Katie Holmes: ‘You know what’s so upsetting about the 40s? My old tricks don’t work’

In the post-Tom Cruise era, I’ve read my fair share of Katie Holmes’ interviews, especially in magazines. She doesn’t have the most exciting personality, either that or she’s just very cautious about how she presents herself to print media. She has the willpower to never really take any bait and she refuses to even mention Tom’s name. So, we’ve never gotten that juicy tell-all interview, and we probably never will. Which is fine, I guess. But I’ve always hoped to get to see more of her personality, and here it is – just a better profile/Q&A with InStyle for their April cover. Katie is promoting The Secret: Dare to Dream, and she’s about to direct her second film, Rare Objects. You can read the full InStyle piece here. Some highlights:
She’s enjoying herself at the age of 41: “Suri is 14, so we’ve gotten through the sort of girlie stage. I feel like I can be more creative and have more time, have my voice. It’s sort of, like, just put your stuff out there and be yourself. It takes a while to be comfortable, though… People say you don’t really know yourself until you’re 40. I’m 41. I have seen things. I have experienced things. I know what I’m talking about, and I know that my feelings and my insights are worthy. I’m going to listen to myself instead of deferring to someone else. That’s a big step as a human. It takes time.
Being an actress in the ‘90s: “When I started, it was about being very mysterious. You were known through your work. There was much less attention in the ’90s than there is now, and as a young actress, you just want to get the job. You want to be liked. You want a good take and think, “Was I good enough?” Over time there’s a transition. I have my own confidence now. I’m not looking for somebody else to say, “Good job.” It’s more, “What are we going for?” It’s more collaborative.
Her New York life, where she has a book club: “I’ll take a class at Broadway Dance Center. I’ll go to the Joyce Theater. I do hot yoga and boxing classes. I have a book club. The city has a lot to offer, and I use it. Yes, it’s a little too exposed at times, and we work hard to maneuver and navigate. But what I love about New York is that for me and my child, this is our vibe. When there are 25 things to do every night, it takes you out of your own thing. And you know what else I discovered? There’s a place not far from my house that does foot massages until midnight. That’s what New York offers!
On her 40s: “As I told a friend of mine, “You know what’s so upsetting about the 40s? My old tricks don’t work.” [laughs] I have older siblings; I’m the baby of five. So I was always the cute one, and you get used to being the little cute one. Then you wake up one day — I’m basically always putting lotion on. I do all that Barbara Sturm stuff: hyaluronic, face brightening, face cream, skin cream. It’s so vain. But that happens. It kind of hits you….It’s very odd. I used to get away with no makeup. When I was a teenager and a young actress, it was about being sort of grungy. Now I’m like, “Oh god, I have to do stuff!” It sounds so superficial.
That famous cashmere bra moment: “Honestly, I wasn’t feeling so sexy. And I saw that and was like, “Sexy. I can do that!” I thought it would be good if I was in a cabin sitting by the fire and wore the [matching] sweater over it. That’s how my brain works. But then I was like, “Oh, wait, I’m not in a cabin, and I’m not going to a cabin.” I still thought I could pull it off, though. I had noticed other people wearing bras with blazers.
She also says some stuff about Suri and how proud she is of how hard Suri works and how open Suri is to try new things. I previously described Katie’s New York life as that as rich trophy wife with no husband, and I still stand by that. She works when she wants to, she spends time with her kid, and she fills up the rest of her life with galleries and museums and plays and dinners and facials. She’s right about ageing too – one day you wake up and you’re like “g-ddamn it, I used to be able to look cute on four hours of sleep and no night cream, what happened.” Now I can see it immediately in the morning if I forgot to put on night cream. Ageing is a disaster.
“I have seen things. I have experienced things.”
You sure have, girl! I would love her to spill her guts about Cruise and Xenu. Maybe when Suri is older she will.
There’s something about Katie Holmes that has always felt too vanilla trying to be sexy for me. Nonetheless I’m glad she masterminded her divorce the way she did and got out of what I considered to be a psychologically and spiritually abusive relationship.
With that being said, what else are actresses in their 40s are going to say? I feel like everyone always says different versions of the same thing.
Escaping Co$ was badass. Nuthin but respect for that. Now that we’ve gotten that out of the way….OMG girl is not an actress. She was a teen star who somehow transitioned to adult roles, but she never learned to actually act beyond girl-next-door with soft voice.
