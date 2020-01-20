“Serena Williams really doesn’t want to talk about Duchess Meghan” links

Serena Williams does not want to answer questions about Duchess Meghan! Serena won her first-round match at the Australian Open last night! [Just Jared]
My God, the business around Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston briefly paying attention to each other at the SAGs was really something. [LaineyGossip]
Is Rihanna already fooling around with A$AP Rocky? [Dlisted]
Vanessa Hudgens mixes her patterns. [Go Fug Yourself]
I can’t believe they spent $175 million making Doolittle! [Pajiba]
Commes de Garcons is culturally appropriating again. [Jezebel]
So many Nazis are in Virginia right now. [Towleroad]
A spoiler for a 90 Day Fiance couple. [Starcasm]
Will Adele’s new album come out soon? [Seriously OMG]
Rob Lowe is basically like “yay… sports.” [The Blemish]
#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/KUVAUzcso6
— Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 20, 2020
About Serena, that’s what a good friend would do. I can’t believe they even asked her that question…she just won a big match…congratulate her and move on !
Yeah, that annoyed me. They shifted the focus from her. Part of me is with that tweet – “well you tried” kind of thing. But it’s ridiculous.
Also, hats off to Serena for being a gd amazing friend. I’m so happy Meghan has a friend that’s as classy as Serena when it comes to the press. So many people have screwed her over it’s nice to see this.
And that is what loyal friends do, they do not discuss you in the press. Shame on the media outlet asking this question. Sleazeballs.
Serena is a true friend to Meghan and vise versa. What is there really left to say. It must be exhausting as a friend to see an almost entire country throw every resource it has to destroy your friend and drive her out of the country. What is there really left to say.
Yup!
oops, duplicate comment.
They tried the same with Janina. She said no comment , but also added she couldn’t wait to see her again. This is her crew. They’ve been privy to her pain and are more than relieved she’s out of it with her marriage and family intact.
Of course, Serena isn’t going to say anything. Meghan’s friends aren’t trash like Meghan’s father, the darling of the British media, is.
Neither do I. I can’t believe how much these two are dominating the news cycle everywhere. Iran shoots down a Ukrainian jetliner and the front page article on CNN is about the royals. Sounds like she had a crappy time in the U.K. no doubt, but I don’t understand the obsession.