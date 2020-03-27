The Sussexes already moved to LA, they’re living in a ‘secluded compound’

Well! Every major news and gossip outlet has been running stories for two weeks about what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s life is like in Canada, where it was widely assumed that they were still staying in the same Vancouver Island mansion. As it turns out, they traveled to California before the state’s stay-at-home order and shutdown. They’re now in Los Angeles, riding out the pandemic:
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have left Vancouver Island in Canada for the U.S., a source tells PEOPLE. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved from the home they were staying in on Vancouver Island and are now settled in the U.S., the source says. They are in Los Angeles — Meghan’s hometown. They have been living in a secluded compound and haven’t ventured out amid the coronavirus pandemic.
A representative for the couple had no comment. Although the couple and their 10-month-old son Archie had been living in Canada since announcing they were stepping back from their royal roles in January, sources told PEOPLE that they had been making plans to spend time in L.A. Meghan, 38, has a big support system in L.A., including her mother Doria Ragland, who works as a social worker and yoga instructor, and several friends who visited the couple on Vancouver Island.
A secluded compound? Why did I think of Brad Pitt immediately? I have no idea, other than the fact that he owns tons of property in LA, and I believe he has several properties in a gated community in Los Feliz. But honestly, tons of people have secluded compounds in LA. We don’t know where they’re staying and I’m glad.
Meanwhile, the news about the Sussexes’ move came too late for the Daily Mail. Before People Mag’s exclusive came out, the DM ran their own exclusive about how EVIL MEGHAN was making all of her many Vancouver Island mansion staffers wear gloves and masks and she told people to leave their shoes and coats outside. They basically made Meghan sound like she was taking “extreme” precautions. In Canada. How dare she! They also made it sound like “Meghan is making Charles’ diagnosis all about HER, because she’s a diva and a bad employer who makes people disinfect her precious avocados of death.” ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
And finally, we knew this was happening already, but don’t let that stop the wave of breathless reports about the Duchess of Sussex scoring her first “post-royal” job. Last year, Prince Harry spoke to then-Disney honcho Bob Iger at the premiere of The Lion King – they spoke about hiring Meghan to do some voice work. Disney hired her quickly and Meghan donated her paycheck to charity. The project? Meghan narrates DisneyNature’s Elephant, a documentary following “Shani and her son Jomo as they journey across the Kalahari Desert with their herd.” The documentary is available to stream on Disney+ on April 3. Here’s the trailer:
Animal documentaries are always a bit fraught for me because I’m always like “OH GOD something terrible is going to happen to this poor elephant/penguin/lion and then I’ll have watched this entire thing and everyone DIES!” Don’t get me wrong, I love PBS Nature and all of that, but when they follow one particular animal for so long, I just get too worried. But it’s Disney, so nothing bad happened, right? RIGHT?
“But it’s Disney, so nothing bad happened, right? RIGHT?”
Girl! Disney brought us Bambi, and Old Yeller, and literally drove lemmings off of a cliff for a documentary back in the day. I wouldn’t rely on them for making sure nothing bad happens hahaha.
Lmaoooo, at the DF being caught red handed with absolutely no access or sources to the Sussexes.
Fail.
It’s almost as if HM let the bs ride and let the DF have their fanfiction before quietly releasing the facts
The scrambling from the Fail should be epic today
It’s not “facts” though! There was no Sussex confirmation of a move and the People article is one of those “a source said” …pretty sure it’s all bullcrap. People has no inside information!! I wish we could all stop believing anything that’s reported anywhere other than the Sussexes’ own website (as they asked us to do).
I doubt they’re in LA. BM probably wishes they were so they can stalk them freely once the pandemic is over. I’m sure they’ll get some property there but I think their home base will be Canada. Either way, press told her to go home well, she did. Be careful what you ask for.
