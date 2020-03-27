The Sussexes already moved to LA, they’re living in a ‘secluded compound’

Well! Every major news and gossip outlet has been running stories for two weeks about what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s life is like in Canada, where it was widely assumed that they were still staying in the same Vancouver Island mansion. As it turns out, they traveled to California before the state’s stay-at-home order and shutdown. They’re now in Los Angeles, riding out the pandemic:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have left Vancouver Island in Canada for the U.S., a source tells PEOPLE. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved from the home they were staying in on Vancouver Island and are now settled in the U.S., the source says. They are in Los Angeles — Meghan’s hometown. They have been living in a secluded compound and haven’t ventured out amid the coronavirus pandemic. A representative for the couple had no comment. Although the couple and their 10-month-old son Archie had been living in Canada since announcing they were stepping back from their royal roles in January, sources told PEOPLE that they had been making plans to spend time in L.A. Meghan, 38, has a big support system in L.A., including her mother Doria Ragland, who works as a social worker and yoga instructor, and several friends who visited the couple on Vancouver Island.

[From People]

A secluded compound? Why did I think of Brad Pitt immediately? I have no idea, other than the fact that he owns tons of property in LA, and I believe he has several properties in a gated community in Los Feliz. But honestly, tons of people have secluded compounds in LA. We don’t know where they’re staying and I’m glad.

Meanwhile, the news about the Sussexes’ move came too late for the Daily Mail. Before People Mag’s exclusive came out, the DM ran their own exclusive about how EVIL MEGHAN was making all of her many Vancouver Island mansion staffers wear gloves and masks and she told people to leave their shoes and coats outside. They basically made Meghan sound like she was taking “extreme” precautions. In Canada. How dare she! They also made it sound like “Meghan is making Charles’ diagnosis all about HER, because she’s a diva and a bad employer who makes people disinfect her precious avocados of death.” ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

And finally, we knew this was happening already, but don’t let that stop the wave of breathless reports about the Duchess of Sussex scoring her first “post-royal” job. Last year, Prince Harry spoke to then-Disney honcho Bob Iger at the premiere of The Lion King – they spoke about hiring Meghan to do some voice work. Disney hired her quickly and Meghan donated her paycheck to charity. The project? Meghan narrates DisneyNature’s Elephant, a documentary following “Shani and her son Jomo as they journey across the Kalahari Desert with their herd.” The documentary is available to stream on Disney+ on April 3. Here’s the trailer:

Animal documentaries are always a bit fraught for me because I’m always like “OH GOD something terrible is going to happen to this poor elephant/penguin/lion and then I’ll have watched this entire thing and everyone DIES!” Don’t get me wrong, I love PBS Nature and all of that, but when they follow one particular animal for so long, I just get too worried. But it’s Disney, so nothing bad happened, right? RIGHT?