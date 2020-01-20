Jennifer Aniston wore Dior and got congratulated by Brad Pitt at the SAGs

Just like at the Golden Globes, it was all about the reunion of Brad & Jen, aka Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, the couple who has been divorced for fifteen years. The bulk of those fifteen years, Brad was with Angelina Jolie, until it all went to hell in an alcoholic blaze in 2016. Brad Pitt did something to his son Maddox and it was bad enough that Angelina ghosted with the kids, and Brad went into some kind of rehab program. They’re still not divorced. I wondered if there would be any reference to Angelina or the kids during Brad’s Oscar campaign, and last night there was. Someone gave Brad some “jokes” to tell if and when he won. These are the jokes:
“I’m gonna add this to my Tindr profile” and “Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA” and then this: “Let’s be honest, it wasn’t a difficult part, a guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife…it was a big stretch.” Brad’s OUATIH character most likely killed his wife. Brad Pitt attacked his family so badly that Angelina hasn’t wanted anything to do with him since. But now it’s a laugh line at an awards show? I mean…
Meanwhile, Jennifer wore this (bridal?) Dior gown which… was fine. I was surprised she didn’t wear black, but it worked out perfectly – Jennifer won a SAG for The Morning Show, and then she and Brad reunited backstage (after he stopped to watch her speech backstage) and the whole photoshoot looks very wedding-y. CAA must be so pleased!
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
Jen’s dress is normal but I like her looks here because she wore something that is not black.
I really can’t stand Brad now and I still don’t know how he won. Yes I watched the movie.
She looks nice, not crazy about the dress but she looks nice. She was great in morning show.
I agree I saw once upon a time and while Brad did a nice job it was a horrible movie and I don’t get why it’s being nominated for stuff.
Also don’t get why people are mad at Jen for taking a smiling photo after she won an award With another actor anything else would have been seen as rude.
They’re totally trolling us with the almost bridal dress and the backstage reunion… and that’s entertaining. The jokes about the ex wife however are in poor taste.
Yeah, I ‘m pretty neutral on the Brangelina mess but he really should not have been so flip about his marriage especially considering there are kids involved.
I was so surprised to see all of those faces laughing honestly to that “joke”. Whatever happend this line was him waving it off and everyone was like hahhaahhaha so funny Brad. Guess Hollywood is Hollywood.
wow she looks great- nice to see her in something else other than black. and her hair looks unusually good? banging body too.
He’s using her to rehabilitate his image and I’m not here for it.
Yeah and she kinda has to play along or everyone will call her a b-word. Kinda ironic given she’s on the circuit for the show she’s there for. Still having to protect a man.
I do wish she’d stop playing along tho. She avoided him the last 15 years, she could if she wanted to.
I’m wondering if there’s some sort of deal in place, and what she gets out of it? Her career is in, possibly, the strongest shape it’s ever been in with lots of work acting and producing and receiving praise inside and outside the industry.
It’s just such a bad look for her.
I really can’t believe Jennifer keeps going along with this storyline. It’s like she doesn’t quite realize she’s broadcasting that she’s a doormat and would willingly go back to a man who publicly chose someone else over her, spent over a decade having kids with the other woman, then abandoned his family and wants to come back like nothing happened.
Brad is trash through and through (and he deserves 100% of the blame for what happened in both marriages and his trash attitude towards his exes – let’s not forget his subtle digs at marriage to Jen when he was with Angie. I guess Jen forgot.) Jen’s willingness to at *least* play the game is making me side eye her too.
I don’t understand why some of y’all act like she doesn’t know what’s going on. She does. She is under CAA’s thumb just like BP. Stop w/ the JA is innocent stuff. She is not.
In my comment I specifically said she knows what’s going on and I judge her for it, so maybe you replied to the wrong person.
I just wanted to make it clear that I judge brad for the ends of his marriages and what a tool he is, but Jen playing along with the “will they won’t they” looks pathetic and it’s a crappy thing to do. Good for their wallets I’m sure, I just didn’t think it would be worth the money.
I hear you but there are some who really believe this woman isn’t playing along and knows the game. She may have even came up w/ it. I mean no offense but JA has spent her whole career still being tied to BP and Angie b/c it prolongs her career. Oh and of course Friends. Lol.
She looks amazing!
Brad Pitt = white male privilege!
He is a poster boy for it right now.
It’s worse to me people actually laughed at his lame joke. Doesn’t speak well for the audience but what am I saying most of the audience still want to act like they didn’t know about Harvey Weinstein. SMH.
Meanwhile Angie w/ her kids, living her life away from these two tabloid seeking messy people.
Can someone please give Brad that fucking Oscar so this can stop?!
