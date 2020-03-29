Blake Shelton’s Quarantine Mullet of Hope is being styled by Gwen Stefani

I’ll say it: true love is quarantining with your boyfriend at his Oklahoma ranch rather than your LA mansion. A few weeks ago, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton basically had to cancel or postpone all of their events, concerts, tours, appearances, what have you. I imagine as soon as they did that, they flew to Oklahoma. For what it’s worth, Gwen has always spent a lot of time in Oklahoma – we’ve heard stories about how she really likes it there, and the locals like her too, and Blake has basically turned his huge ranch and extensive property into a playground for Gwen’s sons. So… yeah, makes sense that they’re isolating there, together, with the kids, I would imagine.

And even though they have tons of stuff to play with, Blake and Gwen are still getting bored. More than a week ago, Blake announced that he would grow out a quarantine mullet:

I’m 100% down with all of these quarantine beards, quarantine haircuts, quarantine ponytails, etc. Perhaps a Quarantine Mullet of Hope is what we need now. But Gwen is taking the Mullet of Hope to the next level:

And I honestly love this shot – Gwen looks like such a rock-n-roll hillbilly. Kid Rock is shook. And of course Gwen accessories her camo pants with a glittery sparkle belt!! OMG.

Uncomfortable quarantine opinion: I really like this song now???

  1. LaUnicaAngelina says:
    March 29, 2020 at 10:08 am

    Damn you Gwen for pulling the look off! I hate camo clothes but now… *googles camo t-shirts*

    Reply

