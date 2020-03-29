Now sources say Prince Charles began feeling sick on his flight to Scotland

On Friday, Buckingham Palace announced that Trooping the Colour would not take place, at least not in its usual form. Trooping is basically the Queen’s fake birthday parade. The parade is real, the birthday is not. Trooping was scheduled this year for June 13th, which feels SO far away, and it also feels like people are just now starting to understand that the next few months are going to be very difficult. What will the world even look like on June 13th? No one knows. Which is why the palace says Trooping “will not go ahead in its traditional form… A number of other options are being considered, in line with relevant guidance.” What’s also interesting (to me) is the fact that the palace has cancelled tons of events in April, May and now June, but no one will say whether the Queen has been tested for the virus. No one will say whether the Queen will actually give some kind of big coronavirus speech either. It’s still strange to me that the Queen has only made ONE public statement thus far, a vague and cold written statement about pulling together.
It’s possible that the Queen doesn’t know what to say in this moment, and it’s possible that Boris Johnson’s government doesn’t want her to speak. But… I feel like both of those scenarios are unlikely? But we’ll see. For now, maybe the Queen is truly concerned about Prince Charles, who is quarantined in Scotland with only a few staffers.
Prince Charles is used to a substantial entourage, but he is being cared for by just two staff members as he recovers from coronavirus at his Scottish retreat. The future king, who is said to be in good spirits, is in “complete isolation” at Birkhall, where he is sleeping and living in a separate room from his wife, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, who has tested negative for the virus. Charles tested positive for the virus on Monday after developing mild flu-like symptoms on a private flight from London to Aberdeenshire on Sunday. The 71-year-old royal is still said to be “fine,” and aides said that Charles was at his desk and working on Thursday. However, in keeping with government guidelines, he has been self-isolating and will continue to do so for 14 days.
“There is a personal assistant on hand to assist and someone preparing his food and that is it,” said a source. “The food is taken to the door, the staff member retreats, and the prince takes his meal. The door is then shut and remains shut.” According to official guidance Charles is allowed outside to exercise once a day, and there are substantial gardens at Birkhall where he can enjoy a daily walk.
Charles has been in regular contact with his family, including his sons William and Harry, both of whom he called before the news of his diagnosis was made public. He also remains in touch with the Queen, who is self-isolating with Prince Philip at Windsor Castle. Charles has been well enough to take a number of business calls with the chief executive of the International Rescue Committee and the chief executive of the World Economic Forum. The Prince is also due to hold an online meeting with the Red Cross to discuss how the organization is dealing with the coronavirus and how the royal family can help.
“The Prince might be in isolation, but he is not isolated, he is very busy and very much keeping abreast of what is happening. He is taking calls, having online meetings and working as hard as ever,” said a source.
One of the Prince’s key concerns is the welfare of those who work and live on his estate, the Duchy of Cornwall, which includes islands that are expected to be hard hit this summer as tourists prepare for staycations instead of going away. The Duchy of Cornwall wrote last week to its residential, commercial, and agricultural tenants on the Isles of Scilly to offer financial support as the Isles prepare for an uncertain summer. A spokesman for the prince said, “The Duchy has offered assistance with cash flow, through a deferral of rent …which would be repaid in instalments over a period of up to 24 months with no interest charged on the deferred payments.”
A deferral of rent? Come on, Chuck, you can do better than that. I mean, yes, that’s a better offer than what most landlords would do. But it’s still not enough. I wonder if the Duchy of Cornwall estates would ever dare to do a rent strike? Keep your eye on that. As for Charles and the question of when he started feeling sick… convenient how that story keeps changing, huh? Last week, the story was that Charles began having symptoms before he flew to Scotland. Now the story is that he began feeling ill ON THE FLIGHT.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, WENN and Backgrid.
Poor Charles having to be separated from Camilla. He’s probably writing her tampon love letters daily.
I wonder about his mistress. I hope she is ok.
