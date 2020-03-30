Sweden’s Princess Victoria & Prince Daniel continue to NOT social-distance

Last week, we saw Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria & Prince Daniel out and about in Stockholm, where they visited a laboratory which is working on tests and vaccines for the coronavirus. I made a point of talking about how Victoria and Daniel weren’t social distancing, which is something we’ve been seeing from other royals too – it feels like the royals in their 30s and 40s are maybe not taking the pandemic as seriously as they should be, and they’re not being the self-isolating, social distancing role models we need at this moment. Swedish commenters mentioned that, on the whole, Sweden has been hesitant to really ban big public gatherings and social distancing isn’t quite there yet in Sweden? But that was days ago, and since everything changes day by day, I would have hoped all European countries are getting with the program.
But for now, Victoria and Daniel continue to make public appearances. These photos are from Friday, where Vicky and Danny visited a military field hospital in Stockholm. Basically, the military is already preparing for Swedish hospitals to be overrun with coronavirus patients, thus “field hospitals.” And once again, it does not appear that the royals are social distancing? They’re standing further apart from the military dudes than they stood from the scientists just days earlier, but still – they’re not keeping six feet away from the military dudes. Mess!
The New York Times did a story about how Sweden “stands apart” from other Scandanavian countries and other European countries. Weeks ago, Denmark and Norway shut down their schools, borders, ski resorts and restaurants. All Sweden has done is shut down high schools and colleges, while leaving grade schools, nursery schools and businesses open. As of this weekend, Sweden had more than 3000 confirmed cases of the virus and more than 100 deaths from Covid-19, which seems about on par with other Scandanavian countries. Some think Sweden is making a dangerous gamble, and others think it will be an interesting test case, because the lack of lockdown and quarantine is so different than literally every other European country. We’ll see. I think it’s extraordinarily dumb to have Victoria and Daniel out, doing public events and refusing to socially distance though.
Dumb move.
It is dumb.
Daniel has a kidney transplant and takes anti rejection meds, that lower your immune system, so he’s really putting himself at risk. Good luck to him.
I had no idea. He has underlying issues and should defintitely social distance.
That said, if Sweden is stupidly choosing to be different from the rest of the world, then the royals are following their own country’s protocol. I wouldn’t expect them to be different.
Stop it! It’s not about you it’s about others and it’s about protecting your healthcare frontliners from breakdown!
Childish and reckless. Makes you wonder if they just can’t handle not being adored on a public stage, or if they’re just too stupid to consider what they’re doing could be making SO many people sick.
Victoria is fairly hard working (for a Royal) and has always seemed to take her duty pretty seriously. She’s not there because she is super vain. She’s there because the government wants her to be. It’s government propaganda to reassure people.
They should still have a sense of what’s right and what’s wrong, though. It’s one thing to go out for appearances or press things, but another to not properly keep distances between people. They have a responsibility to set an example. They shouldn’t be just gathering in big groups the way they are. And I’m sorry – but I have my doubts that the government can force someone who’s had an organ transplant and who’s on immuno-suppressants to purposely put themselves in harms way for propaganda purposes in a country like Sweden. These two could have drawn a line, and they chose not to by the looks.
Ah Sweden. Trying to make the UK look good.
Love this comment, thanks Ali, made my day!
Sweden is being such a dick right now.
The situation is less severe in Finland and we still closed schools, borders, and now even access to the capital area from elsewhere in the country. I don’t see what Sweden is playing at.
My first thought was that they see themselves as superior, healthier, hardier, etc. than the rest of the world. They are definitely being stupid.