That woman looks “cute and sweet and nice”, but she is made of steel and she proved it: she escaped a cult, brainwashing, and Tom Cruise all at once.
Respect.
Aging at 41?. 41 is the new 30. Wait until you turn 50 and then talk. She looks great.
It’s all relative. She lives with herself so I am sure she is aware of all the things she considers flaws that we would have no idea about. It’s her own experience and that knows no age.
I can definitely tell a difference at 44 in how people treat me. I’m a little more invisible than I used to be. Also, too little sleep or too much wine REALLY shows up on my face the next day. And my sagging jaw line is a bummer. The wrinkles don’t bother me too much yet tho.
I hear you. I’m about to turn 49 and I can’t believe how jowl-y I’m getting. (Suddenly having to do so many video meetings has made me notice it even more!) I am trying not to let it bother me — I come by it honestly, I have my dad’s face, I knew it was inevitable — but it’s hard not to be vain about it.
Yeah, the saggy jaw line really bums me out. And now my eyelid skin is saggy so I have to pull my eyelid skin up so I can do my eye makeup.
Sleeping 8 hours with at least 3 hours of REM is crucial to look your best and feel well rested. Unfortunately Katie is right, the older you are the less neglect your body can take without looking and feeling tired. Drinking alcohol will surely make you look bad the next day.
I’ve rather embraced the invisibility. I work from home for the last three or four years and I will run errands straight out of the shower, no makeup and haven’t even combed my hair. Conversely, I will run errands after not have showered in days and not really combing my dry shampoo all the way through. I seriously DNGAF and it is so freeing
Aging is not a disaster. It’s better than the alternative.
That’s all I’ve got.
With you on this! Seeing ageing as a disaster is taking away our privilege to be able to get older.
You are absolutely right.
To me she really is as bland as bland can be. Maybe in real life she’s different but in interviews and on film she is the definition of boring.
Katie Holmes is Kate Middleton gone renegade.
You’re right, Katie escaped a Cult, and
Katie was never called a mean girl like Kate.
They may be both boring with maniacal grims, but nothing else in common, that can be see.
She’s probably a very nice woman. She sounds nice. She’s always been considered nice. But “nice” is about all there seems to be to her. If she hadn’t gone through the whole TomKat thing, I honestly doubt anyone would be remotely interested in her, because as nice as she seems, good lord she can’t act. The sideways smile, behind-the-ear hair-tucking thing was great for nice girl of Dawson’s Creek, but she never progressed past that.
Maybe she should seek out the plethora of acting classes in NYC while she’s not brunching with her book club or getting midnight foot massages.
I find her so boring. I had a soft spot for her forever because of Dawson’s Creek but she’s just not a great actress. The Tom stuff just threw me for a loop and then she made her big escape and I knew we were never going to see her more interesting side if it exists. It must be there, right? She not only ran, she also dated Jamie Fox for years.
I’m 36 and I need my retinol. I take really good care of my skin and genetics are on my side but retinol makes all the difference in the world. It shows when I get complacent with it.
I have a soft spot for her. I know she’s not the greatest actor, but I don’t think she’s nearly as bad as people make her out to be. I feel like most folks who diss her acting have probably barely even seen any of the work she’s done in the last 10 years or so. I mean she’s not exactly starring in high-profile blockbusters or Oscar nominated pics, is she?
She signed her voice away to keep Suri safe. Bless her for it, its not easy what she did. And what would speaking out do. Sure a lot of titillating attention. But nothing is going to bring Scientology down as long as they have her their big whale donors. She would be written off as a bitter shrew of an ex-wife. The fact that Tom is still celebrated as an actor and people see his MI movies when he has clearly cut his own daughter out of his life over a religion. What else needs to be said?
I guess I’ll never understand the fear of aging because I was never the pretty, hot thing. I’m 38 now, I don’t see anything being different when I hit 40.
Rare Objects is a Kathleen Tessaro book, and I am excited there will be a movie!
Kaiser, I agree with your trophy wife comment. I never really liked or disliked her, she was just there. But she gets my approval in how she left Tom, and taking Their daughter with her, and for dating Jamie Fox. That was kinda awesome. So not vanilla.