“Rihanna sang five words in a PartyNextDoor song & people are celebrating” links

“New Rihanna Music” is just one song, by PartyNextDoor, with Rihanna singing five words over and over. Still, the Army will take it. [Just Jared]
Today is the 50th anniversary of Mariah Carey’s birth. Maybe. [LaineyGossip]
Toilet-licker catches the coronavirus. I would imagine he caught several more viruses & diseases too. [Dlisted]
I don’t think Shania Twain’s fashion is *that* bad, honestly. [Go Fug Yourself]
I’ll say it: all of the couples are boring on Outlander? [Pajiba]
Arnold Schwarzenegger wants to be in charge. [Jezebel]
P*rnhub is giving free access to their premium content, just FYI. [The Blemish]
Holy yikes on this Salt Lake City crime. [Towleroad]
Mama June’s older daughters got plastic surgery. [Starcasm]
Mindy Kaling wants to bring back the pajama trend. [RCFA]
Here’s the PartyNextDoor song, the lyrics are NSFW.
Rihanna going back to Fenty after singing 5 words pic.twitter.com/3W1r4CTmkA
— Coach (@EdgarMuturi) March 27, 2020
Commenting Guidelines
Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.
By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy
Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.
You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!
Leave a comment