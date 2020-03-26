Sweden’s Princess Victoria & Prince Daniel are terrible at social distancing

For days now, people have been yelling at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their absolutely ridiculous photo-op at an emergency call center in the middle of a global pandemic. While William and Kate didn’t shake hands with anyone, they didn’t do social distancing, and they, you know, did a completely unnecessary photo-op for their own PR purposes and possibly put vital first-responder healthcare workers at risk of exposure. I honestly thought that maybe it could be a teachable moment for royals all around: please don’t do this. But the Swedish royals had another idea.
Here are photos of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel at the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm. The Royal Institute is researching tests – and a vaccine, one would assume – for the coronavirus. I was looking through these photos with growing horror. These are scientists and doctors and the work they’re doing is vital, timely and necessary. And… they had to stop doing their work so Vicky and Daniel could stop by and stand too close to them? SOCIAL DISTANCE, ROYALS.
I don’t really understand why royals keep insisting on “keeping a public schedule” or leaving their palaces to do events. Think outside the box, princes and princesses. Do Instagram videos of fun home-activities to do. Create a reading list or a binge-watch list. Show some easy games you play with your kids. Make videos about hand-washing and social distancing. Basically, act as responsible public servants because that’s what you are. Why is this so hard for so many of them?
omg royals. STAY HOME. Set an example.
I do like Victoria’s outfit though.
Coming here to say the same. Stay home! But nice suit…
Some people are thick. I saw a guy approach two other guys today and shake their hands. I couldn’t believe all three of them could be that daft.
We are allegedly in lockdown in Houston, but you would never know it. People are out and about and not taking this seriously at all. I made one final trip to get supplies a couple of days ago (planning to work from home for the next month and not leave at all), and social distancing was essentially nonexistent in the store. You can’t fix stupid.
That’s so crazy. I read that New Orleans is blowing up cause of Mardi Gras and Houston may be next cause so many people travel back and forth between the two cities. Stay well and wishing y’all the best.
It’s not just them it’s all of Sweden! School are open, cafes are full! They’re having dinner parties! My friends there just do not see this as a big deal.
As far as I know, Sweden’s coronavirus strategy differs quite a lot from most European countries. Maybe this affects the way their royals are acting during the crisis?
Not that I approve of this. Just trying to find a possible explanation.
This. In Europe they are I think the only country where schools are open, bars are still open, and I am guessing they are not social distancing as well?
Correct. Current guidlines is to stay home if at all sick, stay away from big crowds i general of course and they just banned serving food at the bar.
We are at a slow but steady rise of corona cases. Everything might change quickly though and further restrictions might still be to come, this has been communicated quite clearly.
But yes, day care and school (age 6-16) is still open. High school and higher education has their classes digitially.
People are encoured to if possible to work from home and take sick leave if at all ill in any way.
???? First of all, no offense, but these people have better things to do. The royals need to stay out of the way. Why are they so insistent on being out and about?! Be an example for social distancing!
I would like to point out as a swede that we don´t have the strict isolation policy of other countries yet. So according to the national guidelines they are doing nothing wrong.
Sweden has a different approach, google it.
The Brits were really really stupid until recently about it.
Stay safe
“Why is this so hard for so many of them?” When have any of these Royals ever been told “No”?
That is why this is so difficult for them. In the case of Sweden though it was my understanding that they are not isolating currently and things are going on as normal.
Sweden is probably the only country in Europe that didn’t close thy gyms, bars etc. People in Stockholm are going out gathering..
They are doing what is currently acceptable in Sweden as the country is taking a vastly different approach to most others. But so were we in Britain until a week or so back! It could change (and we had already made our own choices about how to behave before the government made their announcements) so I agree that what they are doing is foolish but it is in line with the policy of their government.
While I don’t disagree with you, Victoria and Daniel will be extra careful. Daniel had a kidney transplant (having to take lifelong immunosuppressants) so he is at a higher risk. Daniel is known to be diligent about his health.
No, let the people doing crucial work focus on that, stay home, and set a good example.
Sweden’s government is not taking this virus to.
They have as of today 2,526. You would think they would start social distancing to avoid the mass infections.
I’m so fed up with these Royals trying to garner PR points by cozing up to health care workers as if they have nothing else to do but play photo-op for the rich and famous. I thought the whole point of royalty was to be role models for us dumb peasants? They sure are doing a great job of that (*sarcastic Pelosi clap*)
Things are pretty normal in Sweden right now. Restaurants are largely still open, people are going to the gym, congregating outside….