What? Do you mean that when he married his former mistress a vacancy was created? After all the agony about Camilla being his true love, does he really have another mistress? Please explain.
Charles has a mistress? Dude getting B-12 shots for that energy?
He has a mistress?! I have never heard anything about that.
Over the phone, darling. Their #tamponlove is over the phone.
Without meaning to be vulgar, I don’t get the gist of “tampon love letters.” I googled it and still don’t understand it. What is your point Chilly Willy?
It’s from a famous interview where his letters to Camilla were read out loud.(This was when he was still married to Diana) In them he said he wanted to be her tampon. Yea.
@LOLO86LF
Prince Charles’ phone was hacked and in one of his conversations he said he wanted a be Camilla’s tampon.
https://www.cheatsheet.com/entertainment/what-was-the-scandal-known-as-camillagate-that-rocked-the-royal-family.html/
According to New Idea, the royal was involved with an Australian woman named Dale Elizabeth Harper at the same time he was with Camilla. Both of the women, who were then married to other men, were said to be competing for Charles’ affection.
@Scal: Thanks for explaining it. I modified my google search terms and it did pop up. I guess my being gay did not help get the meaning and I certainly don’t share the feeling with Prince Charles lol.
No, they weren’t letters. It was an actual late night phone call illegally recorded between Charles and Camilla. At one point, the tabloids even had a number you could call to listen to the actual conversation, and there were also websites with links to the recordings. It was also released in transcription form. I’m sure you can still find it somewhere in the maul of the web. Just google, C/C Tampon-gate. Diana’s ‘squiggly-gate’ tapes of her Illegally tapped phone calls are also still out there.
I also find it interesting how the timeline of Charles’ illness is now being rewritten, Kaiser. It just reminds me though that the royal family could teach a master class in rewriting public perception of their own history. Victoria was mostly above it, but her son was skilled at it and Elizabeth’s father and grandfather were pros. Elizabeth learned at the feet of both her parents as they successfully (with the aid of the government) rewrote the entire abdication story to make it about love and not Edward’s traitorous political beliefs, Elizabeth and Phillip have successfully kept the lid on their turbulent relationship, and Charles has reworked his own personal image and history with both Diana and Camilla. So…. with this reworking …the beat goes on. What I find amazing is now it doesn’t take years to RE-EDUCATE the public to the revised storyline, now with strong media collusion, we can actually watch the royals do it in real time!
hahahahhaha!! that tampon comment is priceless. ewww how could he ever have thought that was sexy?
JMO but I think Camilla and Charles are now just friends with benefits – living separate lives.
This is the tip of the iceberg in terms of coronavirus cases in the UK.
Funny that the article says 14 days when the UK government is saying 7. The WHO are saying 14 days.
The changing timeline for when Charles started to feel sick is not a shock
I bet William is leaking the information so that the video of him making fun of the virus stays buried.
Are we peasants supposed to feel terrible he is quarantined in one his palaces? Just a few aides caring for him as opposed to a small army of them. I hope he can survive this crisis.
I mean, he is a 71-year old man with a pandemic illness. Fancy house and a cook aside, that still sucks.
My father-in-law is his age, and I wouldn’t begrudge him a housekeeping/cleaning service if he wanted to employ one, or someone to help with coming if he were to catch this virus.
I mean, he’s way too particular about his house to have someone else clean it, and actually enjoys cooking, so he’d be too stubborn to do any of those things, but still. I wouldn’t bat an eye if he decided to, especially if he were ill.
This hasn’t boded well for any other traveling and sick people, probably won’t bode well for those who had to service Charles on his flight to Scotland either. Charles loves a retinue, so much so that he had to put them at risk to go to Scotland when Scotland specifically asked the English toffs to stay home.
The royal family have been getting dragged for filth since Charles coronavirus news. People were really angry about the Cornwalls’ access to tests with query over Camilla if she wasn’t showing symptoms compared to NHS workers. And then travelling to remote area in Scotland. Charles was getting mocked when they said he was still WFH & the Cambridges are too right now for some WFH pictures released overnight.
