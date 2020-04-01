Prince Charles, out of isolation, speaks about the loneliness of seniors

My mom’s assisted living facility has been in lockdown for several weeks now. I think what happened in Seattle – when one nursing home was so badly hit early in the pandemic – fundamentally changed how seniors viewed the virus, and how senior-carers decided to simply lockdown any facility housing seniors. My mom can’t get any visitors, and she says that people can’t even congregate in the public spaces anymore either. She also said a 91-year-old man “escaped” the facility yesterday for a few hours, and that now he’s back and in a mandatory quarantine for two weeks.
Beyond the very real fear of contracting the virus, the biggest concern for so many seniors (within or outside of assisted living facilities) is loneliness. Of not being able to have visitors, not being able to leave their homes or facilities, not being able to see kids or grandkids. And so now that Prince Charles is doing better after his “bout” of coronavirus, he’s out of isolation and making videos to raise awareness of how the quarantines are affecting the senior community, in support of his patronage, Age UK.
Prince Charles doesn’t get to interact with anyone for seven days and he comes out of it a new man. No, I think he’s always cared a lot, but he still got on that private plane and flew to Scotland while he was already feeling corona symptoms! Anyway, yes, I’m really f–king worried about seniors and how their lives have been completely upended by this and how lonely they are, especially the seniors who aren’t technically adept, aren’t on social media and can’t work out how to see their families and friends through video chats. My mom said to me this week, “I can’t believe what I’m living through.”
My uncle who had a heart attack, flatlined in the ER, and spent a week in the hospital, is stuck in a convalescent home. He is very weak, diabetic and the heart attack was his kidney’s failing and his heart not handling it. He’s stable now and improving, but the home discovered a case of COVID-19 this week. I am super worried for him. His wife, my aunt, is afraid he’s gonna catch it and die alone in there. An infected facility like this is no joke. These people are vulnerable.
That’s one of the most excruciating thing about this: seniors, and not only, die alone because they must be isolated.
And it’s on the medical stuff to contact the family, and when the numbers are huge there are consequences on the carers mental health because they are exhausted.
Eleonor- this home “forgot” to notify my aunt. Even though she called the morning after this broke. My poor mom had to break it to her after she read it online. She felt terrible about that but felt my aunt had to know.
Like what he had to say. But poor Charles doesn’t look like he’s 100% … I feel like he’s felt compelled to be visible right now..
Im so worried about my folks (70) and grandparents (95+), they are in Montreal which has been really hard hit and I hate that I can’t help them because Im over 2 hours away
I live in Montreal, my parents are both over 70 and are diabetic too…I totally understand where you’re coming from, LaLa. All I can say is keep in touch as much as possible, remind them to stay home, and to wash their hands a lot.
I was talking with my mom yesterday and she mentioned going for groceries today and I got a bit anxious. I would have loved to have done them for her but I don’t have a car, whereas she does, and we live a good 30-40 minutes apart by public transit. It sucks not to be able to do more.
Big hugs to you!
It’s contingent on the personality and psyche of the individual and then factor their environment. In my own situation, I tend to like staying home and I have a large very nice home therefore the situation doesn’t bother me. Charles has plenty of space but his routines are meetups all day, so having to quarantine will be more difficult in his case. People in nursing homes are generally in a smaller room and they like to interact with people, gossip and talk all normal. Charles is mostly correct older people need want to interact more.
My aunt is in her 60’s…she’s my mum’s younger sister and has been like my second mum lately with my mum being late. Anyway, she’s been sending messages every day and called today to check up on me again. It amazes me how she worries more about us than about herself. I’m so sad that so many elderly people are dying alone…without their families by their side…it absolutely breaks my heart. I worry about my aunt and she’s worrying about me! This situation is so unfair. I hope it passes soon. Glad Charles is better. Hope many others recover as well.
At least Charles III sounds sincere and concerned. At 67, and immuno compromised, I am taking no chances. Living in the mountains of VA with Fergus (my dog), I’m pretty remote anyway, but this situation is even testing my ability to fight creeping anxiety. I talk to my 87-yr-old mother (who’s self-isolating with my step-dad) pretty often, and yesterday I could tell she’s stressing out.
Anyway, I’m fascinated with Charles III’s somewhat official message from the BRF, and still no sign of the Queen, not even a staged photo op.
I think the queen is sick and Charles is De facto regent. I also think Charles is keeping Willie off the throne. I think the Cambridges put the succession at risk as far back as the kids’ school. The Sussexes are in the States so not to endanger the sussession at further risk.
My Gran is the matriarch of our family. We are in and out of her house. I stopped visiting 3 weeks ago. But others haven’t and now both my grandmother and uncle are exhibiting symptoms. While we were so concerned with Granny’s loneliness, the family brought the virus to her. The isolation is real, but it’s so very important for their health.
No one is stopping Charles from reaching the throne, Covid19 tried, but Charles was reading the papers and read all the talk about William (that he is putting out there) that he is ready to be king.
It will be fun with the leaks from K Palace and Clarence House, in coming months, jabba Johnson for CH and Jason lapdog wooton for KP.