Drake reveals his two-year-old son Adonis for the first time

View this post on Instagram
What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful manifestors , so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality. Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up. Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW…It will rebuild. But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on. 🤍
Drake denied fathering his son Adonis for a while, during Sophie Brussaux’s pregnancy and (I think) after she gave birth. Finally, a paternity test was done when Adonis was just a baby, and even after that, Drake still said nothing about Adonis publicly. It took Pusha T spilling all the tea for Drake to publicly claim his child, although to be fair… Drake was already preparing to rollout the news about Adonis alongside an album drop. Seriously.
Anyway, all of that drama happened two years ago. Drake is self-isolating and he’s got time on his hands, I guess, because he decided to post his first social media photos of Adonis. This child! He really doesn’t look anything like Drake, right? Even though I thought all of the paternity test drama was shady when he learned of it, I had to admit that I wouldn’t have predicted that Drake’s son would have curly blonde hair and blue eyes. Drake’s fans are already pointing out that Adonis looks so much like Drake’s mom (Adonis’s grandmother) though:
He looks like drakes mom, wow pic.twitter.com/J7Ecz3o548
— A🦋 (@Alba_MesCuDi) March 30, 2020
Holy sh-t that’s accurate. It’s crazy how genes work sometimes! My dad always swore up and down that I looked like his mother too. Stuff skips generations all the time, from eye color to hair color to Drake fathering a child who looks like a mini-Justin Timberlake (circa N*Sync).
Bring me your Chet Haze jokes, please. I’m laughing my ass off at this.
Drakes son when he gets older
— ali (@xrizzy21) March 30, 2020
Photos courtesy of Instagram, WENN.
I actually think his facial features look like Drake but I agree it’s weird that he’s super light-skinned and blonde with blue eyes considering his mom’s coloring as well. Genes are weird!!!
That was my exact thought. I’m not surprised that Drake’s child is so fair. I’m biracial like he is too and my daughter could believably claim to be Rachel McAdams’s baby sister.
I’m just a little surprised that Drake and Sophie together have a child not just this fair but with those big blue eyes. Usually you have at least one parent with blue eyes.
There is a 6% chance that two people with brown eyes will have a blued eyed baby.
Both my grandparents on my mother’s side have brown eyes. They had three blue eyed children.
Adorable boy
Ahh he looks like such a mix of Drake and Drake’s mum. Sweet boy
That baby is adorable AF.
+1
Those curls!!!!!!
Beautiful child! I can’t see either parent in him. Ha
Well we don’t have pictures of the mothers family members to compare.
He’s a cutie.
Absolutely disgusted by some people on twitter though. He’s a little kid: there is no excuse of being assholes about how a kid looks.
Twitter is filled with idiots.
The world is filled with idiots. XO
Damn, look at that curly hair. If he’s like any other dude I’ve known, he’ll be straightening it by age fifteen lol.
This kid actually has a biracial lineage and a black father no matter his coloring. He is no different to Harry and Meghans son in that resepect. Comparing him to Chet Hanks, a white man with no black lineage appropriating black culture, is kind of ignorant and not that funny IMO.
I think the joke is that Drake likes to randomly speak in Patois as well.
He’s a crazy beautiful boy. I hope Drake is proud of him.
He’s adorable, and people in other comment sections are really showing how racist and/or uneducated they are. Genetics are fascinating to me, I wish I could have 100 babies just to see how they look!