Donald Trump brags about the ratings for his daily briefings on a deadly pandemic

I spent the weekend in a haze of my Saving Grace re-watch and barely paid any attention to the news. I know, that’s horrible, but the news is horrible and I can’t spend all of my waking moments panicking about all of this. From what I gather, Donald Trump was particularly unhinged this weekend? Did his golf course shut down because of the pandemic, and so Trump actually had to do some meetings or something? One thing he did: bragged about the ratings for his bonkers daily press conferences.
…On Monday, nearly 12.2 million people watched Mr. Trump’s briefing on CNN, Fox News and MSNBC, according to Nielsen — ‘Monday Night Football’ numbers. Millions more are watching on ABC, CBS, NBC and online streaming sites, and the audience is expanding. On Monday, Fox News…
Imagine for a moment the sick mind of this man. He brags about ratings during a pandemic. He brags about how people are scared and worried and searching for any kind of leadership. He spends an hour every day holding his Nazi rallies behind the White House podium. It’s disgusting. Meanwhile, there was one big piece of news: Trump has now given up on his whole “we’ll be open for business by Easter” idea:
President Donald Trump has extended social distancing guidelines to April 30 to “slow the spread” of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“The modeling estimates that the peak in death rate is likely to hit in two weeks. I will say it again. The peak, the highest point of death rates, remember this, is likely to hit in two weeks,” he said during Sunday’s press briefing.
“Therefore, we will be extending our guidelines to April 30 to slow the spread,” Trump, 73, said. The president had previously expressed a desire to reopen the country by Easter. However, he told reporters on Sunday, “it was just an aspiration,” adding that he hopes the country will “be well on our way to recovery” by June 1.
Also during the briefing, PBS News Hour‘s Yamiche Alcindor asked Trump about his recent comment regarding filling federal orders for medical equipment. “Be nice. Don’t be threatening,” he said in response to Alcindor, who accurately recited the president’s quotes from a recent Sean Hannity interview about New York governor Andrew Cuomo’s need for more ventilators to aid victims of the coronavirus pandemic.
Yeah, not only has Trump been extremely jealous of Cuomo’s soaring popularity and Cuomo’s daily briefings full of compassion and humanity, but Trump also got into a massive beef with Michigan’s governor Gretchen Whitmer, who is a woman and a Democrat. Trump basically said that the federal government wouldn’t help out Michigan unless Gov. Whitmer was nice to him and stroked his bloated ego. Which is not how federal aid works. That’s not how any of this works.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
The man is mentally unfit.
Time to stop debating the daily examples of his inability to mentally, physically or emotionally do his job and invoke Amendment 25.
His sociopathic narcissism is killing us and destroying our nation.
And Mitch’s GOP stand by and cheer him. Or hide and say nothing.
As people die by the thousands.
Sorry to be Debbie Downer this early on a Monday. Hope everybody is safe and feeling well.
You’re not a Debbie Downer, you are a realist. Every day Trump manages to shock me yet again with his utter inability to think of anyone but himself. We couldn’t have picked a less qualified person for our highest office.
And with so many Americans completely ignoring social distancing guidelines, I see more clearly than ever how Trump was elected. Selfish idiots are more numerous than I ever imagined.
Yes his rating are sky high in the comedy genre, although it’s more like a Greek tragedy.
Keep up the good work Mr. Trump and set that bar low.
On a side note, I was watching the Tiger King last night (I’m ducking in shame but is what it is) and when the guy was running for Governor everything they said about him could be said for this idiot we have in office. 🤦🏻♀️
I am watching Tiger King too! You know, I’ve seen some weird things in my life, lots of weird things…. but Tiger King is like nothing I have ever seen before. The cringe is strong on that one!
If you’ve made it it the small John Oliver part, this weekend He tweeted that on second thought, Joe Exotic was the second-worst candidate that year. 😂
I’m only one episode in. But Joe Exotic literally ran for president, didn’t he? I remember seeing articles about him years ago.
Yes I remember him running too as I watched. It’s a crazy ass show and even better with friends and alcohol!!
Imagine being so insecure you need constant attention for validation. Ego maniac with an inferiority complex. I don’t watch when he is on, brief blurbs with reporters is my limit. I am pleased Gov Cuomo is being televised and I wish we had our Govs across the US getting the attention. Locally, Mayor of LA, Gil Garcetti and Gov Newsom are being televised.
