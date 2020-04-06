Queen Elizabeth’s speech: ‘Britons of this generation were as strong as any’

Two major things happened in British politics yesterday, one right after the other. Chronologically, the Queen gave her big televised (pre-recorded) speech about the coronavirus lockdown. Immediately afterwards, the papers announced that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had been admitted to the hospital for Covid-19. BoJo tested positive for the virus 10 days ago, and he had been self-isolating at home. Sources now say that government ministers and various staffers had been downplaying Johnson’s symptoms publicly to avoid alarming the public. He was there overnight. If he needs to stay longer or if his symptoms persist or get worse, foreign secretary Dominic Raab will “take charge.”
As for the Queen’s speech, we’ve been hearing for a few weeks that she would give a speech about the coronavirus at some point, but I feel like the palace (and perhaps 10 Downing Street, who advised her) waited way too long for it? Much like they waited too long to move the Queen to Windsor Castle – she was still doing events at Buckingham Palace and shaking hands on March 18th! Anyway, she said all the right things and struck the right tone:
It was fine. I didn’t really understand why British peeps were, like, weeping with gratitude and falling all over themselves to declare it the Queen’s most moving speech. I realize I have no room to speak as an American – Trump’s corona briefings are an exercise in buffoonery and lies. But it does feel like the Queen is being applauded for merely showing up and striking the right tone. This was maybe my favorite line:
“I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge. And those who come after us will say that the Britons of this generation were as strong as any. That the attributes of self-discipline, of quiet good-humoured resolve and of fellow-feeling still characterise this country.”
This is the characterization that British people tell themselves about themselves, much like Americans tell themselves that we are a friendly, generous, warm, and neighborly country. British people tell themselves that their national characteristics are self-discipline, quiet dignity, a good sense of history and good humor. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if the Queen’s poll numbers go up.
I mean showing up and striking the right tone is kind of the BRF’s thing, isn’t it? I think some of it is that there are still people alive who lived through WW2 (including the queen who did serve), and this gave a reminder of how bad things can get. But people want hope, and hearing someone give them that (even if it didn’t help everyone), it’s going to be at least a bit helpful.
Social media beat her to every single word she had to say. By the time she delivered her message, we’d heard all of this ad nauseam. Don’t go Donald Trump and give some garbage word salad, but there’s gotta be more to offer than this?
I guess the question is – was any of the social media stuff genuine or different? If anything, a lot of the things I’ve seen are just taken from other peoples’ quotes. The only thing I’ve found specifically ‘more’ are a few posts I’ve seen from doctors.
At the end of the day, most of the social media posts main purpose is to go viral. It’s very little to do with good will, and much more to do with getting their 15 minutes. Of course some are more genuine than others, but still – I don’t give a ton of credit to the majority of the social media posts because it’s just a lot of stuff ripped off and coasting off of other peoples’ words.
But not everyone is on social media (my Grandma still can’t open her email no matter how many times she’s been talked through it).
There are lot of old people who are alone right now and scared, most of them in the UK are royalists and it will have been comforting for the Queen to remind them that they’ve come through bad times before.
I think it’s actually the job and she does do that part of it well
It was definitely a nod to her presence during WW2. I don’t know how it is in the UK, but here in the US, the war comparison is very big. The surgeon general compared this coming week to Pearl Harbor. The doctors and nurses are being called warriors. The BRF stepped up big during Ww2, and QE2’s speech reminded its citizens, especially those old enough to lived through it, that the country and its citizens are resilient. I thought it was a good speech.
I live in England (though I’m Canadian) and I find her speeches entirely underwhelming. My boyfriend explains to me that the motive is to keep calm and maintain that stiff upper lip, and that’s great, but these speeches are basically generic and she’s just reading off a script. I don’t find it moving at all and I don’t see why this speech would make people feel more supported. She did hit the right marks here, but again, we’re seeing multiple iterations of these same words on social media by the boat load. Why not do something tangible? Take those billions and help your suffering nation. Lay off on reaping tax payer funded royal privileges. But don’t just tell us we will get through this – of course we will, there’s literally no other choice.
I loved her speech. No snark, no celebitchiness from me.
It was a true and great Queen’s Speech.
