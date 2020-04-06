The royal family worries that the Sussexes rushed into ‘the shark-tank of Hollywood’

I feel so happy knowing that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in America right now. While the British press and royal family can still do a lot to “hurt” Meghan and Harry, they are much better here in America right now. And we still feel protective of their little family. Meanwhile, the British papers are still trying to poke at them from thousands of miles away. According to the Daily Mail’s sources, Harry and Meghan are staying in Malibu:
This week, this narrow, 21-mile sliver of paradise, threaded between the Santa Monica Mountains and the Pacific Ocean, is thrumming with intrigue over the rumour (well-founded, according to the Daily Mail’s sources) that Meghan and Harry are house-hunting there. From Simon Cowell to Sting, Jennifer Aniston to Julia Roberts, Bob Dylan to Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Malibu is so cluttered with movie legends, rock idols and tycoons that, ordinarily, the advent of one more celebrity couple wouldn’t raise a plucked eyebrow.
Yet such is the hoopla around the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s sudden flit from Canada to California — and the unseemly eagerness of estate agents to hook them as clients at a time when the property market is at a standstill — that everyone is talking about their arrival. Since the beaches are now cordoned by yellow police tape, and the restaurants and bars closed, the coronavirus lockdown has given the couple the privacy they claim to crave.
They have not yet been spotted, but word has it that the couple have hunkered down with ten-month-old Archie in one of several Malibu properties owned by the mega-rich oil mogul John B. Hess. Last autumn, in a ceremony described by one guest as ‘the finest spectacle Rome has seen’, Mr Hess’s son, Michael, 33, was married to one of Meghan’s closest friends, fashion designer Misha Nonoo, so this would make sense.
*shrug* It would not surprise me at all if they were staying in a friend of a friend’s Malibu home for the time being. There’s a reason Meghan is so good at networking – that contact list comes in handy in times of crisis. This made me laugh – the “lockdown has given the couple the privacy they claim to crave.” Like, how dare they “claim” to want privacy? How dare they… go completely silent? Speaking of, this story also made me lmao: apparently, the royal family is super-concerned that “the shark-tank of Hollywood” will be too much for the Sussexes. As opposed to the den of vipers within the royal family?
Prince Harry and Meghan have been urged to wait six months before announcing new projects amid Palace fears they have rushed into the “shark tank of Hollywood”. Sources have revealed Harry is “desperate to stop moving around” while Meghan is “pursuing many different avenues” with “increasing intensity”.
A Palace source said: “Everyone around them, both in the family and anyone who worked for them, is of the view they would do well to take some time out, perhaps six months will do them well right now. They haven’t listened to anyone but themselves and we are where we are. Hollywood is a shark tank and if they are not careful it could all end in tears. There’s no protection for them apart from those who are out to make money from them. They have entered a very different world – one Meghan was on the periphery of in her previous life and that Harry has never once been involved in.”
Just… imagine the Windsors really feeling this way? The Sussexes shouldn’t pursue private work in LA because everyone there just wants to make money off of them! As opposed to England, where the press is desperate to make money off of smearing them, and the Windsors are desperate to toss them under any and all available buses. Besides, Harry and Meghan have made it clear that they are taking time off and hitting pause on their plans, but that pause is because of the pandemic, not because “Hollywood is full of sharks!” Please.
WORD.
they should take 6 months off before rushing into anything? Isnt that what they’ve been doing for the past 6 months – planning their next steps, getting their ducks in a row, etc. But “a palace source” thinks they should take another 6 months and lay low. Well the Sussexes told us what they think of palace sources…..
I also find the bit about how they “Claim to crave privacy” to be so annoying – its a common criticism about them and it just shows how much people misunderstood them (perhaps deliberately.) they wanted privacy for Archie, yes, but they were okay being public figures themselves. They just weren’t willing to be the targets of a smear campaign.
The whole “Claim to crave privacy” thing is annoying. For months they’ve been trying to drive Meghan out and now that they have they expect her to still make news for them.
No, sir. She was just like “You guys wanted me gone; bye. And I’m taking your boy Harry with me.”
I’m not really worried about them. If you take the words at face value – Hollywood IS brutal. But to think that they don’t stand a chance is foolish considering everything they’ve been through.
I do think that they’ll need to play things close to their chest, and actively protect themselves from being used and you just KNOW that there are plenty of people who would love to take advantage of them. But at the same time, I have no reason to believe that they’re not going to do just that. I think Harry might have a bit of a harder time at first, but they’re both so adaptable, this will be fine.
I think they will be fine – as you say both are adaptable. Meghan has years of experience with HW so they will be fine – they only people not ‘fine’ are Cain and Unable who are clearly sh!t scared of how lazy and bland they are going to look in comparison.
The Cambridges must be beside themselves.
If Harry and Meghan launch their new project then the Cambridges will have to rush to smear and copy.
It’s a lot to do.
Better a shark tank that likes them than the shark tank back home that’s hungry for blood and has already bitten them a few times.
Malibu is not Hollywood. Thank U, next!
Actually never mind that. Shut up, Daily Fail. Look at yourself, Daily Mirror.
The day I found the fortitude to no longer click on the Fail improved my life.
That “shark tank” line was complete shade. There is a tv show called Shark Tank where people pitch business ideas. If the judges like them, they offer cash in return for a chunk of the business. It’s a terrible deal and most of the ideas are pretty daft. But the focus is “get the money, get get the money.”
I see what they did there.