I hope he you know whats, very painfully. And for the posters who come on and talk about his becoming a martyr, I don’t give a flip.
And the disgusting thing is – it’s working for him. Inexplicably, his approval ratings continue to go up. If I live to be 1000, I would never be able to understand how a sociopathic, malignant narcissistic man baby could give absolutely childish, lie filled briefs every day and STILL be considered to be doing a good job outside of the cultists that slavishly hang on his every word.
Spin is potent and dangerous.
That poll the other day that said he had a 50% approval rating for his handling of the crisis?
That was a poll of 1,000 people.
1,000 people. In a country of 327 million.
First of all, that a ridiculous number to take seriously.
Secondly, it’s very easy to skew a poll depending on how the question is phrased and who is asked.
1,000 people.
I’d guess a lot more than that read this (wonderful) site every day.
My theory is that the people polled were called on land lines. Who has land lines? For the most part the elderly, the Fox News watchers buying into the Trump propaganda.
Approval ratings for presidents always go up during war or crises. It’s called the “rally effect” (short for “rally ’round the flag”). This being said, I don’t know at all what I’m going to do if he gets back in with a Republican Congress in November. We have to flip at least one branch.
We need to stop saying, “that’s not how this works,” accept that this is now how this works, and vote to make sure it stops working this way. I saw yesterday that Biden is LOSING ground to Trump, and wanted to vomit. You know what Biden would do? At least make sure we have some kind of plan and team in place for the situation we’re in now, and not run the country like a demented feudal lord.
This man is a fool. I think the polls are wrong. Who are they polling? Where are they polling? I’ve never been apart of these so called polls. A lot of people can see he’s not doing a great job of this. Biden needs to do more for sure too tho. The Democrats, period, need to do a better job, really. They need to start taking advantage of what this fool gives them.
I’m not a part of these polls either. Probably because I won’t answer any phone call that I don’t recognize the number for. If they need me they can leave a message and will call right back. I will say the number of spam calls each day are about zero right now – a plus for me.
I just simply DO NOT understand how people can listen to his bullshit nonsense and think he is doing a good job???? Are they idiots? Are they simply not listening to the same man I am listening to?????? I do not get it for one minute! I was appalled when he voted into office, but in some ways I sort of got it – people were disgusted with the political rhetoric, and he provided a way out in a way. And some people were sick of Clinton, I get it. Trust me though, that was never how I felt! LOL…I hated Trump as a reality TV star, hate him more now. He clearly has some psychological issues (in my opinion) and he is just a morally corrupt man unfit for the President of the United States. PERIOD. He is an embarrassment to our country. And now? Faced with this pandemic? It’s a f**king nightmare!
If only his parents would have loved him or given him any attention…
If only they’d used birth control.
Even better
Every person who voted for him has blood on their hands. I pray for you all.
Michigan went red in 2016. Wonder how much they’re regretting that decision now. I know my state is.
Narcissists don’t change. They make everything about themselves & the only way to deal with them is to walk away.
Mar A Lago has been closed for a couple weeks. He is probably going through golf withdrawal. Hopefully someone convinced him it wouldn’t look good to be golfing at this point. What aggravates me is his “do as I say, not as I do” attitude. Every press conference has at least 5 others by the podium (not the required 6 ft separation) and the picture of the signing of stimulus bill had over 10 people in the room standing shoulder to shoulder. Everyone please stay safe!
His actions of hoarding supplies have resulted in bidding wars between the states which all go for naught as he then impounds what the states ordered and then doles it out to those he likes. Massachusetts has received only 17 percent of what it requested and we are a hot spot. Nearly 200 of our healthcare professionals working in 3 hospitals have contacted the virus. Our Republican governor is not holding back on placing the blame squarely on Trump.
Imagine the frustration of vital US experts and the experienced members of his administration as they WASTE VALUABLE TIME DURING THIS GLOBAL CRISIS to mollycoddle this utter moron into doing what is necessary for his citizenry.
And watch as he TAKES CREDIT FOR SAVING LIVES after finally listening to the bombardment of data and projections THAT ARE CLEARLY UNFOLDING BEFORE HIS VERY EYES.
And that folks is how he plans to steal election 2020. Instead of admitting fault or failure for the THOUSANDS that will have died unnecessarily, he will take credit for the millions he “saved”.