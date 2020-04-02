Gigi Hadid dips her French fries in mashed potatoes: the best potato hack ever?

Gigi Hadid covers the latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar. The photos are beautiful, but I find both of the Hadid sisters so photogenic. If anything, I think Bella is more photogenic, honestly. Bazaar has been doing this really annoying thing for their celebrity profiles recently and I hate it: they get the subject’s friends to submit questions to the magazine and the cover subject answers those questions, with zero follow-up. And most of the questions are along the lines of “remember when we hung out that time” and “why are you so awesome” and “do you like French fries?” For the love of God, hire an actual journalist to conduct a real interview. You can read Gigi’s cover story here. Some highlights:

SERENA WILLIAMS: You are exactly the same person I knew when you were 16. How have you remained so humble, loving, and down-to-earth?

GIGI: I think that I’ve always seen myself the same. Although I’ve had dreams come true and gotten to experience so much, my inner dialogue has always been one of self-reflection and keeping integrity as my main focus in everything I do. I also give a lot of credit to the fact that I’m a Taurus, whether that has anything to do with it or not … Haha … But I’ve always felt a connection to when people say that a Taurus is at peace with the timing of the earth. I trust that everything we go through, good or bad, is for the better. I try to see the good in people first and remember that everyone is continuously trying to grow and do their best.

KENDALL JENNER: What has living on your farm taught you?

GIGI: The farm has really made me remember, and bring back to my life, my most simple pleasures. It’s allowed me to fill my days off with the little things that make me happy, like art, gardening, yoga, cooking, being outside, and spending time with my loved ones and animals without having to worry about things like what I’m wearing or how my hair looks, or being photographed or seen that day. Being away from the city and the public eye makes me feel like a kid again, and that freedom has been really healing for me.

KACEY MUSGRAVES: What’s one thing you haven’t done yet that you’re dying to do? What are you most scared of?

GIGI: I skydived once, in Dubai. The actual jumping out of the plane is scarier than the falling. The view is the best part. I always told myself that if I did it again, I’d do it in a different place every time, because that perspective is one of a kind and unforgettable. It still terrifies me, which is why I want to do it again. It’s exhilarating, and I’m more of a sports-based risk-taker than anything else in life. I’d love to visit New Zealand or Iceland one day, so maybe I’ll do it in one of those places—if they allow skydiving.

ANTONI POROWSKI: Please explain how/when you discovered french fries with mashed potatoes as a thing to eat.

GIGI: I don’t remember exactly what night this was, but it was probably after a few passion fruit martinis at Le Chalet at L’Avenue at Saks, which makes my favorite mashed potatoes on the planet. We must have run out of ketchup, so I dipped the fries in the mashed potatoes—and eureka!