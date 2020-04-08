Chris Cuomo shares his X-ray and explains how he’s beating the virus



Last week, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo announced that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He’s been working from home where he’s self-isolating in his basement, something for which his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, has been good-naturedly teasing him. The governor said at one of his briefings last week that he and Chris talked about Chris continuing to work after his diagnosis, and that one of the things he could do would be to show people one example of living with coronavirus. And that’s what Chris is continuing to do, bless him:

Chris Cuomo continues to be open with viewers about his health. On Monday, the CNN host, 49, shared an update on his ongoing bout with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), speaking with Dr. Sanjay Gupta during his Cuomo Prime Time broadcast from home. “If you have coronavirus, in most of the cases, the big fear is that it’s going to get your lungs — that’s what it wants; it wants your lungs,” said Cuomo. The journalist said that he felt his fever go down over the weekend, but the virus transitioning to his chest. Cuomo said he then decided he needed an X-ray to check his lungs. During the episode, Cuomo disclosed his X-ray results, having Gupta, 50, break down what might be evident from the pictures. The doctor — while not offering an on-air diagnosis — said it appears Cuomo has some instances of a “little bit of fluid built up,” but not quite pneumonia. “[Doctors] expect me to have infiltrate because I have the virus, and I have to tell you,” said Cuomo, “it is scary to have your lungs go up there and see this stuff and go, ‘Well, what is that? What is that, like, smoke in there?’ And they tell you, ‘Yeah, it’s the virus.’ ” “It’s in there; it’s in you. You have to fight to keep it out,” added Cuomo, who said he is “doing fine” and practicing breathing exercises, per doctors’ orders.

Chris also said that he’s lost a lot of weight, that he’s experienced hallucinations, hard shivering and he chipped a tooth.

I’m grateful to Chris for continuing to share his experiences with viewers. He’s not trying to scare anyone, only impress upon them the seriousness of how dangerous this virus is. There are still people who don’t get it. The clip starts with him telling Dr. Gupta and viewers that he feels “better than I deserve.” He said that he’s learned that when his fever spikes to drink a lot of liquids, take Tylenole and actively fight it. “If you don’t want it to get into your lungs, you gotta force yourself to breathe. You gotta get up off your ass, you gotta walk around.” He said that as he’s forced himself to do those things, at the suggestion of a doctor, he’s started to feel better. I hope that Chris’ health continues to improve and that soon he can say that he’s no longer ill, but recovering.

Note by Celebitchy: Watch the videos in this post if you or a loved one are suffering from COVID. Chris shares the advice he received from a doctor on fighting this and keeping it out of the lungs.

