Prince Harry on leaving the UK: ‘It brings me great sadness that it has come to this’

Here are some photos of Prince Harry in London today for the UK-Africa Summit. They basically put Harry in a room and brought in African and British leaders one-by-one for photo-ops and brief face-to-face meetings. I’m including some shots of Harry meeting with Boris Johnson, and BoJo looking like a clown. I can only imagine what kind of racist slurs BoJo uttered in that brief meeting. Harry is packing a lot of appearances into his time in London, before he goes to Canada to see Meghan and Archie and presumably live there for years. Last night, Harry did an event for Sentebale, the charity he started years ago in Lestotho, which focuses on children affected by HIV/AIDS. He made a speech and of course all of this speech is already being misinterpreted. The text:
“…Before I begin, I must say that I can only imagine what you may have heard or perhaps read over the past few weeks. So I want you to hear the truth from me, as much as I can share, not as a duke or prince but as Harry, the same person that many of you have perhaps watched grow up over the last 35 years but now with a clearer perspective…”
“The U.K. is my home and a place that I love. That will never change. I’ve grown up feeling supported by so many of you and I’ve watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms as you saw me find the love and happiness that I’d hoped for all my life…Finally, the second son of Diana got hitched. Hooray.”
“I also know that you’ve come to know me well enough over all these years to trust that the woman I chose as my wife upholds the same values as I do. And she does. And she’s the same woman I fell in love with. We both do everything we can to fly the flag and carry out our roles for this country with pride…”
“Once Meghan and I were married, we were excited. We were hopeful and we were here to serve. For those reasons, it brings me great sadness that it has come to this. The decision I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly…It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges and I know I haven’t always gotten it right but as far as this goes there really was no other option. What I want to make clear is, we’re not walking away.”
“I hope that helps you understand what it had to come to, that I would step my family back from all I have ever known, to stake a step forward into what I hope can be a more peaceful life. I will always have the utmost respect for my grandmother, my commander in chief, and I am incredibly grateful to her and the rest of my family for the support they have shown Meghan and I over the last few months…I will continue to be the same man who holds his country dear and dedicates his life to supporting the causes, charities and military communities that are so important to me.’
Harry is trying to do a lot in this speech, and of course that means words are being taken out of context and people are like “he never wanted to leave, it was MEAN MEGHAN.” What he’s actually trying to do here is emphasize how much of this was his choice, and something HE felt HE needed to do to protect his family. It’s not going to work, clearly, because people are still trying to pretend like this is all Meghan’s fault because… she’s biracial and how dare she. I feel like Harry is also trying to leave the UK without burning everything down too, even though he maybe should have burned it all down to ash.
“Finally, the second son of Diana got hitched. Hooray.”
That was…bitter, no?
Ehh, maybe? Idk, If he is bitter towards his brother, I think he has every reason to feel that way.
He knew his room … that was what people had been thinking as he remained unhitched for so long. Everyone loved Diana.
It was bittersweet because it reflects how his identity was moulded outside of his control. He was Diana’s son first, instead of Harry the person. And he was Diana’s second son, maybe a subconscious reference to his position as the spare from birth. One can only imagine how this shapes you directly and indirectly as you grow up. And when he’s a grown man now, he still couldn’t be trusted to make his own choice of a spouse and path for himself. He was supposed to follow the path of marrying an English Rose and support the heir.
I took it that way a little bit, and I think it was warranted. There’s so many people who loved Diana who think they know what’s best for Harry. And I’m sure he’s kind of over it. The expectations from people who’ve never met him, the attacks on his wife that people are invoking his dead mothers name on… it’s a lot.
His speech was great – he’s so his mother. Very good at expressing emotion through words. His presence will be a big loss.
The DM is saying William didn’t want Harry at the event tonight due to the fear of overshadowing. The Wessexes will be there instead. Are they the new Fab Four?
Ugh, it is so fucking disgusting the way they are treated. I cannot imagine being Meghan and being the target of such a pack of vicious trolls, it’s beyond disgusting. Get out of there and don’t look back guys.
