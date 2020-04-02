Andrew Parker Bowles tested positive for corona, he hung out with Princess Anne?

Embed from Getty Images

Here are some photos of Andrew Parker Bowles hanging out with the Princess Royal, HRH Princess Anne, on March 10th and 11th. They spent time together at the Cheltenham Festival. It’s especially interesting, I suppose, because Anne and Andrew were once lovers and then he married Camilla Parker Bowles. Then Camilla and Prince Charles had an affair throughout the Parker-Bowles’ marriage, then Andrew and Camilla divorced, and Andrew and Anne are somehow still good friends. Andrew and Camilla are still chummy too, and not just for their kids and grandkids. Basically, the whole thing is incredibly incestuous, but it’s just the way the British blue bloods operate.

Why bring up this old history? Because Andrew Parker Bowles has tested positive for the coronavirus, and now people are like “but he was hanging out with royalty just a few weeks ago!”

The former husband of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for coronavirus. Andrew Parker-Bowles, 80, was one of many attendees at the Cheltenham Festival earlier this month who has reported symptoms of the respiratory illness, according to The Telegraph. The annual horse racing event went on as scheduled between March 10 and March 13 despite fears surrounding the outbreak, attracting over 250,000 people over four days. Parker-Bowles, who announced his divorce from Camilla in 1995 after 22 year of marriage, was spotted with Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth‘s 69-year-old daughter, on at least two days during the event. Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, was also in close contact with him on March 10, the first day of the festival.

Yikes at the festival being some kind of ground-zero for a deadly viral infection. As I keep saying though, it feels like London – and now the Cheltenham Festival – was a viral hotbed during that same seven-day period, roughly March 7th through March 14th. There were tons of big, public events in London and no one was self-isolating or social distancing yet and so many infections happened during that seven-day period. Anyway, I hope Andrew is okay, and I hope Anne and Zara are fine too. As far as anyone knows, Anne is currently self-isolating in her estate, Gatcombe Park. But! Anne was one of the last Windsor royals to shut down her public schedule. She was still doing events on March 16th/17th. Hm.