Same, which is surprising because while I admire her service to her country, I don’t especially like her. I thought it was a great speech, and since I hail from the land of Trump, I’d love to hear anything half as calm and encouraging. I also loved the quote in the excerpt above, and loved the callback to her very first speech. I still think she’s an uncaring and out of touch mother/grandmother, but she did her role well here. I also can’t begrudge her timing…to even give this speech at all is unusual.
High time she made some sort of statement.
I thought it was fine. It was basically what I expected her to say and it was the kind of speech she should have done a week or two ago. I don’t understand why people are convinced this speech marked her as the greatest British monarch of all time or whatever, but it was fine.
All talk and no action.
This speech was very meh to me, but my Grandma (who is of the Queen’s generation and is scared, alone and having mild symptoms right now) loved it and found it comforting.
I’ve said it time and again but the UK is a diverse country for some people this will mean nothing and for others it will mean a lot.
They were always going to wheel her out when the public needed a good head-mistressing. The speech was ok and she looked reassuringly well, but I don’t think it has that much impact nowadays. I found the pictures of the Nightingale hospitals far more powerful than her pleading for people to stay inside.
As usual slow to catch up and ho-hum, the Queen. Just reminds me the monarchy seems useless and expensive. jmo
I only hope and pray William and Kate don’t go on TV for a speech.
job well done to the Queen& her speech writers. The plebs were lapping it up& think fact that Boris Johnson remains ill& is now in hospital means that it resonated for Brits apparently feeling an absence of leadership- saw many republicans on SM saying this is why it’s good to have a monarchy.
The Queen, and the BRF for all their faults have been a consistent feature and pillar for British life. They impact our daily life (our currency, stamps, laws) weather we know it or not. I don’t understand the criticism about timing. It is well documented that the govt anticipated that things would get worst and so there was no point in the queen speaking a few weeks ago. If it comforted one person, isn’t that enough?
That’s quite a few million to comfort one person… just sayin.
Why do the royal ‘family’ never donate, never open the grounds of one of their lavish homes to use as a hospital? Why are Edward/Sophie/she of the 5 question survey/ and he of the clenched jaw and wandering willy not doing volunteer work like for instance mow’s or similar?
Service to the people? Nope. They are All holed up on their vast estates. All smoke and mirrors. Absolute con job.
im not a royalist by any means though i am from a CW country.
it’s not so much what she said that mattered, but her presence which reminded the Brits that they have been through difficult times before and that they will emerge from this.
This is probably the only time, that i’ve understood the “continuity” angle of the monarchy. She is an actual living breathing reminder that “this too shall pass”.
it was great speech especially the “we will meet again” which was a WW2 song
I found the speech fairly meh and, as others have said above, just included all the standard, expected lines. That is, except for the “we will meet again” line. That was an excellent throwback to the sense of getting through the war and emerging out the other side together, much like the theme of the song it references. Good job, speechwriter.
Given that the sh!t is about to hit the fan, esp as BoJo has been hospitalised, she should have given this sooner but then again no one really thought that parts of the populace would continue to be stupid and ignore gov advice to stay indoors. We haven’t reached our apex yet and I’ve read reports that its predicted to hit the UK this week – its predicted that the number of deaths will continue to rise with the number of infections go down but how are they going to accurately measure that if there is still no wide spread testing.
I’m a Brit here in the UK and I’m in the ‘this is her job’ camp. She did her job, that’s it. Where doing her job helped people feel better, however momentarily, I’m pleased. Personally I continued to be pro-queen for a long time after other members of the royal family started working hard to undermine its value to the country (looking at you Cambridges) but her behaviour more recently has horrified me and I don’t need anything for her anymore.
*from
Spot on. I would add to the American list that they are the freest nation on earth, the only country where you can make your dreams come true, or really anything that touches on American exceptionalism rhetoric, which even Obama spouted.
Canada’s continues to be: we’re not racist.
One of the things that I love about Americans is how the celebrate success and those who work hard to achieve it. We Brits tend to tear successful people down and I hate that about us as a people.
