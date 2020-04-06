Is it a prejudicial, ‘woman-hating slur’ to call a white woman ‘Karen’?

Nordstrom Flagship Opening Party

When Beyonce sang about Becky With The Good Hair on her Lemonade album, she set off a firestorm within certain groups of women – Beckys, if you will – about whether it’s some kind of slur to call someone Becky. Beyonce wasn’t the first person to call someone Becky as a pejorative and she wasn’t the last. Over the past, I don’t know, five or six years, Becky has become a catch-all name for someone basic AF. All the while, “Karen” has risen up as another catch-all name for a white woman who weaponizes her white privilege and then cries crocodile tears when she’s called out. Those white women who call the cops on black kids playing, or black people having a picnic in the park, or black people entering a building? Those women are all Karens. But maybe Karen is the true victim here??

This tweet went viral yesterday because… it’s like Peak Karen to complain that being called Karen is a prejudicial slur. It’s doing the most to convince people that you too are being “oppressed,” oppressed by people on the internet calling you Karen, oppressed by the same groups of people whom you oppress daily. Plus, I think this just went viral because we’re all at home and desperate to fight and/or dunk on internet Karens. So it was with the Beckys several years ago – I remember there were women (Beckys and a handful of Karens) absolutely convinced that calling someone “Becky” was racist, racist against white women. This Karen nonsense shall pass, I hope.

PS… The photos are of famous Karens. Like, real Karens. Karen Gillan, Karen Elson and Karen Allen.

World Premiere Of 20th Century Studios' 'The Call Of The Wild'

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

24 Responses to “Is it a prejudicial, ‘woman-hating slur’ to call a white woman ‘Karen’?”

  1. Nicole r says:
    April 6, 2020 at 8:22 am

    This has to be trolling, right?

    Reply
  2. Lightpurple says:
    April 6, 2020 at 8:23 am

    My sister Karen loves the Karen memes.

    However, the Becky and Karen thing raises a question for me, why are there no similar pejorative uses of men’s names?

    Reply
    • emmy says:
      April 6, 2020 at 8:33 am

      Chad? If that doesn’t fit, this seems like a project. :-)

      The Karen memes are funny because they’re true. As white women, we need to be much much louder when these Karens give us a bad name by being awful. And learn how to take some criticism as well. It’s a process and we need to speed it up. I used to just let other white women spew their venomous bullshit because I didn’t want to be viewed as aggressive and combative, especially when men were around. I’m 36 now, I stopped caring years ago. But I could’ve done much better when I was younger.

      Reply
    • Jade says:
      April 6, 2020 at 8:37 am

      I’m not American so I could be wrong but I think calling someone a Chad works the same way doesn’t it?

      Reply
    • Mia4s says:
      April 6, 2020 at 8:38 am

      Yeah the meme doesn’t phase me in the least, even though I’m not a fan of it because all three Karens I know are awesome…and one is a Woman of Colour…awkward 😬. I get it though.

      But it is interesting that there doesn’t seem to be a male equivalent. A bit like “bitch”.

      Reply
    • Kaiser says:
      April 6, 2020 at 8:39 am

      Chad and Brett

      Reply
    • Ash says:
      April 6, 2020 at 8:40 am

      This is a great point, actually. I wish I’d come up with it myself!

      “Told me how to do my job that I’ve been doing for longer than him? Such a Chad.”

      Reply
  3. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    April 6, 2020 at 8:24 am

    Try living with Tom, Dick or Harry… KAREN.

    Reply
  4. Mel says:
    April 6, 2020 at 8:32 am

    Yeah…wrong take lady. True Karen thing to do indeed.

    Reply
  5. Watercress says:
    April 6, 2020 at 8:32 am

    My sister (who I havent spoke to in over three years) IS called Karen and is the ultimate Karen.

    She organises family get togethers 12 months in advance and makes spreadsheets about who has to bring what, makes snide, obtuse remarks about people on social media so she can never actually be caught out (but everyone knows who she’s talking about) and is bossy, self-centred and self-righteous AF.

    So yeah…there are actually real Karens out there organising the world one Excel spreadsheet at a time.