I don’t fully buy the LA thing, just because I feel like that would have been a really hard thing to hide. The paps were stalking them at the airports and such. But maybe they moved before coming back to the UK for the commonwealth events and Archie stayed with Doria? that would make sense to me. I can see them moving to LA in general, just not sure they’re already there, but they are pretty stealthy at times, lol.
I’m so excited for the documentary! people are so triggered over it too, lol.
Did you see on Twitter that Jason Knauf and Dan Wootton went to university at the same time in New Zealand? This may be the source of willieleaks instead of Christian Jones. Or maybe it’s both of them.
Yes!!! I thought that was extremely interesting!
And I’ll say the fact that DW did report this move makes me think its true, since its obvious he DOES have an inside source at KP.
Yes but KP no longer has any knowledge of what the Sussexes are doing. I fully believe it was the KP staff leaking to DW too but those days are over now that the Sussexes have left the family/country. Which is all to say IMO this People story is a bunch of malarkey.
I saw last night that they had moved. I don’t know why, but I was hoping they chose los feliz
I wonder if they are staying at the house Oprah recently bought in LA.
Malibu, for sure
DailyMail has been writing fiction for weeks about these two in Canada…I also like how People broke the news slightly before Dan Wootton. I guess Kensington Palace found out some time yesterday, but Meghan & Harry are now onto the games better.
@ S808 I was thinking about it and I think you are right. You wouldnt move to a city when you could live on an island when covid is rampant. The States numbers are very high now. And also LA is paparazzi capitol and they left England to get away from paparazzi. Also there is some wierd narrative going around that Meghan said she wouldnt move there while Trump is president. And most importantly it is essential to stay home right now and has been for weeks. They wouldnt risk the immense ammount of people it would take to ochestrate a move right now. People are saying thry had to go coz the owner of the place they were staying needed it ….. no one is going to kick someone out amid this crisis and make them cross a border. So I say fake news!
But if it is true it makes Charles going to Scotland look like peanuts ! Or maybe all the royals dont think the rulles apply to them.
Meghan is an American, why would her going home look like peanuts.
The house was fully furnished, so no furniture to move.
They were renting someone’s house, maybe they had originally asked to rent it for six weeks then extended the time, the home owner was gracious enough to let them stay longer.
Bob Igor said he knew Harry before but not Meghan, and Harry told him Meghan was tracking a movie, “Harry didn’t asked him for any voice over work for Meghan.”
The guy that shot this, met Meghan/Harry in Botswana in 2016, he said he asked her to do the voice over work, which was recorded in the Fall Of 2019, so stories about this being her first job since leaving the Windsor’s backstabbing Family is not true.
Her fee was donated to an elephant charity, so many stories are deliberately leaving that part off.
The part about Disney is slightly wrong. Harry wasn’t pitching Bob Iger. He was actually telling Iger that Meghan was going to be doing voice over work for Disney. Meghan was asked to do the voice over before that by the filmmakers because it is produced by elephants without borders. The same charity Harry spent his summers with relocating Elephants with and that Meghan joined him with in 2016 and 2017. This is typical Meghan of bottom up, rather than going to Disney asking for a voice over job.
Not sure I buy the LA thing. Would be nice if it was a red herring so they could stay in Canada undetected. But it makes sense with a young child that Meg would wanna be close to her mom.
I also wonder if this move means they’re getting ready to base/locate their foundation in LA? LA would be a great place for Sussex Global HQ.
Welcome to America, Harry! Enjoy the L.A. sunshine! And, of course, their announcement was timed to take away from the Cambridge’s video of their kids clapping. Will must be incandescent again.
I can’t wait to listen to Meghan voice the narrative for the elephant film. Her tone of voice is beautiful and soothing to my ears. Although it’s fair to be wary of Disney and animal stories …. virtually every animal hero/heroine loses their mother/father as part of their journey of self-discovery. I wish they didn’t do that as nothing makes me cry more than a sad, unnecessary animal death the Disney way.