Jen looked nice. At least it wasn’t her usua boring ass thing. Her nipples always fascinate me. Like wearing no bra with a white gown….wow! It never looks like she wears spanx either. Just a random observation. The jokes are we’re ok except the wife one. I feel like Jen was just being gracious and just smiled and there little meeting was maybe 30 seconds long. I doubt that hung out again. I feel like Jennifer is over this business But hey she won an award so may as well smile and be pleasant. Brad is trying way too hard. Just for the attention though
What woman working in Hollywood would get to be an alcoholic, physically threaten their kid (But hey, he didn’t hit him in the “face” remember) implode the lives of 6 children due to their addiction, then get to accept awards and make jokes about how they are dating again. The world is fu*ked up.
So much this, it’s deeply disturbing, but then look where we are in the WH and Supreme Court and Matt Lauer and PA, etc. etc. etc. Awful…
Ikr?! Remember when Winona’s career died because she shoplifted? She got screwed. But Charlie sheen and Brad Pitt still worked after doing way worse. Smh
Kaiser you nailed it last year when he went to her birthday party that if he wants to rehabilitate his image, all he has to do is go back to Aniston. Walaaa!!!
Do you mean Voilà? I snorted
The funniest thing was when he pretend to watch the tv monitor and stay interested. I thought I was gonna die of laughter. It’s so fake and orchestrated. I do hope CAA knows Angelinas name is trending twice as much as their clients is. Then you have white twitter shipping them and others calling Pitt trash. Again all in I feel for those six kids who had to listen to that and see some tweets trashing their mom and dad because he wants to play PR games. It’s so sad.
I could not watch more then 1second of the monitor thing . Just so awkward and fake. Also like he was stealing Jens thunder . Like this women has been acting and making money moves for the last 15 years without you Brad. She doesn’t need you! I feel for his kids also. If he wins an Oscar he should maybe mention them ? Like they exist or something
That’s the thing tho, I think those kids do know BP. The real BP, that’s why one by one they are breaking away from him. Angie loves them and teaches them to love each other more than anything. That love carries them through. She prob prepared them for this nonsense b/c it’ll go on until the end of Oscars. So the kids are good, they have their Mom and vice versa.
No one is talking about her award now, it’s all about the reunion. Is this what she wanted?
He’s just ugh, unbearable… there so much FAKEness about this pos. How could he fool a woman as smart as Jolie is beyond me. BTW who saw him wearing Chiefs cap? Lol not a fan of Saints anymore Brad, since it not suits your story.?
I would complain how could they award him after all that mess he has done, but the same people gave an Oscar to Polansky, so its poitnless.
Lovely dress but I wish she would have done something different with her hair.
That last photo, LOL! “No come back, I need more publicity and photo ops!”
I don’t really care for Jen’s dress, that fabric is pretty unforgiving, though I like the styling of it.
More media need to call his behavior out instead of fawning over him & vilifing Angelina for hits.
I’m not going to comment on Brad’s speech and laughing audience besides saying that it was all just very unnecessary and a bit sad.
What I want to say is that I’ve seen some videos of his interviews from the red carpet, and honestly, he doesn’t seem well. Like he is in some kind of frenzy – talking too much, trying to be funny, the Chiefs hat thing… He seems lost.
Jennifer looks amazing! Body is fit and hair is great. Dress is a gorgeous wedding gown… not for the red carpet tho…
I think Jen is being polite. Her body language looked like she was trying to get away at one point. Brad seems to desperately want these photo ops.
The way he’s “holding” her hand in the last picture is as triggering as hell. You can put a lot of pressure on someone’s hand/wrist like that without looking like you’re being aggressive. Looks to me like she wants to get away, and he isn’t making it easy. My ex-wife did stuff like this when she was “joking” with me.
Wonderful to see them both happy, healthy and winning. Jennifer looked great, the fit of the dress was extraordinary. Loved Brad’s self-deprecating joke, the audience seemed to appreciate it too. He’s getting a long overdue Oscar this year.
Looks like the PR campaign worked at least on one person
Gorgeous pictures. So please to see to guy who got into a physical fight with his son reunited with the woman whose BFF called Zahara J-P a monkey. Absolutely lovely.
Her look is fresh (for her) but why wouldn’t you ask your stylist to do something that you wouldn’t show your nipples to the entire world like this? I mean why do women who have armies preparing and consulting them before they go in front of cameras and the world do this?
Ok. I officially can’t stand these two. Her for playing along and him for….being a coked up pathetic example of a human.
The dress is fine, she is in amazing shape. But just once could she wear her hair out of her face? I have absolutely no opinion on Pitt. The brangelina hype was soooo ott that I had to mentally block both of them. I just pretend he doesn’t exist.