So I can see why this piece highlights Charles being proactive with calling Red Cross etc. People are saying problem for the BRF is if they can’t be out there in the public it will have people questioning their value (See abolish the monarchy trending last week). Their PR experts better put in the work.
Karma is a bitch. This is the beginning of the end of monarchy where they actively participate in smear campaign of Sussex. Her diamond jubilee repaired her image and the crown showed her as human. But the way she handle the Sussex vs andrew really ruined her entire reputation beacuse in the past people gave her pass for many mistakes like diana, out of touch ways etc but this is bland biased and with internet these things will forever change and no amount of sugar is going to cover her role in protecting pedophile. Charles got his karma now for his role in Sussex , I personally think he has very little role but at the same time he didnt do anything to stop. I’m waiting for cambridge karma turn , when it comes it’s going to blow up the cambridges where they backstabbed his own brother, sister in law and nephew for cheap pr and image. Universe is watching and the time will be perfect for karma delivering the cambridges. Also middleton will pay their price in this karma situation.
I hope Trooping The Colour even in other forms will not involve massive groups of army and police personell who are better off resting and taking care of essential services and operations during this crisis. And the funds set aside for the celebration should be channelled to the NHS.
THIS
Gee, I was kind of feeling sorry for him just on the human level for having caught COVID, but the rent thing? No. You are an extremely wealthy individual who when your mother soon dies will be among the richest men on earth. Give your tenants some freaking rent FORGIVENESS.
WORD.
I’m stunned he isn’t already doing that. Wow.
And this, this is why the rich stay rich. He would be appalled at the idea of rent forgiveness.
Yeah he’s a pig, like all these rich people who tell us to get back to work.
About a week ago I saw an article that the Queen will speak to her subjects when the time is right. Now who knows what that means? When she stops coughing? When the UK death toll starts to surpass Italy’s? This family is oddly all about “timing,” which they seem to always get wrong. She could speak more than once, or is that also against some 1940s-set protocol?
While I agree that the Queen should have spoken to her subjects before now but I believe that she has to wait until the government asks her to.
The Queen has made ‘special’ public statements only 3 times: after the first Gulf War, after Diana’s death, and after the Queen Mum’s death. She probably will make a public statement about the pandemic but it doesn’t surprise me at all that she hasn’t done it yet.
And yet, PrairieGirl —- The longer she puts it off, the wonkier it all is. In this age of a camcorder on tripods, how hard would it be for one professional to light the room, set up equipment, then have her come in — while the two of them maintain an 8 foot distance — and have her record a two minute speech? The way they are dragging this out and this will she or won’t she BS makes it sound as if she is on some outer planet millions of miles away and thus communication is extremely difficult to set up. I think, the Queen is — once again—- making a huge blunder. Unfortunately, there is no Tony Blair to tell her to get off her ass and open her mouth and be the monarch to her people she has sacrificed her personal life to be. I mean isn’t that one of the main functions Of modern monarchy now — to lead in offering comfort and support to one’s subjects? To be seen as helping to pull the country together in times of crisis? To be seen as a font of strength and assurance?
Someone didn’t like getting dragged for filth huh? This story change only makes me believe the original timeline more.
I’m not surprised Charles and Camilla were tested. We’ve long suspected Charles was Elizabeth’s regent. It makes sense for him to be tested and for Camilla as his spouse to be tested as well. Regardless of how I feel about his role in Sussexit, he’s sill a de facto head of state and will get a test before the rest of us.
What I don’t understand is QEII’s near silence in addressing the contagion, especially with BoJo being infected. What happened to the role of the monarchy in offering stability and strength in times of crisis? Proving daily the monarchy isn’t needed.
Exactly, OriginalMia.
A private flight from London to Scotland? Hmmmm…no one seems upset about flying private. I guess that outrage is reserved for the Sussexes.