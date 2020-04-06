Is it a prejudicial, ‘woman-hating slur’ to call a white woman ‘Karen’?

When Beyonce sang about Becky With The Good Hair on her Lemonade album, she set off a firestorm within certain groups of women – Beckys, if you will – about whether it’s some kind of slur to call someone Becky. Beyonce wasn’t the first person to call someone Becky as a pejorative and she wasn’t the last. Over the past, I don’t know, five or six years, Becky has become a catch-all name for someone basic AF. All the while, “Karen” has risen up as another catch-all name for a white woman who weaponizes her white privilege and then cries crocodile tears when she’s called out. Those white women who call the cops on black kids playing, or black people having a picnic in the park, or black people entering a building? Those women are all Karens. But maybe Karen is the true victim here??
Does anyone else think the ‘Karen’ slur is woman hating and based on class prejudice?
— Julie Bindel (@bindelj) April 5, 2020
This tweet went viral yesterday because… it’s like Peak Karen to complain that being called Karen is a prejudicial slur. It’s doing the most to convince people that you too are being “oppressed,” oppressed by people on the internet calling you Karen, oppressed by the same groups of people whom you oppress daily. Plus, I think this just went viral because we’re all at home and desperate to fight and/or dunk on internet Karens. So it was with the Beckys several years ago – I remember there were women (Beckys and a handful of Karens) absolutely convinced that calling someone “Becky” was racist, racist against white women. This Karen nonsense shall pass, I hope.
Claiming that “Karen” is a slur is a very Karen thing to do
— 🍒Hater @ S T R E S S E D (@SA1NTCAKE) April 5, 2020
If I wrote a book on how white women weaponise their femininity in addition to their class and racial privilege in order to victimise themselves and cry misogyny when faced with any small amount of critique titled The Karen Slur would you read it? It’s lockdown I have time. https://t.co/AWlE1NHNXg
— Scorp:igbo 🌒 (@VanessaIfeoma) April 5, 2020
Of course Karen thinks Karen is a slur.
That is what makes her Karen.
It is like a self fulfilling prophecy.
— @mitchellscomet (@mitchellscomet) April 5, 2020
PS… The photos are of famous Karens. Like, real Karens. Karen Gillan, Karen Elson and Karen Allen.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
This has to be trolling, right?
My sister Karen loves the Karen memes.
However, the Becky and Karen thing raises a question for me, why are there no similar pejorative uses of men’s names?
Chad? If that doesn’t fit, this seems like a project.
The Karen memes are funny because they’re true. As white women, we need to be much much louder when these Karens give us a bad name by being awful. And learn how to take some criticism as well. It’s a process and we need to speed it up. I used to just let other white women spew their venomous bullshit because I didn’t want to be viewed as aggressive and combative, especially when men were around. I’m 36 now, I stopped caring years ago. But I could’ve done much better when I was younger.
+1.
I’m not American so I could be wrong but I think calling someone a Chad works the same way doesn’t it?
Yeah the meme doesn’t phase me in the least, even though I’m not a fan of it because all three Karens I know are awesome…and one is a Woman of Colour…awkward 😬. I get it though.
But it is interesting that there doesn’t seem to be a male equivalent. A bit like “bitch”.
Chad and Brett
This is a great point, actually. I wish I’d come up with it myself!
“Told me how to do my job that I’ve been doing for longer than him? Such a Chad.”
Try living with Tom, Dick or Harry… KAREN.
Yeah…wrong take lady. True Karen thing to do indeed.
My sister (who I havent spoke to in over three years) IS called Karen and is the ultimate Karen.
She organises family get togethers 12 months in advance and makes spreadsheets about who has to bring what, makes snide, obtuse remarks about people on social media so she can never actually be caught out (but everyone knows who she’s talking about) and is bossy, self-centred and self-righteous AF.
So yeah…there are actually real Karens out there organising the world one Excel spreadsheet at a time.
Ok that’s honestly interesting however I don’t see the connection with the description in the post about white privilege.
Furthermore, I thought Karen was something else entirely, someone who asks for the manager a lot. There is a subreddit on Karen I believe
@Imtired say what?
My understanding of a Karen is the are generally middle-aged, privileged white women who are lower middle class, entitled AF, slightly ignorant and very very demanding.
Sooooo where’s the confusion?
As I understood it, Karen is a “Let me speak to the manager.” My daughter works at Subway while she’s in college and she says affluent suburban Karens are the worst, questioning every charge/bread/condiment/meat and bullying young workers. They often bring in a bunch of kids and hold up the line while their kids take forever to pick their sandwich.
Class Prejudice is a good thing. That is all.
The funny thing is that a lot of the ones who try to turn Karens being called out into misogyny/reverse racism/ageism, are quick to whine about ‘PC culture’ and desperate to keep women outside their demographics from criticizing slurs with actual violence and oppression behind them. To them, oppression is being expected to give those up. They are the queens of demonizing those less privileged than themselves for not laughing or smiling along to abusive behavior. Zero sympathy them.
White feminism.
Lol, I am not surprised at all that this woman loves the Queen. Of course she does. Karens think people should be as deferential to them as people would be to the Queen.
Ha Karen.
This might be the first time I’ve read “weaponizes their femininity”, but that is definitely the case at times.
I don’t feel bad calling people a Karen. Though from what I’ve seen Karen is much more of the “I want to speak to your manager” or “my ex wife Karen took everything – I haven’t seen the kids in years!” kind of vibe. The obnoxious “I know everything” type. The minivan majority. The middle aged woman who’s probably popping pills and mixing it with wine while complaining about how awful pot is.
I do feel sort of bad for people who are genuinely named some of these things – that WOULD suck. And I’m sure there are plenty of absolutely lovely Karen’s out there. But it’s for the most part, just a case of picking a name that’s very common among middle aged white ladies, and it was Karen this time, just like it was Becky before.
But let’s not pretend that calling someone a Karen is any worse than all the folks who make a habit of ripping on millennials or whatever. It’s not a word that has any historical context of suffering – people need to get over themselves.
Just this: tell me where all the Karen equivalent memes are for men. I’ve never thought of the Karen thing as the least bit prejudicial towards white women–that’s ridiculous–but this whole grouping of women into certain types by a name I actually find quite misogynistic. (And women can be misogynistic towards other women.) I’ve laughed at some Karen memes too. But I’d like to see vast swaths of men grouped by haircut or “can I speak to the manager behaviour”–until I see Mike or Matt weaponized that way (even humorously), the Karen memes will bug me as much as they sometimes make me laugh.
Complaining about being called “Karen” is peak white feminism, Karen.
LOL. I am sure there’s plenty of women out there whose actual name is Karen who do understand that it’s not actually aimed at them. You know, except for the ones who are total Karens (which is not the same as having that name)
AKA Such a Taylor thing to do
What @mitchellscomet said.