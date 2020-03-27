It’s so weird how Dan Wootton at The Sun got another exclusive on the Sussexes

Last night, People Magazine broke the news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had already moved to California. This move was in the cards for a while – “sources” had told People Magazine for two months that Harry and Meghan wanted to create a base in LA and stay there through the summer, but most of us thought that perhaps the coronavirus pandemic had changed their plans, and they were staying in Canada for the time being. Turns out, not so much – they managed to relocate to LA at some point (soon) after Commonwealth Day.

Anyway, after I read the People exclusive, I thought “it’s interesting that Dan Wootton did break the news, weird.” Turns out, People probably got the exclusive from the Sussexes because the Sussexes knew that Wootton would be going to press on his story soon. Think of the timeline – the Sussexes quietly move to LA and don’t inform the viper courtiers in London. Then Charles tests positive for the virus this week and he has to get in touch with Harry. Through phone conversations with his father, William puts together the fact that Harry and Meghan are not in Canada. Willileaks and Poor Jason Knauf then call up their favorite journo, Dan Wootton at the Sun. And behold, the Cambridge-approved version of the “Harry & meg moved to LA” story:

Prince Harry and Meghan have fled Canada amid the coronavirus pandemic and have moved permanently to California. They took a private flight to the Los Angeles area before the borders between Canada and the US were shut. The Sussexes will set up a new home close to Hollywood, where we are told they are currently living in lockdown with their ten-month-old baby Archie. Last night a royal insider said: “Harry and Meghan have left Canada now for good. The borders were closing and flights were stopping. They had to get out. But this move was planned for some time. They realised Canada would not work out for various reasons and they want to be based in the Los Angeles area. They have a big support network there. It’s where their new team of Hollywood agents and PRs and business managers are based. Meghan has lots of friends there and, of course, her mum Doria.” The bombshell move — dubbed Megxit 2 — has “stunned and horrified” members of the Royal Family. They believed that Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, would consider returning to Britain to help their relatives. A growing health crisis, has seen Prince Charles, 71, test positive for Covid-19 and The Queen, 93, and ailing Prince Philip, 98, put into self-isolation. Royal courtiers believe the decision to move full-time to the US makes a mockery of the couple’s earlier pledge that they chose Canada because they wanted to live in a Commonwealth country. One said: “We are stunned and horrified. The country is going through a traumatic event at the moment. They have a beautiful cottage in Windsor where they could have based themselves. It’s just a stone’s throw away from where the Queen and Prince Philip are in self-isolation. Prince Charles and Prince Andrew are both out of action too for very different reasons. This was an opportunity for them to put country before their own interests. California isn’t going anywhere.”

[From The Sun]

If the Cambridges are going to cry to Dan Bloody Wootton about the Sussexes’ lack of support for the family, surely that means that William and Kate are making arrangements to travel to Windsor to personally check in on the Queen? And then, clearly, they should fly to Scotland to personally check in on Charles and Camilla too. Oh what’s that? Will and Kate are staying in Norfolk and isolating, which is what every single person should be doing right now, including Harry and Meg? As for the “they should have stayed in a Commonwealth country” argument – Liz of House Petty stripped them of their HRHs and military titles and told them to go away, they were unneeded and unwanted. The Windsors don’t get to turn around and dictate where they live. They all thought she was a gauche American and they wanted to send her back to America. Well, that’s what happened. They didn’t count on Harry joining her though.