I’m sorry it came to this, too. As many commenters have said quoted beloved Lizzo, they could have had a bad b*tch.
And the truth is that we’ll probably never really know what happened or how in terms of who was supportive, who felt hamstring and why, who actively hurt and destroyed (I’m in the “William, Kate and the Middletons did the bulk of it”), what kind of power the courtiers have… but they really lost something special when Harry and Meghan decided to leave. I know they’ll continue to do charity and probably pretty awesome stuff, but it’s just such a giant eff up on the part of the monarchy. So so so stupid.
Pretty much this, word for word. We may never know the full backstory to this. But the monarchy should have done everything to keep Harry and Meghan. And it’s clear they didn’t.
The most telling part was that they offered to do all the duties, but without the public money and were told no.
The Firm can’t have any royals working for free otherwise the inevitable question Congress up – why couldn’t the rest of them do the same?
(Of course even after it being set out very clearly people are still accusing them off wanting all of the perks and none of the duties, when they were offering to do the duties without the perks!)
That’s what is so crazy. They were willing to perform Royal duties without taking taxpayer money (via the Sovereign Grant). And yet people are still going on about them being ungrateful and spending taxpayer money. It makes your head hurt with all the spin.
Very diplomatic speech but I take it as his saying he and Meghan didn’t want it to come to this but the hate and cruelty thrown at Meghan has left them with no other choice. Good for him and her and their family. But I do selfishly wish he had thrown the Royal family and press out for their horrible actions (and the continued defense of the horrible prince Andrew).
Also, he just looks so defeated. And heavy, like he’s carrying the weight of the world. 🙁
Defeated? No. Resigned to what he has to do? Yes. I imagine he truly didn’t want it to come to this. I don’t think Meghan did either. And at first, she was beloved. Until some idiot got the idea to try to derail that popularity. Whatever relative of Harry’s started this racist slamming of Meghan … I wonder if they meant it to go so far that Harry left England.
Yes, he looks defeated. they tried and tried, to no avail. He can look both.
President Obama needs to ask Luther to help Harry out here.
Yes! 💗
underrated post
Oh Harry, such a wonderful human adult. XO I admire this person so much. Both he and his wife. I am so, so excited for them to start a life that is freer from the racism and lies. They will still occur but if you are not available … the bully is going to have to find someone else.
I think on of the best twitter comments I saw about this was this one:
‘ I wish I had taken out an official announcement when I told my family to f%$k off.’
LOL! Awesome Twitter comment.
It was a thoughtful and mature speech. The caliber of the work H&M have done is stellar, and to do it, through all of the crap from the press and the lack of support from the family means that they are an incredible team. I firmly believe they have a bright future.
“Two roads diverged in a wood, and I— I took the one less traveled by …”
And I think it will make all the difference.
I wish them well.
As someone who was raised in Vermont, I give an appreciative nod to this comment. 😊
I admit I’m actually curious as to what in heaven could BoJo possibly be saying here… what words go with those gestures? I can’t even…
He’s mime clowning.
I’m so far removed from the UK, I’m not white or European either. I’m from Asia and his speech made me tear up. No word salad, just a simple and heartfelt speech. Yes he is privileged and wealthy and so is Meghan, but I have no doubt both have compassion and empathy in their bones that cannot be faked. And he knows people will keep saying all of these are Meghan’s fault but he still reiterated in his speech that it was his decision ultimately and take from that what you will. This man could not protect his mother and now he wants to rightfully protect his wife and son. I am so enamoured.
Why were they not allowed to work for their patronages and military communities without taxpayer money? It’s because this would place scrutiny on the other HRHs that are minor royals and Queenie wouldn’t want to give the peasants ideas, at least while she’s still in charge. That’s Charles problem to resolve and likely why the negotiations took so long.
I remember leaving a job years ago and basically showed them a figurative finger with a smile on the way out. I never regretted it because that was a bridge I was prepared to burn. I see why Harry would speak politely, because unlike me, he is a diplomat and is keeping the doors open to reconciliation.
