Prince Charles, out of isolation, speaks about the loneliness of seniors

My mom’s assisted living facility has been in lockdown for several weeks now. I think what happened in Seattle – when one nursing home was so badly hit early in the pandemic – fundamentally changed how seniors viewed the virus, and how senior-carers decided to simply lockdown any facility housing seniors. My mom can’t get any visitors, and she says that people can’t even congregate in the public spaces anymore either. She also said a 91-year-old man “escaped” the facility yesterday for a few hours, and that now he’s back and in a mandatory quarantine for two weeks.

Beyond the very real fear of contracting the virus, the biggest concern for so many seniors (within or outside of assisted living facilities) is loneliness. Of not being able to have visitors, not being able to leave their homes or facilities, not being able to see kids or grandkids. And so now that Prince Charles is doing better after his “bout” of coronavirus, he’s out of isolation and making videos to raise awareness of how the quarantines are affecting the senior community, in support of his patronage, Age UK.

As Patron of @age_uk, The Prince of Wales shares a message on the Coronavirus pandemic and its effect on the older members of the community. pic.twitter.com/a6NEFPOtvQ — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 1, 2020

Prince Charles doesn’t get to interact with anyone for seven days and he comes out of it a new man. No, I think he’s always cared a lot, but he still got on that private plane and flew to Scotland while he was already feeling corona symptoms! Anyway, yes, I’m really f–king worried about seniors and how their lives have been completely upended by this and how lonely they are, especially the seniors who aren’t technically adept, aren’t on social media and can’t work out how to see their families and friends through video chats. My mom said to me this week, “I can’t believe what I’m living through.”