Duchess Kate’s patronage, The Art Room, is closing because they don’t have funding

The Art Room was one of the first patronages the Duchess of Cambridge took on back in 2012. We should have known back then – and some of us did know, honestly – that Kate’s “royal work” would be minimal at best. She only confirmed her first patronages about nine or ten months after her wedding. Anyway, The Art Room seemed like a good fit for Kate, who has what amounts to a Bachelor’s in Art History and a keenness for children: The Art Room is a nonprofit which focuses on giving free art therapy to kids. Art, mental health, children, the early years… that’s all in Kate’s wheelhouse, correct? Well, Kate hasn’t done anything for the Art Room since January 2017, by my records. The last four events she did in any kind of support for The Art Room: January ‘17, February ‘16, October ‘15 (the 100 Women in Hedge Funds gala, which benefited The Art Room) and January ‘15. Again, Kate’s support has been nominal at best.
During the Early Years launch over the past few weeks, I actually wondered if she would make any kind of stop with The Art Room, considering it intersects so many of her interests and her eight-year “body of work” we heard so much about. Turns out… The Art Room is closing. Due to lack of funding. Check out how much it would cost to keep the Art Room in operation, however temporarily:
A children’s mental health charity supported by the Duchess of Cambridge is to close. The duchess became patron of The Art Room in Oxford in 2012. The charity, which uses art therapy to help boost children’s confidence and self esteem, had since expanded to cover eight schools in Oxfordshire, London, and Edinburgh. Parent charity Place2Be blamed financial pressures and shrinking school budgets. The Art Room employs 34 staff, and at least half of them will be made redundant.
In a statement Place2Be, which merged with The Art Room in 2018, said the charity was not financially sustainable, “particularly in an environment where school budgets are under pressure”. It said it was developing a “more accessible and financially-viable model” in the form of a mobile service. The Art Room will operate in its current format until the end of March, and then all eight of its facilities will close.
“Our teams are working with school staff to identify alternative support for children who have previously accessed our services,” the statement said.
Emmy O’Shaughnessy, from Oxford arts charity the Ark T Centre, said she was “really shocked” to hear of the closure. She said the Ark T Centre was teaming up with fellow charity Raw Workshop to try and raise £50,000 to continue “vital” services that are provided by The Art Room in the local area. She added: “I feel really passionately that The Art Room makes a massive difference to children and young people who aren’t getting that kind of support in other areas because of the lack of resource.” Kensington Palace has been contacted for comment.
£50,000! I would imagine that the £50,000 is not “operational costs for two years” or anything – they probably need £50,000 to simply continue The Art Room’s “vital services” past March, for maybe three to six months or so. For comparison, £50,000 is about the cost of Kate’s wardrobe for one overseas tour, basically. And even then, I would imagine that one of the most popular royal figures – who happens to be your long-time patroness – would be able to raise that money in a snap. Literally, all it would take would be ONE fundraiser. Kate could even host it in Kensington Palace. You know what else she could do? Auction off ten signed copies (at £5,000 a pop) of her various photographs, because she’s so keen on photography. And before anyone argues “that’s just not done, it would be breaking protocol,” Prince Charles has been auctioning off his own paintings for charity for years/decades. He’s also been hosting charity fundraisers at Clarence House for years and years. Of course it could be done. All it would take would be the will to do something.
How is it that the Art Room fell through the cracks of Kate’s Keen Early Years launch? How is it that she hasn’t managed to to do ANYTHING for The Art Room for three f–king years? Also, I don’t want this to go unnoticed – this is what I feared and what a lot of people feared about the hodge-podge weirdness of Heads Together. Heads Together tried to put a bunch of nonprofits together and then the royals would allegedly allocate the money to the individual nonprofits. I worried that the money wouldn’t end up going to the individual charities though. I wonder if that’s what happened here. Money went to Heads Together, then got allocated to Place2Be, and that’s where it stopped, and so the Art Room’s money dried up. All of this is such a bad look for Kate. Worse than when she skipped a fundraiser for EACH and Ed Sheeran had to pick up the slack.
It doesnt look good for her, how can a patronage of Kate close for lack of funding? Was she not informed, or she didnt care…
All of the above
This is terrible and just goes to show how little the Royals actually care about the work they’re doing. They’re all more interested promoting themselves than the charities.
well, had this been Meghan, the press would have been all over it!!! This woman is one of the most incompetent members of the RF. How can you be surrounded or have examples from people below is still be so useless?
