Prince Harry on leaving the UK: ‘It brings me great sadness that it has come to this’

Here are some photos of Prince Harry in London today for the UK-Africa Summit. They basically put Harry in a room and brought in African and British leaders one-by-one for photo-ops and brief face-to-face meetings. I’m including some shots of Harry meeting with Boris Johnson, and BoJo looking like a clown. I can only imagine what kind of racist slurs BoJo uttered in that brief meeting. Harry is packing a lot of appearances into his time in London, before he goes to Canada to see Meghan and Archie and presumably live there for years. Last night, Harry did an event for Sentebale, the charity he started years ago in Lestotho, which focuses on children affected by HIV/AIDS. He made a speech and of course all of this speech is already being misinterpreted. The text:

“…Before I begin, I must say that I can only imagine what you may have heard or perhaps read over the past few weeks. So I want you to hear the truth from me, as much as I can share, not as a duke or prince but as Harry, the same person that many of you have perhaps watched grow up over the last 35 years but now with a clearer perspective…”

“The U.K. is my home and a place that I love. That will never change. I’ve grown up feeling supported by so many of you and I’ve watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms as you saw me find the love and happiness that I’d hoped for all my life…Finally, the second son of Diana got hitched. Hooray.”

“I also know that you’ve come to know me well enough over all these years to trust that the woman I chose as my wife upholds the same values as I do. And she does. And she’s the same woman I fell in love with. We both do everything we can to fly the flag and carry out our roles for this country with pride…”

“Once Meghan and I were married, we were excited. We were hopeful and we were here to serve. For those reasons, it brings me great sadness that it has come to this. The decision I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly…It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges and I know I haven’t always gotten it right but as far as this goes there really was no other option. What I want to make clear is, we’re not walking away.”

“I hope that helps you understand what it had to come to, that I would step my family back from all I have ever known, to stake a step forward into what I hope can be a more peaceful life. I will always have the utmost respect for my grandmother, my commander in chief, and I am incredibly grateful to her and the rest of my family for the support they have shown Meghan and I over the last few months…I will continue to be the same man who holds his country dear and dedicates his life to supporting the causes, charities and military communities that are so important to me.’