Pamela Anderson & Jon Peters separate twelve days after their surprise wedding

Less than two weeks ago, Pamela Anderson got married for the fifth time. Her latest husband? Jon Peters, the famed Hollywood producer (and former hairdresser). I was shocked… that Jon Peters is still alive. Apparently, Pam and Jon had been friends for years – and they first dated more than 30 years ago – and they decided to get married out of nowhere. It was the fifth marriage for both, which is also A LOT. It wasn’t really an elopement – her sons were at the wedding and they just kept it small. It seemed like a very strange story in general. And it’s getting even weirder:
It’s over between Pamela Anderson and A Star Is Born producer, Jon Peters. The famed Baywatch actress officially called it quits with her husband, whom she married 12 days ago in a secret wedding ceremony in Malibu, Calif. After news broke that the two decided to go their separate ways for a second time—they previously dated each other 30 years ago—Anderson explained part of the reason for their split.
“I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union,” she shared in a statement to E! News. “We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another.”
“Life is a journey and love is a process,” the statement continued. “With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process.”
“Thank you for respecting our privacy,” she said in her closing statement.
I mean… at least she didn’t spend years with the guy only for it to end in disaster? She saw disaster coming after 12 days and she was like “you know what, let’s end it now.” In the opening, I mentioned that this wasn’t an elopement. I’ll say it again! They weren’t drunk in Vegas. The wedding wasn’t planned in an hour, you know? And clearly, they’ve known each other for a million years. I wonder what changed over 12 days?
He won’t include her in the will??
All I can think about is how bizarre this must be for the kids who have been involved with her messiness their whole lives.
I agree. It must be confusing to have a revolving door of husband’s. Imo, I think it’s reckless to keep getting married and divorced and having up and downs in her personal life.
““There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but — for 35 years — I’ve only wanted Pamela,” the ‘A Star Is Born’ producer tells The Hollywood Reporter. “She makes me wild — in a good way.” — Jon Peters
I think she finally realized that she was just a goal post. He just wanted to acquire her the same way 50 year old man wants a convertible, because he’s always wanted a convertible since he was a teenager, because he thought it would make him look cool. Then he finally can afford that convertible when he’s 50. And he buys it. And he drives it for the first time and discovers that teenagers don’t drive convertibles. 50 year old men drive convertibles. And then he doesn’t want it any more.
Or maybe he totally changed his personality once he felt he owned her. I’ve known men and women who completely changed their personalities after the wedding, because now it’s a done deal.
That’s an interesting perspective. If it’s the case, poor Pam
Bizarre
So essentially they held a ceremony but never legalized anything? Oh…so publicity stunt? That’s rather pathetic. Well as you say, at least they can just shrug and walk away instead of a messy divorce in 6 weeks (years?! You’re very kind @Kaiser!) or so.
Well I’ll just take this opportunity to recommend everyone search “Kevin Smith” and “Jon Peters” on YouTube and watch the “Superman Lives” videos where Kevin recounts his experience with Peters. It’s GREAT. It also is prime evidence that Peters and Hollywood generally are completely insane.
Were they legally married? I just wonder because of the wording of the ‘formalizing of their marriage certificate”.
It sounds like they got the marriage certificate, but never filed it. Lots (most?) people get the certificate at city hall, or wherever, then sign it, along with the officiant and witnesses, on their wedding day, then it’s filed, usually by the officiant, which finalizes everything, legally. (The other option is signing it at City Hall and filling immediately, but then you’re legally married before the actual ceremony.)
In this case, I presume they just told the officiant to hold off on filing and therefore, no, they aren’t legally married. Though if there was anyone to contest, having it signed, etc. could probably be argued as legally binding regardless of filing, but if no one wants to do that then, yeah, they’re likely fine. Many people think this also what Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux did—had the ceremony, but never filed the paperwork.
Actually have friends who had this giant wedding in Mexico and then, years later, we learned they never got a marriage license. There were some technical hurdles to get married where they did in Mexico for foreigners, so the plan had been to come back and legalize at city hall, but they never did. (Apparently, this is really common since many parts of Mexico require residency, etc. to marry, so Americans who have ceremonies there, just make it official before or after.) Because of this, years later, when they split, he was legally obligated to support their two kids, but nothing else, even though she’d been a stay-at-home mom to them for 7 years and he had substantial assets, but all only in his name. So, yeah, what is “just a technicality,” can really matter.
That’s similar to what happened to Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall right? He never filed the certificate so they were never officially married and she only found out when she wanted to divorce him??
Didn’t she pull this same stunt with Kid Rock or one of her other “husbands”?
It wasn’t a love for the ages?
Haha! For real! It seemed like such a fairytale!
Whatever could have gone wrong…
She probably touched his hair.
I’ll never understand people who serially marry, especially those like Pam, who do so, repeatedly, for very, very short times. It’s one thing to be like, ‘We were 20, drunk in Vegas and quickly realized our error,” but it’s another to be a 52-year-old woman with 4 previous failed marriages, most lasting well under a year. (Even if the overall relationships were longer, the actual marriages were brief.)
Like, just don’t get married, if it’s so clearly not for you? Why is that so hard for some people? It’s like touching the same hot stove over and over, getting badly burnt and then, once you’ve healed you’re right back to that burner all, ‘Yeah, I got this.’
I’m just here to say that she looks great! Holy cow. Maybe crazy is the new Botox?!
He must have sobered up and looked at her face
Oh that’s too bad. I read an interview with her about a year ago, she was living in South of France and dating a younger French (?) footballer and it seemed like she finally had found some peace. Guess not.
I have always had a soft spot for her, underneath the celebrity persona she always seemed like a sweet, kind and very sensitive person who got chewed and spit out by fame and awful men. I hope she finds happiness.