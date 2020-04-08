Melissa Etheridge can’t stop talking about the uncool Bermuda Triangle of Doom

Melissa Etheridge has an interesting, dramatic life. She’s a mother, she’s a massively successful recording and touring artist, she knows loads of famous, interesting people and she’s had her own crazy personal dramas and health issues. My point is that there’s plenty of stuff to ask Melissa about, and there’s plenty of stuff for which she could chat about quite well. But for years now, Melissa gets the most headlines for talking sh-t about Angelina Jolie and offering effusive praise for Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt for, like, existing. In 2016, Melissa declared that Angelina’s accusations against Brad (meaning Angelina’s divorce filing) were “unfounded.” Then Melissa claimed that Angelina’s “fixer” called her and threatened her for saying that. And in the years since, Melissa continues to say all kinds of sh-t about how Angelina briefly acknowledged her via a threatening “fixer.” And I’m not even getting into all of the sh-t Melissa said about Angelina’s double mastectomy.

The point is that Melissa has had a hate-boner for Angelina for many years. Andy Cohen knows this and he loves to stir the pot. Melissa appeared on a Watch What Happens Live (quarantine edition) episode this week and Cohen asked her what she thought of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston being performatively friendly during the awards season. Her first reaction was to bring it around to Angelina, saying: “Oh God! I was hoping I could do your show without mentioning her whose name will not be mentioned.” This bitch, I swear.

Melissa ends up saying this about Brad and Jen:

“Oh, you know what? I loved Brad and Jen together, they were beautiful. I believe they will always remain friends because they’re two very special people that can get through anything. I just hope that their friendship lasts…. Of course we would always…those were the glory days…I remember those days.”

The nostalgia for that era, my God. I mean, I have it too, a little bit. Not so much for the early ‘00s, which were kind of trash in my opinion? But I have nostalgia for the 1990s as a whole (and Aniston peaked in the ‘90s) and I also have nostalgia for Brangelina too, because that was THE gossip story for years and years. But what Melissa is saying is that Brad & Jen were the best and it all went to hell because Her, Whose Name Will Not Be Mentioned, but it’s fine because Brad & Jen are gonna get back together! Except haha fools, they only did that for their respective awards season campaigns and as soon as Brad got his Oscar, they stopped performing their friendship. And I think Jen and Brad are both kind of cheesy and gross for how they manipulated their fans that way?