’s where their new team of Hollywood agents and PRs and business managers are based. Meghan has lots of friends there and, of course, her mum Doria.”
The bombshell move — dubbed Megxit 2 — has “stunned and horrified” members of the Royal Family. They believed that Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, would consider returning to Britain to help their relatives. A growing health crisis, has seen Prince Charles, 71, test positive for Covid-19 and The Queen, 93, and ailing Prince Philip, 98, put into self-isolation.
Royal courtiers believe the decision to move full-time to the US makes a mockery of the couple’s earlier pledge that they chose Canada because they wanted to live in a Commonwealth country. One said: “We are stunned and horrified. The country is going through a traumatic event at the moment. They have a beautiful cottage in Windsor where they could have based themselves. It’s just a stone’s throw away from where the Queen and Prince Philip are in self-isolation. Prince Charles and Prince Andrew are both out of action too for very different reasons. This was an opportunity for them to put country before their own interests. California isn’t going anywhere.”
If the Cambridges are going to cry to Dan Bloody Wootton about the Sussexes’ lack of support for the family, surely that means that William and Kate are making arrangements to travel to Windsor to personally check in on the Queen? And then, clearly, they should fly to Scotland to personally check in on Charles and Camilla too. Oh what’s that? Will and Kate are staying in Norfolk and isolating, which is what every single person should be doing right now, including Harry and Meg? As for the “they should have stayed in a Commonwealth country” argument – Liz of House Petty stripped them of their HRHs and military titles and told them to go away, they were unneeded and unwanted. The Windsors don’t get to turn around and dictate where they live. They all thought she was a gauche American and they wanted to send her back to America. Well, that’s what happened. They didn’t count on Harry joining her though.
Until there is a photo of William and Charles in the same room, they all need to shut the fuck up about Harry flying back right now. No one is supposed to be in close contact, especially with someone who tested positive.
Apart from this being another dig at the Sussexes, the timing is also hilarious.
The trailer for Meghan’s Elephant Without Borders documentary came out yesterday and I believe the Invictus song has also been released.
Best way to silence any good work they’re doing is to bury it in Wooton’s drivel.
Well done William & Kate, I’m going to thoroughly enjoy watching you both crash and burn.
Yep. My thoughts exactly about the coincidence of the reveal and of course the spin. I also was amused by the scrambling that is bring done by the DM in the face of their lies about having sources bring exposed. It is ridiculous that they keep pushing this narrative that Harry needs to drop everything and leave his family when it is the last thing that should be done or is needed. Unless something dramatic happens Harry and Meghan need to stay put.
Very nasty Windsor , keen cambridges and their pathetic fans wish Meghan and archie to usa and they dont count on harry. Plus many canadian cry for wasting their tax payer money on Sussex security . That’s why they moved to america where the bill will be played by Charles. Good for them. And for paps in LA is mainly beacuse the celeb called them. The paps wont magically show at their door. Anyone who believe paparazzi stalking celeb is laughable. Maybe be few and diana really stalked by press. But most celeb and thirty middleton call the press for their own pr. They will be more than fine. I love this version of fu to courtiers and cambridges and uk press.
Well it wouldn’t be the first time that the H&M moved to get the jump on Wooton before he published his stories. I think its kind of sad that someone in the Royal Family is leaking their private information like this. How toxic is that family!
They always complain about H&M and yet the British press still publish so many stories about them. If they really believed that H&M aren’t royal or important anymore, maybe stop giving them so much press time? Concentrate on W&K instead? I mean otherwise, it just looks like the British press and their sources are a bunch of racist pricks.
“How do you come up with your analysis?”
… racism and misogyny and jealousy. That’s how.
She did not strip them of their titles. They still have them. They just are not using them and that seems to be just fine with both sides. They are *still* both HRH.
That said, we all knew it wouldn’t be long before the stories started coming out with a…ahem…strong bias. All about how mean and bad and virulent Meghan is. It’s so predictable, innit? I’m glad they at least get to be isolating during this together and on their own terms.
“ Prince Charles and Prince Andrew are both out of action too for very different reasons. ”
Oh FFS.
Funny how Prince Andrew’s reasons is du to being a sexual abuser are never mentioned in these articles.
Wootton is such a bottom feeder.
“They have a big support network there. It’s where their new team of Hollywood agents and PRs and business managers are based. Meghan has lots of friends there and, of course, her mum Doria.”
That is a bish azz thing to say!
Oh yes, their business associates (make sure to mention “Hollywood agents and PRs”). Like that is the most important reason – and can’t be done from anywhere. Mentioning Doria last is so transparent. She’s Archie’s grandma, too. Why wouldn’t they want to be close by?
Give it up, Wootton. No one is buying what you’re pitching. Now, an update on what Rose (Who?) Hanbury has been up to lately would be a fascinating read.
Anyone who is trying to insinuate harry should be with his father, even though there is a travel ban, and everyone on the planet is self-isolation, is just being deliberately provocative. Dan wootton is like a budget Piers Morgan, he’s a desperate wannabe who stirs up hate, controversy and stupidity because that’s what gets clicks and generates income. People like Wootton, Piers Morgan and Katie Hopkins make a living by being controversial. Haters make more money that fans. It’s best to just ignore and don’t click. I catch up on the British media foolishness on CB instead.
Also I would love to see what happens between William and Dan when the leaks properly dry up.
I cant with these stories. They want Harry to come back to the UK to do….what, exactly? Hang out in Frogmore? He cant go see the queen so that’s a non-issue.
The part about being horrified that they moved to LA (and I guess we don’t know 100% that they did, or that its permanent) is laughable to me. Yes, how dare they move to Meghan’s hometown.
“The bombshell move — dubbed Megxit 2 — has “stunned and horrified” members of the Royal Family. They believed that Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, would consider returning to Britain to help their relatives.”
Oh good Lord. Disgusting drivel. First of all, nobody is dubbing it Megxit 2 except YOU, British Media. Second, this move wasn’t a bombshell because you were reporting it would happen for quite some time. Third, it did not stun or horrify members of the RF, as they hardly seem to care at all about H&M and those that do were probably prepared in advance. Fourth, I’m sure nobody in the family believed they’d consider returning to help their relatives. The relatives don’t need their help and there’s a thing called quarantine, you morons.
I swear, the BM wants Meg and Harry to return to the UK with Archie so the three of them will get the COVID and die. I swear they won’t be happy till the three of them are dead.
How weird that Dan Wooten keeps getting these exclusives. How weird indeed cough Kensington Palace mole cough.
Uhmm the person getting the exclusives has sources directly in William’s camp and all the spin is the same which is to make Harry look bad. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out who is behind it and other articles. The dots connect.