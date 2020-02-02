Prince William will make a speech about racism at tonight’s BAFTAs

Later today, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend the BAFTAs. Prince William has been BAFTA president for a decade, and the big conversation on the red carpet will be sustainability and who is wearing sustainable fashion. It’s a mystery as to whether Kate will go with the sustainable-fashion theme, but that’s the conversation the royals want to have: what is Kate wearing, how great she looks, how glamorous the Cambridges are, etc. But does BAFTA President William want to talk about the other big issue of the BAFTAs? That issue: BAFTAs So White. Yet again, all of the BAFTA acting nominations went to white people. No Cynthia Erivo (who is British!), no Lupita Nyong’o, no Jennifer Lopez, no Awkwafina. The BAFTAs have always had a race problem, and they especially don’t like to nominate black people in the lead acting categories. Well, Prince William has apparently heard about this race problem and he’s going to say something!
BAFTA President Prince William has raised concerns about the lack of diversity at tomorrow’s awards. He intends to use his speech on the night to bemoan the absence of Black, Asian, and minority ethnic talent in the top four acting categories. Critics have also slammed Bafta for its all-male Best Director nominees.
Sources say William has made his feelings clear to chief executive Amanda Berry. The unprecedented move has heaped pressure on Bafta ahead of the star-studded ceremony this weekend, which Wills has agreed to attend with wife Kate for the fourth year in a row.
One said: “He supports Bafta but is concerned and disappointed. He recognises there is so much talent in the industry, so for all the nominations to be white again isn’t good enough. It’s not about one year in isolation. It’s about the fact we’re having this conversation every year. Something is systemically wrong here. Execs are braced for his speech. Amanda is panicked. There are shockwaves.”
Black British star Cynthia Erivo was overlooked despite an Oscar nod for Harriet. She refused an invitation to perform at the ceremony on Sunday, saying: “I think that it’s important to make it known that it’s not something that you just throw in as a party trick, you know?”
This comes from Dan Wooten’s column at the Sun. Again, Wooten has a close connection to people in the Kensington Palace office and he often gets these kinds of Cambridge-approved leaks. The kinds of leaks which make William look diplomatic, thoughtful, wise, and not-racist. Woke William cares about racism in BAFTA nominations and he’s prepared to say something about it! I can only imagine what the speech will be? Probably something about how racism bores him, but only when it’s racism in BAFTA noms or football and nowhere else. Honestly, this big panic-inducing speech calling out racism will probably just be two sentences about how diversity is good and we should all strive to be better in the future. That’s what Hollywood bros have gotten away with saying whenever the Oscars So White conversation happens.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red.
“Ladies and gentlemen, how could I be racist? Some of my best sisters-in-law are black!”
Shall we bet on whether William is so disgusting that he actually, somehow works Meghans name into this? No? How about Harry’s? He’s sort of like the Wizard of OZ isn’t he, when the Wizard says to Dorothy et al., …”pay no attention to that man behind the curtain….”. We see you William and all your nasty, behind the curtain, string pulling.
I thought William was bored of the race discussion!
Oh geez.
What about the racism in his own family?
Omg, this is so tone deaf. Who advises these people? Such a mess, this family.
William is a disgusting lowlife.
How he can open his mouth about racism and keep a straight face is beyond me.
After their silence in the face of racism against Meghan& Archie, the royal family has no standing to talk about promoting diversity. If I was someone from BAFTA I would say “pot meet kettle”
While I find William quite insufferable, should we be slamming him for talking about racism? Wouldn’t it be worse if he didn’t? No matter which way he turns, he can’t do the right thing here… and I hate feeling the need to say anything in his white privileged defence.
Where was his attitude when he said he was bored of racism? Why didn’t he speak out then?
It has been explained over and over that “bored” in the context he was using it was not how Americans think of the word “bored.”
He’s had ample opportunity to speak out – like when his new-born nephew was compared to a chimp by an employee of the BBC. Or the other 8000 times his brother’s family was dragged through the mud. But those times didn’t suit his agenda. There is absolutely no reason to believe he is sincere – and so many reasons to believe he’s not. This is just so flipping gross.
He helped drive his biracial sister in law to another continent because he failed to support the racist attacks she was getting in the media. William has no basis to say anything about racism because it would be merit less and hypocritical.
Yes when I want to know what’s really going on with the status of People of Colour and the effects of racism I immediately cry out for guidance to the *checks notes* British Royal Fam…HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!! Sorry I can’t even finish this.
So, wait…he’s giving a speech AGAINST racism? Now?
That takes some gall. Maybe next week he’ll come out against adultery.
Yeah, why didn’t William speak up for Meghan, when those racist rags were printing vitriol about her and Archie.
Maybe he should put out a five-question survey about irony.
So Billy’s no longer bored of racism?
Since I couldn’t comment without using an expletive, I’ll just say “everyone have a nice Sunday.”
A headline that can not possibly end well.
O really, I guess he forgot all about the racist abuse his SIL has had to put up with for the past 2 years – did he EVER ONCE speak out to defend her. Nope, I didn’t think he did.
But I guess being racist is a-ok if it means that the press doesn’t report on his rose bush trimming and the financial mismanagement of his Royal Foundation. If he does say this is his speech I want someone famous to call him out on his silence over Meghan’s treatment.
Prince William, Duke of Hypocrites.
I only have one reaction to this LOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL………this must be a joke; I hope the audience treats him for the hypocrite he is. What a joke!
The problem of monarchy; when you get the throne no matter how incompetent you are! Can you imagine this idiot as the CEO of a company? he would have bankrupted it years ago!
It’s so funny Dan broke this story in such a flattering way since he’s been screeching for the past month about how much he hates woke people and that racism basically doesn’t exist in England. The Cambridge’s really have been savvy about cultivating every tabloid editor with the loudest microphones. Even Charles got hit with the woke charge at Davos – he better watch once he becomes King. I suspect the knives will be out to try and install William as king earlier.
His “bored with racism” comment was still incredibly dismissive regardless of the colloquial usage of the word. We DO know that princess bitchface felt completely at ease wearing a racist broach to a family function. We DO know that he never spoke out against the blatant racism his new-born nephew faced. We DO know that he leaked stories and allowed a very racist press to attack his brother’s family to suit his own agenda. We DO know that Meghan arrived in the UK with a stellar reputation with many people who spoke of her kindness throughout her life. We DO know that Meghan managed to connect positively with the people who worked at the charities she became involved with once she arrived on that stinking sceptored isle. Given what he’s turned his wife into, I would assume that a woman with a strong sense of self and the ability to set and achieve measurable goals would get under his skin. Maybe William is just a petty dick.
Edited to add that this was in response to a comment that has been deleted.
So Princess Michael showing up to lunch sporting a blackamoor broach was a show of support then?