I wish I was hunkered down in Malibu! I think Miley has a place there too. I certainly would if I could.
Similar to Andrew’s prick@palace program with the exception being that Andrew shouldn’t have been, but was taking a percentage. The ‘family’ are total sleazebags who make money off Everything (google the Buckingham Palace shop), but like to pretend that trade is beneath them. Hah.
The two of them, H&M, are smarter then the rest of the royals combined. It’s almost comical how desperate they are to tear down the only good thing going for them. Just digging their own graves deeper and deeper. Eat dirt, Wills and Kate.
Better a shark tank than a nest of vipers.
Between Harry’s time navigating the world of aristocracy and Meghan’s time in Hollywood, they’ll be fine. I read all these articles as if it’s the press in place of the family and it’s funny in a desperate sort of way.
You’re conclusion is exactly what i think.
The Windsor were ok when Harry and Meghan were available to be thrown under the bus.
They had no issue with the British tabloids making a money off of them.
The won’t stop smearing couple until one of them die.
By the way we shouldn’t Care about their self serving opinion Harry and Meghan left
Btw i don’t have to give clicks to the daily fail or the mirror article since you quote them and expose them.
Thank you
I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that top picture before 😍😍😍
Hahahaha. Hah. I’ll bet the shark tank is a lot easier to navigate than the vipers nest bank in England where they could look forward to being fucked from the front by the press and the rear by family.
Oh please, I do hope Hollywood remembers the insults the British press have thrown their way when walnut head and klebisella Katie try to court their attention, the royals have always been social climbers of some sorts always trying to hang around celebrities because they might be famous, but not rich. I like how the news sources are dry so everyone is just speculating. Harry and Meghan will be fine. They’ve both made meaningful long lasting connections. I also hate how they paint Harry as a mentally unstable man baby, that man is the smartest member of that accursed family. And what were they writing about before Meghan and Harry can they go back to that and stop pathetically grasping at straws.
Thank you Em! Harry is by far the smartest in that family. People forget that he has lived in other countries (and trained in California for two months) was in the military for 10 years. The only one that has real life experience. I think he will be fine. The British press act like he is an infant.
I’m still doing a side-eye on a previous claim that they really wanted to spend the summer in L.A. (written by someone unaware of the summer temperatures in L.A.). Then they suddenly bought a house in L.A. Now they are house-hunting in L.A. Are they actually in L.A?
Sharks in Hollywood can’t be any worse than the palace sharks and relatives. The British press is senseless and nasty.
Windsors worried about Harry and Meghan, LOL.
Please remember the Sussexes put it in print, that no one from the Royal Family or their sources speak on their behalf.
So they can’t tell them wait six months, even that amount of time is not going to be enough to help Cain and unable.
Hollywood is kindergarten compared to the BRF, since Meghan graduated in less than three years, they can handle Hollywood.
If they were so worried, then they would have done something so it did not reach a crisis point. They sat back and watched all the vitriol in the media and William and Kate’s behavior. I don’t know why the Queen could have sat back and watched William’s behavior (down to the PR commercial jet stunt); she should have put him in his place.
Eh, LA is a hard place to live, and if Harry was a regular joe smoe, he would be in for a bit of a surprise, and quite honestly he may be yet still, but he’s insulated and married to Meghan. Who slays. Meghan is no fool and she will expertly help Harry navigate LA. The good and the bad. She is his wife. Just like he helped her navigate London. She’ll be doing the same for him with LA. Swoon. I love these two.
Another thing. Harry and Meghan are not young. They have lived life. It helps to not be young and naive and new to LA. They will be just fine. Besides, where else could they have truly gone in the US? New York? Perhaps.
Yes because the people in the palace were so good at protecting Prince Andrew& Prince Charles from friendships with at least 4 paedophiles between them& Andrew with arms dealer friends&questionable property deals…that protection also meant private communications of the Queen, Anne, Charles, Diana, William& Harry were not stolen/hacked & exploited for money for the press right? Eyeroll
Still makes me laugh that the Fail’s fan fiction about the going ons in Vancouver was exposed when news emerged they were actually in California
Where’s this thinking when the FFK and FFQC are going to the BAFTAs every year? Aren’t they mingling with those “sharks”?
Where’s this thinking when the FFK was complaining about no celebrities wanting to work with him? Which means Billy was trying to find celebrities to team up with
Where’s this thinking when the FK was and currently still is appointing celebrities to be ambassadors for the Prince’s Trust?
On it’s face though, there’s a difference between Hollywood and the BAFTAs. I agree that even if it HAD been Hollywood, they wouldn’t have said a word though.
William was courting the celebs by preaching about more women directors at BAFTA. He would want those celebs doting on him IMO.
Yeah, sounds like the British press just want H and M to do nothing, make no connections, start zero projects…and then crawl back when they can no longer fend for themselves! Not gonna happen! Knowing who H and M are, they’re not really just lying low. These two move when no one’s looking. They’re surely making plans under the perfect cover of Coronavirus…and the plans will be big…and the revelations glorious. Can’t wait! Give em hell Harry and Megs!
Again, they just throw things out there to see which will stick. Other than some Instagram posts, The Sussexes ARE privately staying the fuck out of the media. They are not the ones jumping to stage misguided photo op- looking at you, Cambridges- buts till, the article slams them for being ” private”, concedes they have not been seen for a long time, and go to conclude they are rushing to start whatever is that they will start, in Hollywood of all places?
I mean, what it is? they are either hidden away and practicing social distance or furiously working to announce something ?