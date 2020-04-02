CNN’s Chris Cuomo is working from home after testing positive

Embed from Getty Images

Over the past several days, there are growing numbers of stories about people who have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus and, sadly, people who have passed away after becoming infected. We knew this was going to happen, but I’m still having trouble wrapping my brain around it. We’ve had some more positive news as Sophie Trudeau, Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks, Prince Albert and Prince Charles are doing well, among others. But now I start each day wondering who is going to get sick next. Will it be someone I know? Will it be someone famous?

My heart fell into my stomach when I saw that CNN anchor Chris Cuomo,has tested positive for coronavirus. He made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday that he had tested positive and was going to be anchoring from his basement. He was last at work on Friday and was at home Monday, where he interviewed his brother remotely.

Chris’s good friend and colleague Don Lemon got emotional on-air when talking about Chris.

Chris is still working hard from his basement. Last night on Cuomo Prime Time, he shared the news that his wife and children got tested and don’t have the virus. His relief and joy were palpable. While talking with Dr. Sanjay Gupta about how he’s feeling (yesterday worse than the day before), he got a call from Andrew, and said he’d call him back.

.@ChrisCuomo shares the details of his symptoms and some good news as he fights coronavirus from his basement. pic.twitter.com/wF6zlN9Yay — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) April 2, 2020

Andrew and Chris are two of the five children of Matilda and the late Mario Cuomo, who served three terms as the governor of New York from 1983 until 1994. The two brothers enjoy teasing each other, as is evident in this clip of a chat on Tuesday night.

Here’s part of the interview between the brothers on Monday:



Chris’ concern for Andrew’s wellbeing as both his brother and his governor is moving. I was thinking something similar the other day about both Andrew Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio of New York City, both of whom are delivering honest briefings without any theatricality. They’re taking this crisis seriously, and I feel better when I listen to them. Last week, Business Insider conducted a poll that found that Dr. Fauci and Andrew Cuomo are the two most trusted leaders in the U.S. on the coronavirus. A certain orange baby is not.

Here’s video of Andrew talking about Chris’ diagnosis on Tuesday. Andrew takes some gentle swipes at his brother, but it’s evident how much he loves Chris, his “best friend”:

On Wednesday, Andrew talked about being “frightened” by Chris’diagnosis.

He also said that he sent Chris a book on striped-bass fishing. He praised Chris as “gutsy” and “courageous,” and said that they talked about Chris being ill and decided that he could let people see what it’s like to live with coronavirus. He told Chris “I love you, little brother.” He also commented on the still photo that was being shown of Chris on-screen, in which his mouth is open mid-sentence, saying that he “didn’t pick it,” and that it’s not “flattering,” but, “It is suitable, in some ways.” The second I saw it, I thought that Chris’ colleagues at CNN are lovingly trolling him, as is Andrew, every time he mentions that “Chris is in his basement.” I’d love to watch Chris and Andrew chat more.

