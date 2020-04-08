Donald Trump idiotically threatens to defund WHO: ‘They called it wrong’

Here are some photos of Donald Trump, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Ivanka Trump yesterday during the “Small Business Relief Update.” I actually read an article a few weeks ago about how Mnuchin was surprisingly efficient when it came to dealing with congressional leaders of both parties during this, the NuDepression. This update was allegedly about how the administration will give out $50 billion in low-interest loans to small businesses now. Yeah, I doubt it. I bet most of the “loan” money will be going towards bailouts for airlines and corporations, not small businesses. *deep sigh* Meanwhile, it looks like Trump is looking for some cost-cutting measures. He wants to defund the World Health Organization, because he’s Hector Projector and he thinks WHO mishandled the pandemic.
President Trump lashed out on Tuesday at the World Health Organization, choosing a new political enemy to attack and threatening to withhold funding from a premier health institution even as a deadly virus ravages nations around the globe.
“We’re going to put a hold on money spent to the W.H.O. We’re going to put a very powerful hold on it and we’re going to see,” Mr. Trump said during the daily coronavirus briefing at the White House, accusing the organization of having not been aggressive enough in confronting the virus. “They called it wrong. They call it wrong. They really, they missed the call.”
In effect, Mr. Trump sought to denounce the W.H.O. for the very missteps and failures that have been leveled at him and his administration. Public health experts have said the president’s public denials of the virus’s dangers slowed the American response, which included delayed testing and a failure to stockpile protective gear. In fact, the W.H.O. sounded the alarm in the earliest days of the crisis, declaring a “public health emergency of international concern” a day before the United States secretary of health and human services announced the country’s own public health emergency and weeks before Mr. Trump declared a national emergency.
After saying flatly that the United States had decided to “put a hold” on the organization’s money, the president later denied that he had made those remarks and appeared to back down.
“I’m not saying that I’m going to do it. But we’re going to look at it,” he said. When a reporter noted that he had indeed said the funding would end, Mr. Trump insisted, wrongly: “No, I didn’t. I said we’re going to look at it.”
The budget for the W.H.O. is about $6 billion, which comes from member countries around the world. In 2019, the last year for which figures were available, the United States contributed about $553 million.
I’d just like to take a moment and give one small props to all of the transcribers at various newspapers. Can you imagine how much it must suck to have to listen to Donald Trump’s vacuous, idiotic words every day and know it’s your job to make that jumble of nonsense somehow comprehensible? Anyway, I was going to say “of course Trump won’t defund WHO,” but truly, who knows. He gets away with everything. I think it’s interesting that the NYT states it plainly, that Trump is searching for his next bogeyman. It’s all China’s fault! No, it’s all WHO’s fault! It’s all Gov. Cuomo’s fault! It’s… it’s… Ivanka’s fault!
Stealing Hector Projector.
I can honestly say America’s world domination is finished courtesy of Trump.
Europe is furious at the way Trump first tried you buy the “cure” from a German company and then wanted it to be exclusive to America only.
Now he blocked 50 million masks which Europe bought fair and square weeks ago from an American company.
Europe will punish Trump once this is all over by excluding America financially.
The rage Europeans have against America is huge and will probably takes months if not years before people trusted America again.
He also ordered 3M to stop sending masks to Canada. He’s causing irreparable damage with their closest allies.
They worked out a deal. 3M is sending the masks.
We talk here in the US about the Obama “apology tour” when he came into office, to try to repair some of the damage bush had done to our standing in the world.
The next president is going to have to make one hell of an apology tour, and I’m not sure that will be enough.
It’s frustrating bc most americans did NOT want him in office. He’s so obsessed with his electoral victory bc he lost the popular vote. We know what’s he doing and how he’s treating other countries and at this point I just feel so powerless.
It will take years I feel because the damage is too big.
Most of us aren’t angry at innocent Americans but I can say that Trump supporters are loathed and not welcome in most places.
You will need another Martin Luther King to repair the damage.
The reporters have always worked to make him comprehensible, that’s part of the problem. He needs to be heard for what he is.
Criminal stupidity. Criminal ineptitude. Criminal heartlessness. Criminal scapegoating.
He’s turning the US into a global pariah. His moves are not just hurting Americans, and the world will not forget.
Let’s take a running count here with Orange Julius: gutted the budget for the CDC, got rid of the WH Pandemic team because…well Obama…, shut down medical experts and instilled his creepy mannequin son-in-law to hoard the Federal stockpile while at the SAME TIME accused governors and clinicians of hoarding PPE and ventilators. And of course, is his spare time, he’s pushing a drug commonly used to treat malaria as the end all cure all for Covid 19 because well he wants everyone working by May and crowds ready to fill the football stadiums in September. To call this man a MF A-hole is an insult to all MF A-holes all over the world.
Nope, WHO and everyone got it right. But when you are too busy golfing, lying and holding rallies to listen to advisors or read( this is questionable at best) this type of disasters happens.
For those who are not paying attention, China’s IMF has greenlighted it’s currency into foreign exchange basket. The days of the $USD as King is being challenged.
No, I doubt Ivanka created 15million jobs
Dump has just sent 200 ventilators to the UK all the while stock piling PPE equipment and refusing to send it to his own states, while watching at they die because he won’t send them help. He’s using the pandemic to ‘buy’ favours from other world leaders – he is beyond disgusting and karma if you are reading this, please come for him and his cabal.
The Chinese gov has misled everyone over this pandemic.
And Ivanka sweetie – all the plastic surgery in the world is not going to hide the Trump genes and how much you look like Daddy.
He hates the press because they hold him accountable. His whole game is to deflect and distance himself when things go wrong and to take all the credit when things go well. He can’t tolerate the truth.
Does it have to be anyone’s fault?!
He’s got a very punchable head. I’m volunteering. 🙋♀️
STOP. GIVING. HIM. A. PLATFORM.
CNN, all of them. Stop airing him! Stop letting him lie on camera! Stop letting him create conspiracy theories and scaring people! Stop pretending he’s relevant of credible! My God. They learned nothing from 2016.
It’s the fault of the political elite (globally) for not listening the warnings from the WHO and the field experts.
Hence putting profits before people, we are witnessing the results.
Now, I am not surprised that Trump is blaming China and WHO, how could he be wrong on this. Unbelievable. Makes me sick.