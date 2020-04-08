Donald Trump idiotically threatens to defund WHO: ‘They called it wrong’

Here are some photos of Donald Trump, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Ivanka Trump yesterday during the “Small Business Relief Update.” I actually read an article a few weeks ago about how Mnuchin was surprisingly efficient when it came to dealing with congressional leaders of both parties during this, the NuDepression. This update was allegedly about how the administration will give out $50 billion in low-interest loans to small businesses now. Yeah, I doubt it. I bet most of the “loan” money will be going towards bailouts for airlines and corporations, not small businesses. *deep sigh* Meanwhile, it looks like Trump is looking for some cost-cutting measures. He wants to defund the World Health Organization, because he’s Hector Projector and he thinks WHO mishandled the pandemic.

President Trump lashed out on Tuesday at the World Health Organization, choosing a new political enemy to attack and threatening to withhold funding from a premier health institution even as a deadly virus ravages nations around the globe.

“We’re going to put a hold on money spent to the W.H.O. We’re going to put a very powerful hold on it and we’re going to see,” Mr. Trump said during the daily coronavirus briefing at the White House, accusing the organization of having not been aggressive enough in confronting the virus. “They called it wrong. They call it wrong. They really, they missed the call.”

In effect, Mr. Trump sought to denounce the W.H.O. for the very missteps and failures that have been leveled at him and his administration. Public health experts have said the president’s public denials of the virus’s dangers slowed the American response, which included delayed testing and a failure to stockpile protective gear. In fact, the W.H.O. sounded the alarm in the earliest days of the crisis, declaring a “public health emergency of international concern” a day before the United States secretary of health and human services announced the country’s own public health emergency and weeks before Mr. Trump declared a national emergency.

After saying flatly that the United States had decided to “put a hold” on the organization’s money, the president later denied that he had made those remarks and appeared to back down.

“I’m not saying that I’m going to do it. But we’re going to look at it,” he said. When a reporter noted that he had indeed said the funding would end, Mr. Trump insisted, wrongly: “No, I didn’t. I said we’re going to look at it.”

The budget for the W.H.O. is about $6 billion, which comes from member countries around the world. In 2019, the last year for which figures were available, the United States contributed about $553 million.