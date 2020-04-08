Melissa Etheridge can’t stop talking about the uncool Bermuda Triangle of Doom

Melissa Etheridge has an interesting, dramatic life. She’s a mother, she’s a massively successful recording and touring artist, she knows loads of famous, interesting people and she’s had her own crazy personal dramas and health issues. My point is that there’s plenty of stuff to ask Melissa about, and there’s plenty of stuff for which she could chat about quite well. But for years now, Melissa gets the most headlines for talking sh-t about Angelina Jolie and offering effusive praise for Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt for, like, existing. In 2016, Melissa declared that Angelina’s accusations against Brad (meaning Angelina’s divorce filing) were “unfounded.” Then Melissa claimed that Angelina’s “fixer” called her and threatened her for saying that. And in the years since, Melissa continues to say all kinds of sh-t about how Angelina briefly acknowledged her via a threatening “fixer.” And I’m not even getting into all of the sh-t Melissa said about Angelina’s double mastectomy.
The point is that Melissa has had a hate-boner for Angelina for many years. Andy Cohen knows this and he loves to stir the pot. Melissa appeared on a Watch What Happens Live (quarantine edition) episode this week and Cohen asked her what she thought of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston being performatively friendly during the awards season. Her first reaction was to bring it around to Angelina, saying: “Oh God! I was hoping I could do your show without mentioning her whose name will not be mentioned.” This bitch, I swear.
Melissa ends up saying this about Brad and Jen:
“Oh, you know what? I loved Brad and Jen together, they were beautiful. I believe they will always remain friends because they’re two very special people that can get through anything. I just hope that their friendship lasts…. Of course we would always…those were the glory days…I remember those days.”
The nostalgia for that era, my God. I mean, I have it too, a little bit. Not so much for the early ‘00s, which were kind of trash in my opinion? But I have nostalgia for the 1990s as a whole (and Aniston peaked in the ‘90s) and I also have nostalgia for Brangelina too, because that was THE gossip story for years and years. But what Melissa is saying is that Brad & Jen were the best and it all went to hell because Her, Whose Name Will Not Be Mentioned, but it’s fine because Brad & Jen are gonna get back together! Except haha fools, they only did that for their respective awards season campaigns and as soon as Brad got his Oscar, they stopped performing their friendship. And I think Jen and Brad are both kind of cheesy and gross for how they manipulated their fans that way?
I’m glad Angie rid herself of the loser called Brad and by associate Jennifer Aniston and Melissa. She has better things to do with her time and her kids occupy her. I’m so sure she is happy tabloids are back to writing about Bard and Jennifer and not including her. Melissa will never be acknowledged by Jolie just as Jolie did with Chelsea Handler all this years
the late 90s were peak US, just before W’s “election” (being pushed through by an already corrupt and partisan SC), the beginning of the end — I really don’t think we would have had 9/11, 2008, massive inequality, endless wars, defunding of government, or be where we are today, had W not been installed as “president” back then. Gore would have also worked on climate change and prob a national health care program. Sad times…
Yes exactly! This is what I miss. They were the glory days, and I admit they were personal glory days too. I would go back in a heartbeat these days. I wouldn’t have said that before trump and maybe not even before this year. Boy would I go back.
No offense, but you’re sounding a bit naive here. Aside from *possibly* the defunding of government, all those other things would still have happened. The 2008 financial crisis and current levels of inequality were triggered by a decades long process, and 9/11 was in the planning stages since at least 1996. That’s not to say things wouldn’t have been slightly better under Gore, but it wouldn’t have led to a modern day utopia.
They were a beautiful couple, but I miss the 90′s because there was no virus, there was President Bill Clinton, and my own boobs pointed up. Not because of any celebrity either way.
Etheridge sucks as a person. Andy Cohen sucks as a person. Period.
Your last paragraph is why I can’t ever feel too sorry for Aniston. She’s a media manipulator in her own right like Brad.
There was a time where I liked Melissa Etheridge. If the only way you can get press is by talking about other people then you have a problem.
Meanwhile the woman at the center of all of this has moved on and not paying any of them any attention, which is the right move.
100%. And I’m glad this site at least was able to see through the Brad and Jennifer media manipulation and call it out for what it was.
Aniston is peaking with the Morning Show and who cares what Melissa thinks? I am a big fan and her music is on my playlist but the Pitt and Aniston Show moved on in the 90’s. I know there has been interest in reviving Friends, but Pitt was an ass who stepped out of the way so millions of tabloids could be entertained by two women fighting over him.
Please read up about how Melissa treated her exes and then you will cancel her.
She is a disgusting human being.
This. Melissa is an abusive asshole.
I know Melissa is a big B – but I am a realist I don’t watch Woody Allen, Mel Gibson or Roman Polanski movies. I have issues with a number of artists, performers who are disgusting human beings. But I do have a blind spot for her..maybe because we as queer women were canceled. Not to say because of our treatment we should be provided with a pass for shitty behaviour towards others. I have been in the same relationship since I came out a couple of decades ago, but she was out before me and she was one of the few who gave me courage to step out of the shadows so her music to me is more than the voice of a bitter angry woman who mistreated her wives..so no her music is not canceled. But I know a number of people both men and women who cheated, lied and mistreated their partners I still interact with them for professional or personal reasons..does your cancel culture include your personal relationships Because if it does it must be nice to have that luxury or lonely because when you get to my age nearly everyone has a past they are not proud of..or maybe it’s my social and professional circle.
She may be a little cray but Lord, I loathe Andy Cohen. He is just the worst. The smugness that comes off of him in giant waves is just suffocating. I hate his entire demeanor and don’t understand how so many people either can’t see through it or don’t care? Sometimes the misogyny of gay men just feels so much worse, more insidious. I can’t even say why, it’s just a gross feeling. Sorry, kinda off topic.
Melissa’s antics are just ridiculous because she’s so focused on one person. She seems all around exhausting.
I clicked on this story knowing exactly what Bermuda Triangle of Doom you were talking about!
She’s so lame to keep talking about this. Let it go lady!
You are the company you keep and with Jen & Brad being friends with disgusting
and vile people like Melissa, Ellen etc, well that shows their true personalities.
Angelina, on the other hand, is friends with people who have actually accomplished things in life. Most importantly, they don’t attack nor smear others in public.
Angelina is miles ahead of these losers both personally and professionally.
I can’t even give typing time to Melissa and Andy — other than say trash is trash. But I will say this — Kristen Johnson … her acting gets on my nerves!!! She plays this character Tammy on the show Mom and I can’t stand her!!! I just needed to vent because I’ve been watching a lot of stupid tv shows being holed up here in New York City. And BECAUSE Kristen had participated in this stupid trash fest with Andy, I will now spend my time trashing her character on Facebook’s “Mom” fan group. Yes, I am that bored.
Melissa get over yourself, you’re a nothing burger to Angie, you have been bleating about her for more than 15 years.
Take a hint and buy a clue.
Gawd, what a bitch. Can no one tell her to put a sock in it? Eh, I bet that she would not only ignore that advice, but that it would give her an excuse to go off on another rant… She needs to grow up, mind her own business and stop bringing up this old rubbish in public. Jolie, Pitt and Aniston moved on, so why can’t she?
No offence but if you’re a fan of Jennifer Anniston, why in the world would you want her to get back with Brad?? Like, I’m an Angelina stan… but Jen is hot, she’s rich, she’s got a yoga body. Imagine being constantly shipped with the guy who left you for another woman! Plus nowadays he’s like an alcoholic and a dead beat dad; who would want someone they like to get back with that dude? I don’t get it.
Because, that would be the ultimate revenge in her fan’s eyes.