There is a huge difference……..in the US, success is celebrated, admired, protected and sometimes even revered, envied but not always in a negative way. There is no other country in the world, have people be able to create as much wealth as they have in the US; yes it can be uncontrolled but it is encouraged. We also have a lot of poverty and a great unequal system but great success here is admired!!!
What I have seen with Meghan is how success is ‘celebrated’ in the UK; it is negatively envied, smeared, looked down upon. It is just not Meghan by the way, same problem with artists, soccer players, etc……. or is it just related to the success of POC?
We have our faults in the US, after all, I still believe orange man was elected because of racism, but we talk about it. We have racist nuts, we have idiots (plenty of those), etc…. In the UK, being called a racist is actually worse than being racists……. amazing really!!!!
We have plenty of faults in the US, most of which have been swept under a carpet. I really don’t think it’s possible these days to accumulate wealth if you don’t have some degree of privilege. Go back 50 years and it was all possible. If you look into the background of many Americans— mine included— you would see people living in comfort whose grandparents and great-grandparents were dirt poor. There were many immigrant successs stories in the 20th century. Most immigrants were poor and uneducated but determined that their children would have a better life and they absolutely did.
I agree with the ‘freest nation on earth, place where dreams come true’ narrative. I don’t think I’ve ever heard that we are friendly, warm and generous. I think Mediterranean people when I think warm and generous. I lived in Spain for a few years in the 1980s, and some other stereotypes mentioned by Spanish friends were that Americans were carefree and wealthy. I do think the UK has a rep for being steadfast. Ages ago in a history class we had a person who lived through the Blitz speak to us. It left quite an impression on a teenage me.
@Godwina love, love, love your comment. Fe
Ok fine. Now go eff off back to your palaces and racist courtiers, queenie.
I’ve stopped watching the US briefings because they make me so angry. If we had a leader that just said the right words in a calm and steady tone, at this point is probably cry too
This, x 100!
Shut up you old biddy. Justice for Meghan!
The fact that it was only her 4th exceptional speech in her entire reign was very telling about how useless this organization seems to be (in my opinion). And it was really boring.
To certain people I imagine this was very comforting. It’s a nice speech. But boy does it make me realize the royal family is really is trouble going forward. Who else could have delivered this speech? Charles? He could do a passable job, but he doesn’t have quite the same comfort-factor for people. Never has. William? Too cold. Kate? HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
I’m 100% anti-monarchy but I really must admit, the Queen is likely irreplaceable.
Charles is better at giving speeches than both his mother and Willileaks. I quite like the speech he gave opening the COVID-19 specialist hospital – he’s the only one that gives a bit of human aspect to his speeches.
This is why come next year the BRF will be BEGGING the Sussex’s to come back – the question is will Chuck reign in Cain and Unable in order to allow that to happen?!?
If ole Queenie gave a rat’s ass about “her people” she could: donate some of her millions, set up temporary hospitals in her many empty palaces, forfeit rent for a few months for her tenants.. etc etc. But, no..empty speech and platitudes..
I’m completely fascinated by this entire institution. The speech was 100% what we all knew was coming from her (I’m German and even I can anticipate her moves by now) and as such, it was fine. What I find really interesting is that by now, Liz, Chuck, and Will have all … said words. I don’t know if you can call an IG post a speech. The ONLY one who sounds remotely human and empathetic and who I believe means what he says, is Charles. He might not. But then that’s good acting. Kinda makes me sad he won’t get that many decades as King. Because William will be awful and disappointing. Stoic and bland is okay for someone Liz’ age. Not for him.
And now I’m wondering how we, Germans, view ourselves. I don’t think we have a clear image of ourselves as a people or nation. Possibly … a little dry but dependable? I think that’s what we think others see us as.
I’m not interested in her speech; just want to know what pictures she had on her desk, seeing as the palace knows how to pass hidden messages with those. So, which people made the cut this time?
No pictures, just a plant.
Interesting. She doesn’t have family photos at Windsor or someone’s cutting the Cambs down to size or the palace didn’t want to distract from her message? Hmmm…
American here, I was underwhelmed. An obviously scripted speech prepared by someone else… could have been meaningful, but her delivery was so wooden, no warmth or emotion to her voice or expression.
Meh. She did fine, but she’s not someone I would ever look to for inspiration or moral guidance.
True.