1) Prince Charles
2) Diana
3) Harry
4) Meghan
5) to some extent, Camilla and Sophie
Oh well, I forgot, she is a mother and works a lot behind the scenes. I guess her very limited abilities were all focused on the putting the survey together.
Let’s not forget, this is all Meghan’s fault. If Meghan and Harry had stayed, she would have spent more time with her charity instead of being the rock of the RF as she is now
Well we all know that all Kate does is show up once, her picture is taken and she is done, she does nothing to help her charities.
I have read a few comments over the past few weeks that amounted to “see, Kate should keep doing stuff she’s passionate about! It would be great if she did something with art therapy!” Who remembered this was one of her patronages? This is absolutely pitiful. I’m a teacher in the arts, music specifically, and I know what it is to be the first program cut every time. She would barely have to lift the finger with shiny Ol’ Blue on it to raise money for this place.
There are so many ways she could raise funds for this it’s pathetic. As Kaiser mentioned, she could have done something with her photographs. With the children’s family’s’ permission, they could have picked 12 of the best art therapy works each year and created note cards, calendars etc. and she could have attached her name to get people to buy. She could have partnered with a popular artist to get the sales up. She could host an annual arts auction fund raiser with all the profit going to the group. There are so very many successful ways that money can be fund raised. Art therapy for children has been proven to be extremely helpful therapeutically for children with physical, emotional, or recovery needs. Neither Kate or her experts need years of meetings and a 5-question meaningless survey to know this. The research is already there. I have to say, I find her lack of action for this group she supposedly champions not only disgusting, but a huge moral failing. Badly, badly done Keen Kate. Just showing up for 30 minutes and posing does not a true, heartfelt commitment make. And what really makes me angry is she is enbiggening herself on the backs of children in need. How nasty is that?
Kate has such an amazing platform, from which she could do so much and she does very fucking little. I just don’t get it!
Kate should be embarrassed.
Honestly Kate has so many staff around her so I dont understand how this charity could close due to lack of funding.
Shes the future queen consort of Britain as we are told.
Isn’t the point of the royals patronizing a charity or group in order TO HELP THEM RAISE MONEY? Isn’t that the the point of them? To draw attention to the group and encourage donations?
Wow this is just embarrassing. She really doesn’t care, does she.
The royals really aren’t much help when it comes to funding, or any other aspect of running a charity. It’s all just busy work, something for them to do to try and justify their positions.
I work with multiple charities with royal patronage’s, and the visits really do nothing for them. They used to get extra donations for a few days from the really intense fans of the royals, but those people are literally a dying breed now. These days it’s more likely to hurt than help, because people figure that if a royal is involved then it must be an well established charity already getting a steady, stable influx of cash.
“The royals really aren’t much help when it comes to funding, or any other aspect of running a charity. It’s all just busy work, something for them to do to try and justify their positions”
This statement is false…….unless you are about to tell me Prince Charles, Princess Diana, Harry and Meghan are doing something different from the others.
Don’t drag others to her level because her incompetence has been put on display so blatantly.
The woman can barely string two sentences together, what did you people expect of her? I don’t know why she doesn’t just become a SHAM, there is nothing wrong with that.
“I don’t know why she doesn’t just become a SHAM, there is nothing wrong with that.”
You don’t marry the future future King if you don’t want to do anything. That’s now how it works.
If she truly wants to be a SAHM then she should have found some titled aristocrat and married him. Or do what her sister did and marry a billionaire.
When Diana was alive, people were still giving money like the poster said they used to. Charles, Harry and Meghan are all doing something different. They do direct fundraising that the rest of the family has never done. The Queen, Princess Anne, and The Wessexes are all old school like the Cambridges. Charles has the private income to support him though. The Cambridges’ foundation doesn’t bring in the kind of money necessary for it to do the kind of fundraising Charles does and they have no independent wealth to get that ball rolling. They would have to do things more along the lines of H&M. Which is certainly not a bad idea, but it is different from the norm. Also, part of the reason that they left.
@Sofia — She is a working royal, who is not working, so what’s the point? what’s the difference?
The woman has been married to W for how long, 9 years and dated him for longer…….what did you expect her to do? she has never worked and obviously has no drive to help others.
You know the difference between her and women like Diana or Meghan? the latter actually wants to help others; they are driven by the need to help. Kate isn’t! why should she be forced to do it? Her husband can be funded by the taxpayers; she can decide not to be and just take care of her kids……..they are her only accomplishments in her entire life.
I do understand your point, don’t take me wrong. She is just so useless that there is no difference if she had just stayed home and took of her kids versus going out and ‘trying to work’
I agree it’s like the cost of a few dresses for Kate. What is the point of a super rich and influential patron if she lets a charity go bankrupt?