    Reply
    • Imtired says:
      April 6, 2020 at 8:41 am

      Ok that’s honestly interesting however I don’t see the connection with the description in the post about white privilege.
      Furthermore, I thought Karen was something else entirely, someone who asks for the manager a lot. There is a subreddit on Karen I believe

      Reply
      • Watercress says:
        April 6, 2020 at 8:45 am

        @Imtired say what?

        My understanding of a Karen is the are generally middle-aged, privileged white women who are lower middle class, entitled AF, slightly ignorant and very very demanding.

        Sooooo where’s the confusion?

  6. minx says:
    April 6, 2020 at 8:34 am

    As I understood it, Karen is a “Let me speak to the manager.” My daughter works at Subway while she’s in college and she says affluent suburban Karens are the worst, questioning every charge/bread/condiment/meat and bullying young workers. They often bring in a bunch of kids and hold up the line while their kids take forever to pick their sandwich.

    Reply
  7. Erin says:
    April 6, 2020 at 8:35 am

    Class Prejudice is a good thing. That is all.

    Reply
  8. Otaku fairy says:
    April 6, 2020 at 8:36 am

    The funny thing is that a lot of the ones who try to turn Karens being called out into misogyny/reverse racism/ageism, are quick to whine about ‘PC culture’ and desperate to keep women outside their demographics from criticizing slurs with actual violence and oppression behind them. To them, oppression is being expected to give those up. They are the queens of demonizing those less privileged than themselves for not laughing or smiling along to abusive behavior. Zero sympathy them.

    Reply
  9. Silas says:
    April 6, 2020 at 8:36 am

    White feminism.

    Lol, I am not surprised at all that this woman loves the Queen. Of course she does. Karens think people should be as deferential to them as people would be to the Queen.

    Reply
  10. Ali says:
    April 6, 2020 at 8:36 am

    Ha Karen.

    Reply
  11. Erinn says:
    April 6, 2020 at 8:37 am

    This might be the first time I’ve read “weaponizes their femininity”, but that is definitely the case at times.

    I don’t feel bad calling people a Karen. Though from what I’ve seen Karen is much more of the “I want to speak to your manager” or “my ex wife Karen took everything – I haven’t seen the kids in years!” kind of vibe. The obnoxious “I know everything” type. The minivan majority. The middle aged woman who’s probably popping pills and mixing it with wine while complaining about how awful pot is.

    I do feel sort of bad for people who are genuinely named some of these things – that WOULD suck. And I’m sure there are plenty of absolutely lovely Karen’s out there. But it’s for the most part, just a case of picking a name that’s very common among middle aged white ladies, and it was Karen this time, just like it was Becky before.

    But let’s not pretend that calling someone a Karen is any worse than all the folks who make a habit of ripping on millennials or whatever. It’s not a word that has any historical context of suffering – people need to get over themselves.

    Reply
  12. Summergirl says:
    April 6, 2020 at 8:39 am

    Just this: tell me where all the Karen equivalent memes are for men. I’ve never thought of the Karen thing as the least bit prejudicial towards white women–that’s ridiculous–but this whole grouping of women into certain types by a name I actually find quite misogynistic. (And women can be misogynistic towards other women.) I’ve laughed at some Karen memes too. But I’d like to see vast swaths of men grouped by haircut or “can I speak to the manager behaviour”–until I see Mike or Matt weaponized that way (even humorously), the Karen memes will bug me as much as they sometimes make me laugh.

    Reply
  13. Sarah says:
    April 6, 2020 at 8:39 am

    Complaining about being called “Karen” is peak white feminism, Karen.

    Reply
  14. Lucy says:
    April 6, 2020 at 8:42 am

    LOL. I am sure there’s plenty of women out there whose actual name is Karen who do understand that it’s not actually aimed at them. You know, except for the ones who are total Karens (which is not the same as having that name) ;)

    Reply
  15. trace_smiles says:
    April 6, 2020 at 8:42 am

    AKA Such a Taylor thing to do

    Reply
  16. NotSoSocialButterfly says:
    April 6, 2020 at 8:45 am

    What @mitchellscomet said.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment