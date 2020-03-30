Drake reveals his two-year-old son Adonis for the first time

Drake denied fathering his son Adonis for a while, during Sophie Brussaux’s pregnancy and (I think) after she gave birth. Finally, a paternity test was done when Adonis was just a baby, and even after that, Drake still said nothing about Adonis publicly. It took Pusha T spilling all the tea for Drake to publicly claim his child, although to be fair… Drake was already preparing to rollout the news about Adonis alongside an album drop. Seriously.

Anyway, all of that drama happened two years ago. Drake is self-isolating and he’s got time on his hands, I guess, because he decided to post his first social media photos of Adonis. This child! He really doesn’t look anything like Drake, right? Even though I thought all of the paternity test drama was shady when he learned of it, I had to admit that I wouldn’t have predicted that Drake’s son would have curly blonde hair and blue eyes. Drake’s fans are already pointing out that Adonis looks so much like Drake’s mom (Adonis’s grandmother) though:

He looks like drakes mom, wow pic.twitter.com/J7Ecz3o548 — A🦋 (@Alba_MesCuDi) March 30, 2020

Holy sh-t that’s accurate. It’s crazy how genes work sometimes! My dad always swore up and down that I looked like his mother too. Stuff skips generations all the time, from eye color to hair color to Drake fathering a child who looks like a mini-Justin Timberlake (circa N*Sync).

Bring me your Chet Haze jokes, please. I’m laughing my ass off at this.

Drakes son when he gets older pic.twitter.com/7MvPK3aLUL — ali (@xrizzy21) March 30, 2020