This shows again how wrong it is for inherited wealth to be concentrated in the hands of a few random elites who in no way deserve their position or are the best suited to manage philanthropy. Who, in fact, are remarkably selfish and vapid when not outright monstrous.
I don’t even know what to say. This is just another example of how violent a monarchy is.
Imagine having the power to pick a worthy cause — there certainly are thousands more than any one person could choose — and have the power to actually, truly affect positive change.
And it wouldn’t involve 60+ hours of work each week to do so. It wouldn’t involve heavy lifting, physically or intellectually.
It would only involve a modicum of compassion and the energy to show up, and some time in hair, wardrobe and make-up.
Imagine it being that simple to truly help children, or victims of abuse, or patients fighting a disease or condition, or young people looking to improve their lives, or artists, or parents trying to help their families, or the environment, or nutrition, or rehabilitation….to name just a tiny fraction of causes you could turn your attention to.
Or, you can just continue to live in a bubble, doing the barest minimum with little effort, while literally living in a palace with your every material need catered to 24/7.
This is a pipe dream, but wouldn’t it be wonderful if the Sussexes would mention The Art Room on their Insta, asking followers to donate? I know it’s been a successful tactic for other causes they support. I doubt they would do it because of how “close” Kate is to Harry and how much she misses him, but it would be awesome, nonetheless.
Why should M&H do that? if they did, they would be accused of trying to steal the spotlight from the future future queen consort…..just like some of K&W fans went to SR to complain about the homeless while W is patron of a homeless charity…….isn’t that funny? I guess people know who to talk to in order to get things done!
Why can’t K&W ask their followers to donate? is that because you know most of their followers don’t really care about them or their causes and are really there as a reaction to H&M?
I have donated to all Meghan’s causes and will continue to do so but I WILL NOT support any charity of W&K; that might make me petty but unlike others, I remember the FlyBe stunt. I would never do something like that to a stranger, let’s alone my own flesh and blood…….
I’d be interested to know how many times the Cambridges mentioned and asked for support for that particular charity in their own social media, especially in view of the difficulties they were facing. … and what Aang said down below.
@Noodles…No!!!! Leave Harry and Meghan out of this sorid mess.
How hard would it be to call some famous artists and ask for limited run prints to sell at the gift shops of some museums or galleries, or every other year have a big auction with donated work by up and coming artists? Lots of press for the artists and the buyers could hobnob with some royals. There have to be American collectors that would like the clout of a royal connection. Ask them to hold showings and donate the proceeds. Like it just doesn’t seem hard to figure out a way to raise money for something like this. I know nothing about charity but I can come up three basic ideas over coffee. I want to give her the benefit of the doubt but she’s just so Blah.
It’s not that hard. Meghan asked to guest edit Vogue through a text message. One goddamn text message. That’s pretty much all it took.
So imagine what Kate could do with a text or a phone call. And so many people (some of which aren’t in the charity sector at all) have given some brilliant ideas that don’t require much effort. If we can come up with those then surely Kate’s team that is supposedly filled with the best can, no?
Hey Aang — you and I are on the same page. See my comments above. I’ve actually worked on these type of fundraisers and they are hugely successful. Notecards, calendars, art auctions, etc. wealthy people enjoy attending a fun, well planned event and many artists are thrilled with participating. It’s a win/win for everyone —- especially the children in need.
She didn’t care enough to do anything. Despite having fewer than 20 patronages, she and her staff don’t seem to know or care what goes on with them. And with the media raising her on a pedestal so high because she’s the white duchess, she will never have to start caring. We will see stories if we haven’t already, blaming the poor management of the people behind the Art Room and that Kate and her staff couldn’t possibly have known. Also we are never going to learn where all that regatta money went, or how much actually goes to the charities, because that would be an actual story and the RRs prefer access journalism and court stenography.
What – no Ed Sheeran to save the day when the Duchess of Keen couldn’t be bothered to do any fundraising.
On a more serious note that is very sad and just shows how disinterested she really is in her causes – I wonder if some ‘mystery’ benefactor will be found to pump some money in to cover it till March and where it closes more quietly the saving the lazy Duchess some embarrassment.
So, does news like this make any sort of impact in Britain? Is there enough press that Kate knows or people surrounding Kate know that this is a bad look?
Because these days the royals consider waving and smiling a job. Not actual efforts to do something. And they apparently also think that smiling and waving will get them out of all sorts of personal and political messes. Ugh. Abolish the monarchy already!