Rita Wilson celebrates being cancer free and a COVID-19 survivor

This weekend, Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks returned to Los Angeles from Australia, where they’d been in self-isolation, post quarantine, after being diagnosed with COVID-19. But that isn’t all Rita had to celebrate, this weekend also marked her fifth year of being cancer free. So Rita rejoiced that she is a cancer and COVID 19 survivor. She posted the Instagram above with the following caption:

This date, March 29, represents a time of great happiness. I was on Broadway starring with Larry David in his play Fish In The Dark before finding out I had been diagnosed with breast cancer. March 29 also marks five years of being cancer free after having had a bilateral mastectomy. I am so thankful for my health, for the doctors, nurses, friends and family who got me through that time. You, online friends, also need to be thanked because your prayers and optimism were felt deeply. And, so thankful for the blessings God has bestowed on me, then and now. One year ago on March 29, I was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a street, that as a child, I’d walk on an read all the names of the stars I admired, never believing one day my name would be on one of those stars. And one year ago today, I released my fourth album, Halfway to Home. Every day I get to make music is a gift. So much has happened musically in that one year. So much goodness. All of this would not be possible without good health. So, today, March 29, I am celebrating the beauty of this life, the blessings God has given, and my continued good health, even now as a COVID 19 survivor. Please take a moment today to acknowledge the amazing creation your bodies are and to thank it for doing so much.

That’s wild that March 29th has turned into such a significant date in Rita’s life. Events falling on a particular date each year fascinates me. May 18th attracts all my bad for some reason (although it’s calmed down significantly in the latter years). My friend, though, has had a bunch of wonderful, life-altering things occur on September 3rd. She calls it her Bonus Day. It sounds like that’s what March 29th to Rita. Surviving any health issue is incredible but to have both cancer and COVID under your belt is pretty unique. The album she mentioned in her post, Halfway to Home, was a celebration of her cancer battle, including the song, Throw Me a Party, in which she told her family she wanted them to have a party if she succumbed to the cancer. I can only imagine what it must feel like for Rita to look back over the last five years and think about where she is vs. where she thought she’d be.

What I really appreciate in Rita’s post is the reminder to revel where we can. Now, especially, I think it’s easy to lose sight of what’s good in our lives. I’m taking a stab at a gratitude journal and it really does set my head right to simply find the things that are going for me rather than dwell on what’s going against me. I’m sure we are all glued to social media and the news and we can only take so much bad news in a day. So I encourage you to be like Rita and find something to celebrate.