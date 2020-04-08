Chris Cuomo shares his X-ray and explains how he’s beating the virus

Last week, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo announced that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He’s been working from home where he’s self-isolating in his basement, something for which his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, has been good-naturedly teasing him. The governor said at one of his briefings last week that he and Chris talked about Chris continuing to work after his diagnosis, and that one of the things he could do would be to show people one example of living with coronavirus. And that’s what Chris is continuing to do, bless him:
On Monday, the CNN host, 49, shared an update on his ongoing bout with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), speaking with Dr. Sanjay Gupta during his Cuomo Prime Time broadcast from home.
“If you have coronavirus, in most of the cases, the big fear is that it’s going to get your lungs — that’s what it wants; it wants your lungs,” said Cuomo.
The journalist said that he felt his fever go down over the weekend, but the virus transitioning to his chest. Cuomo said he then decided he needed an X-ray to check his lungs.
During the episode, Cuomo disclosed his X-ray results, having Gupta, 50, break down what might be evident from the pictures. The doctor — while not offering an on-air diagnosis — said it appears Cuomo has some instances of a “little bit of fluid built up,” but not quite pneumonia.
“[Doctors] expect me to have infiltrate because I have the virus, and I have to tell you,” said Cuomo, “it is scary to have your lungs go up there and see this stuff and go, ‘Well, what is that? What is that, like, smoke in there?’ And they tell you, ‘Yeah, it’s the virus.’ ”
“It’s in there; it’s in you. You have to fight to keep it out,” added Cuomo, who said he is “doing fine” and practicing breathing exercises, per doctors’ orders.
Chris also said that he’s lost a lot of weight, that he’s experienced hallucinations, hard shivering and he chipped a tooth.
I’m grateful to Chris for continuing to share his experiences with viewers. He’s not trying to scare anyone, only impress upon them the seriousness of how dangerous this virus is. There are still people who don’t get it. The clip starts with him telling Dr. Gupta and viewers that he feels “better than I deserve.” He said that he’s learned that when his fever spikes to drink a lot of liquids, take Tylenole and actively fight it. “If you don’t want it to get into your lungs, you gotta force yourself to breathe. You gotta get up off your ass, you gotta walk around.” He said that as he’s forced himself to do those things, at the suggestion of a doctor, he’s started to feel better. I hope that Chris’ health continues to improve and that soon he can say that he’s no longer ill, but recovering.
Note by Celebitchy: Watch the videos in this post if you or a loved one are suffering from COVID. Chris shares the advice he received from a doctor on fighting this and keeping it out of the lungs.
Before everybody starts in on him:
He is a reporter with a news show. His brother is arguably the most recognizable face in American government right now. He is sharing his experience, and what his doctors have told him, that is working for him.
It is nice to hear first hand experiences. Helps to bring home that this is a disease that can get anybody, that there is an ability to fight, that the symptoms may progress in a certain way. I saw so many negative comments about this yesterday I was mind blown.
I feel like adding that he also had people on his show that had a different experience like having kids for instance and he explained in detail how he doesn’t want to minimize the situation either. I appreciate him telling that he is privileged enough that he only has to focus on getting better and not running a household on top of that. He insisted on keeping tabs on a sick mom whose husband is hospitalized and she has four kids. One of whom has started showing symptoms…my goodness…
I appreciate him sharing his experience on television. But his other work should stop, he needs to rest instead of working. Get well soon.
I disagree. If working helps him get through this then he should do so. He is following the advice of his drs and assume if they thought it was not good for him to work he wouldn’t.
Sure, if his doctors said ok to continue working then it’s no issue.
I wish him all the best. He’s performing a public service.
If anyone had told us 4 months ago that we were about to go through a national crisis of historic proportions unlike any other and the Cuomo family would be the ones to guide us through, nobody would have believed it.
In addition to Chris is going through with the illness and Andrew is going through with leading his state through this unbelievable crisis, the extended family has also undergone great loss. Andrew’s daughters just lost their cousin Maeve Kennedy McKean and her young son in a canoe accident.
The Cuomos are showing us leadership that we desperately need
America can’t protect it’s people or conduct fair elections. It’s a shithole country.
He’s still fighting this thing??!!!! 😨
This is absolutely horrifying……I can’t believe it’s gone on this long. He’s a really good man and doesn’t deserve to have suffered so much.
Thoughts and prayers to him and his family.