Lots of fan fiction going on here in the comments. As a someone from London and a person of colour a lot of people here are just meh with the royal family including Harry and meg. I think the US is more obsessed with the story. The whole family is useless to be honest and the institution is at archaic. It’s not just racist coverage about meg but also a difference in American vs British culture.
I agree.
From this American’s viewpoint, it appears that toxic, racist, right wing media have too much power and control in Britain. Yes, we have Fox network here, but it’s checked by other news organizations (CNN, MSNBC, etc). I pray Fox and other right wing news organizations never get the power in the U.S. that they have in Britain. Also, African- Americans fought too long and hard for civil rights, and they’re willing to stand up and call out racist bullshit when they see it.
All I got from that speech was that he loves Meghan and they wanted to work for the good of the people, what their roles were meant for BUT unfortunately all the toxic people wouldn’t let that be and no family stood beside them. So adios amigos.
It was truly a beautiful and well thought speech. I am sure it gave him confort to be able to say his truth (or part of it at least) in front of people he cares for and who respect and care for him & Meghan.
W&K are the biggest losers in all of this but it’s their own fault. I hope they are prepared for the scrutiny that will come their way once the dust settles.
They’ve cut off and out two people who showed themselves willing to work, and work meaningfully. I’m sure many will quote numbers but H&M were doing work that went beyond numbers, that would have had a longer lasting imprint and paid off in goodwill with the people if only the rest of the royals had been willing to back them.
Instead, we get church walks with Andrew and botox denials and rose garden obfuscation.
Well, there is an article that William and Harry made up and it might be true. The only off thing is Harry and the firm talking about several months of leaving. Were there willing to give up so soon? What’s strange is that recently they got better press, after the lawsuit I saw several neutral to positive articles so I wish they waited.
But has anyone else notice the narrative they press is trying to push.. Harry, “our” good boy and Meghan the bad one.. people want him back without Meghan.
Until I watched this speech, I don’t think I truly appreciated how hard this is for Harry. I’m sure we’ve all felt a little sad after giving a job two weeks’ notice…they didn’t appreciate us enough…we got passed over…the time has come to move on, but still we feel a twinge of letting people down, knowing some people valued and benefitted from our work. So I’m imagining that for Harry multiplied by his entire lifetime and then adding family dynamics. It can’t be said enough, you’re doing the right thing Harry!
What a sweetie.
Bettyrose, you said it so well.
What a moving speech! Harry best man of the 2020
That was a lovely speech and was pretty clear and direct where it needed to be and where he apparently is allowed to be. The people who are taking it out of context are being willfully stupid and hateful.
What is not so clear and direct is why his vision to be a working royal NOT publicly funded could not be worked out even a little bit. Why couldn’t he keep his military honors? If I understand correctly what I have read of the statements from an officer of the British military, he can no longer wear his uniform AT ALL in any public events, because he now has been stripped of his affiliation.
But chew on this: the rapist can.
Was the removal of all his military patronages and affiliation a legal consequence of removing him entirely from tax payer funding and the shackles to the Royal Rota system? If that is the case, then that is the case. That, I guess is the price of freedom FROM the corrupt press of Great Britain.
Or was it the punishment the nasty courtier with the stick up his bum warned about?
What makes me sick is reading in the US press the usual analysis of this event. Of course they ignorantly quote the usual biased sources in Britain and this is getting spun to how difficult and intractable and broken Harry and Meghan are. How Meghan couldn’t cope with British life and royal life. There’s a passing reference to the difficulties of being biracial.
Really? The crux of this whole disaster is racism. It starts and ends with racism. You can mix up classism and xenophobia and all the other red herrings.
But it really is racism.
It’s 2020 and on a day honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, we have a gun rights rally unfolding. Regardless of where you stand on gun ownership, the fact remains that this rally is being attended by white supremacists and violence is anticipated as a possible threat. In 2020. Just saying.